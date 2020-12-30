Let’s stick to the facts
Regarding The Denver Gazette’s Dec. 24 report, “Climate change, human activity, might risk ptarmigan population”: What a misleading headline! I know you try to show both sides of an issue, but headlines should reflect what is in the article. The article says two things — that the ptarmigan population has held steady since 1960, when first studied, and secondly that wildlife officials fear for the future because of human activity and global warming.
Wouldn’t a better headline be, “Ptarmigan population holds steady despite growing fears”? Obviously, human activity has increased greatly since 1960, and despite decades of horrific predictions of climate catastrophe, our summer temps have held pretty steady. (Raw temperature data shows much higher temps in the 1930s and 1950s.) I know it’s politically correct to be alarmed by climate change, but let’s stick to the facts and not some political agenda.
Stephen Tanberg
Denver
Time to move on with life
As the numbers continue to fall, and the post Thanksgiving surge did not happen, Governor Jared Polis extends the state’s emergency order over the Covid Pandemic. I struggle with the all of the contradictory information that is given to us about what we need to do and what is happening.
I listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday and he said frankly everything he and his peers propose as possibilities is guess work and how they need to be humble while presenting their predictions.
This being the case, if masks are so helpful then why do we have to socially distance ourselves? Because the masks we are being told to wear do not protect us. They only minimize exposure to others. How about we fund quality masks that do protect us and then just open everything up so people who need it the most can go back to work?
We have a vaccine, yet we continue to hear about doom and gloom and how yet another surge is coming. It is time to allow people to protect themselves, take personal responsibility as to how they want to expose themselves or not and move on with life.
John Pickard
Lakewood
Given this charade
When does electoral preference trump patients’ lives?
Is it mere coincidence, or evidence of election bias, that the AMA (American Medical Association) completely reversed its public opinion on usage of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) (a drug which demonstrably can arrest the progress of COVID-19 in patients if used early in their distress) mere hours after Monday’s US Electoral College vote?
How is it that anything, which is touted as highly dangerous on one day, becomes innocuous overnight?
How is it now, that the cheap and long-respected drug which the AMA relentlessly pilloried before the Presidential Election, is now deemed OK to be taken at a patient’s discretion?
Given this charade, should we, the people of America, ever-again believe anything which issues from the so-called AMA?
Russell W. Haas
Golden
Sour grapes tale from Seattle
I was floored to read the article by Jon Talton about the growth of the tech industry in Austin. (Austin is winning recruits among the technology elite, Dec. 28) He clearly has never been to Austin and knows nothing about his conclusions about what is happening there.
The more you read, the more this just looks like a sour grapes tale from a Seattle writer who cannot understand why anyone would want to leave Seattle or Silicon Valley. The largest point here is that everything said in the second half of the article is a flat out lie. He has so many incorrect statements in there, I could not tell if he was trying to convince others from going there, or if he really was that dumb. That article truly was “fake news”.
Brad Bernero
Parker
What is happening to America?
Many of us are finding this political climate hard to digest. We have been living through a slow degradation of truth telling because it has become emotional. It’s amazing that many Americans still really care about the truth and can see that it has become hidden and labeled “politically incorrect”.
I am so glad that our parents are not here to see the division rising in America because of the loss of integrity in so many areas of our republic. Our “Freedom of the Press” has been completely turned into a tool for divisiveness.
Most major television networks and newspapers do not allow reporters to inform Americans on the issues without a bias attached. Most Reporters have changed to political advocates.
Some very significant news items are being completely obliterated by these entities, which is the same as covering up the truth. News outlets on paper and on television and radio are being manipulated and used as advocacy for a narrow narrative. The result can be citizens with a narrow knowledge of the facts.
If we Americans (yes, even the senior citizens) do not stand up for truth, our beloved USA will cease to exist. Even now, the current example is so easy to see. Just test a few different news outlets: The New York Post, Newsmax.com, The Epoch Times or some local small town newspapers. These have owners that are not afraid of the six billionaires that “own” (literally and figuratively) most news outlets.
These few newspapers are empowering their reporters to tell the “whole story.”
I love my country despite all of its faults and have traveled the world to see others. If you have ever visited countries where the people were duped into believing a false narrative, they lost their freedom. Rogue governments slowly took away the citizens “right” to the truth and they took away the people’s power over their own destinies.
I ask you to search for the truth and share it with others despite the fact that you will be dealing with brainwashed citizens many of whom will refuse to hear you.
I pray that we will see courageous heroes arise that will help all of us see why this terrible anarchy and disrespect for our democratic institutions is happening so that we can stand for the truth too.
M.C. Hunter
Cherry Hills Village