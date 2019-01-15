Library’s unhealthy environment
Jan. 10 I went to the public library downtown. I hadn’t been there for a long time.
The first thing that hit me upon entering was the unpleasant stink. Then I ventured further to peruse some magazines to determine if I wanted to check them out or not.
What I encountered was shocking. All tables, desks and chairs provided for the library patrons to enjoy, were occupied by an array of homeless people, old, young, raggedy and unkempt.
To top it off, they were surrounded by huge piles of trash bags and other containers and sacks filled with stuff. A young woman was changing the diapers on a small baby. An old woman had taken over a large desk to sort out her stuff. Others were splayed across tables and desks, sleeping. Feet planted on small reading tables, leaning back in comfortable chairs, playing on their fairly new model cell phones, I wondered: “Why do they feel entitled to behave that way and how can they afford these phones?”
I checked out the magazines and expressed my disdain for the stinking environment. The librarian nodded and agreed that something needed to be done. We were interrupted by the loud outbursts of a young woman coming to the desk and insisting that something should be done about the security guard supposedly harassing her.
All the way home I wondered about this unhealthy environment. How did this get so out of hand and what would be done to alleviate the unhygienic problems at the library that we, as tax payers, should be able to enjoy? I hope that I will shortly read in the paper that the City Council listened, the library administration made sure that the furniture, floors and surroundings were cleaned, that a permanent solution was implemented, and that I will be able to enjoy a clean and pleasant public library in the future.
Irmgard von der Gathen
Colorado Springs
Historically shifting politics
Regarding the Gazette’s Viewpoint “GOP can’t ‘do nothing’ about evil remarks”: I could not agree more that Steve King is despicable. But of course, a third of the piece went on to explain that, looking back in history, Democrats (including Hillary Clinton) are the real racists and the anti-civil rights party.
However, to align today’s two political parties to those back in the 1800s and 1960s is quite disingenuous. Our political parties switched platforms, ideologies, leaders, and bases several times over our country’s history, and the timing and reasons for these shifts are beyond the scope of this letter. Look it up. Yes, Abraham Lincoln was a Republican — great for Republicans! That was then. (By the way, does anyone not think that today he would be accused of acting like a Democrat? Seriously.) Most current Republicans might not like it, but theirs is now the party of haters and white supremacy (see Steve King).
Of course not every Republican is a racist, but in the age of Trump, every racist is most likely a Republican. Bottom line, to write something implying that today’s Republican Party (see Steve King) is and always has been the party of pro-civil rights and anti-racism disregards historically shifting politics.
Jeff Cahill
Colorado Springs
Need to know all sides
Thank you for publishing the informative and sobering article about Saul Alinsky from the Washington Examiner. I think that most people have no clue about these radical tactics. Wish we could get more of it here in the provinces to get folks educated. Thank you. Hope there will be more.
I know of so-called educated people who have never heard of Alinsky and the fact that Hillary Clinton was an admirer and that Barack Obama followed those rules when he was an organizer in Chicago. They think I make this stuff up when I tell them. People need to know all sides before the make decisions and vote.
Sigrid Kuster
Colorado Springs
Thoughts on Saul Alinsky
Reading “Alinsky: The Godfather” two items struck me. One was the picture of him in Asbury Park. That was the year that a law was passed granting public employees the right of collective bargaining. Teachers also held such a rally there which I attended.
The second thing that struck me was how much alike Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals are to so much of what the president presently does.
Anton Schulzki
Colorado Springs
Have a more positive impact
I want to write to you about how we need more positive impacts in the Gazette paper, I read this paper daily and I myself have learning disabilities and I do so much for the children who have to live like I do. This is a struggle every day in my life, but the point of this is to ask for you guys to put children who do for our communities in the paper. With that being said they are children who have positive impact on the state of Colorado and their towns. Make them shine in the paper, let them see them see themselves in the paper and feel good that they have done such a great job.
We hear so much bad news in the paper and on the news, let’s try giving some good news. We have children that come to nursing homes for hugs for the vets who have noone and we have children who come sing and tell their stories. Let’s make them shine and show what a amazing job they’re doing.
Ruth Woods
Colorado Springs
Current group of incompetents
This government shutdown is not only a fiasco, but is harmful to many people.
In the private sector, if you don’t do your job, you are likely to be fired. This same treatment should be applied to our elected employees.
So let’s dismiss the current group of incompetents and hire new ones.
This should give us a period of responsible management until they figure out how to misuse the system.
Thomas Bracking
Colorado Springs