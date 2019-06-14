Long history of Sesame Canon’s trail
I agree with everything Dave Philipps said about the inappropriate closure of Sesame Canon (June 11, “Decision was bad management”). I would like to expand on Dave’s point that the trail “... has been used by locals since at least the 1950s”.
The trail’s history dates back at least another 45 years. The trail appeared on the 1913 edition of “The Mountain Trails of the Pikes Peak Region” drawn by the engineers Sawyer & Garstin from information supplied by Manly Ormes and published by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. The trail was named “Sesame” on the 1916 edition of the same map.
The chamber published four editions of the map which included Sesame trail, as did the many editions of it successor map “The Pikes Peak Atlas” which has long been the “go to” map for trail users on Pikes Peak.
Ormes photographed the cabin that once existed in Sesame Canon. That cabin was the site of Fritz Asmus’ suicide. Asmus was an aged German prospector who was down on his luck. His story was covered by The Gazette in four issues of the paper in June and July of 1904.
The Saturday Knights, the oldest, hiking group in the Pikes Peak Region, has used Sesame Canon, at least since 1905, as documented in the journal of Herbert Skinner, one of the three founding members of that group.
I would like to hear from the Forest Service how Sesame Canon is a threat to the Greenback Cutthroat Trout. The intermittent trickle from Sesame Canon flows into Bear Creek well downstream from the point where the fish are being protected from users of the Bear Creek trail.
Eric Swab
Colorado Springs
Coloradans should say ‘I decide’
When my daughter was little, I would ask her if she wanted me to decide or if she wanted to decide on something and she would always emphatically respond “me decide!”
As she got older she would proudly say “I decide.” That’s sovereignty. That’s a sovereign being making a decision.
So why has the governor of Colorado surrendered the sovereignty of the State of Colorado to the National Popular Vote movement?
Wouldn’t Colorado, like my daughter, prefer to say “I decide?”
National Popular Vote supporters say “all votes should matter.” I agree all votes should matter “inside each State” because “all States matter.”
Isn’t the governor responsible for enforcing the sovereignty of Colorado? Doesn’t giving away the sovereignty of the Colorado run counter to the responsibilities of the governor’s office?
Coloradans should disavow the governor and unite with one voice to say: “I decide.”
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
With friends like this
This is a response to the Dennis Sladek letter of June 11.
He belittles the excellent David Ramsey column about Sidney and Myra Patin, who support President Donald Trump, by saying how humorous it was to him. Then he claims that the Patins are his “friends,”
Then he proceeds to display the symptoms of the disease he suffers from called “Trump derangement syndrome,” spewing hate and venom.
His tired, worn-out name calling, disrespect and venomous hatred of Trump is simply a thinly veiled insult to the Patins’ values and intelligence, and anyone else who voted for and supports Trump.
Sladek might consider the Patins his friends, but I’m not sure they will consider him a friend in the future.
With friends like Sladek, who needs enemies?
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
A cheaper, eff i cient solution
Health care costs in the U.S. have continued to skyrocket, as we in western Colorado know all too well.
The U.S. pays $3.5 trillion per year for health care, well over $10K for every American man, woman, and child. Most get poor coverage, wait lines, a scanty list of preferred providers, and for many, a deductible far higher than their accessible savings, a trap door to bankruptcy.
The most common reason for American bankruptcy is medical costs — we allow over 1 million medical bankruptcies per year, says Kaiser Family Foundation.
A study published in the Lancet, the Healthcare Access and Quality Index, ranked the U.S. 29th, way behind almost all other First World (and even some Third World) nations. Every other industrialized country provides each citizen lifelong, comprehensive, effective care, for half the price we pay per person.
A million health care bankruptcies, sky-high rates with astronomical deductibles, and poor outcomes amount to an All-American Titanic disaster.
The strange thing is, all folks onboard could survive, and very nicely, if resources were shared intelligently as in a National Improved Medicare for All system — as all other industrial nations have demonstrated.
Yet folks continue hugging their position on a lifeboat, afraid of giving up their crappy but privileged seat, while millions of the uninsured flounder around them in the frigid waters.
National Improved Medicare for All is a cheaper, more efficient solution that would cover everyone.
Karen Pontius
Durango