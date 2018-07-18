The president gave up nothing
Concerning the editorial “Trump Caved to Putin”: Nobody will know if this meeting was a success or a failure for some time.
As a result of this summit, will Russia work with the U.S. against Iran? Will Russia put pressure on North Korea? Will Putin restrain itself with respect to Georgia, Ukraine, and Syria? Will there be more cooperation against the terrorist threat?
Keep in mind: Trump reiterated that the invasion of the Crimea was illegal. Trump is not taking off sanctions against Russia. Trump is arming the Ukrainians. Trump threw out Russian diplomats in concert with the Europeans. Trump continues to rebuild our military, which does not make Russia happy. Trump increasing our energy output is detrimental to Russia and Iran. The president gave up nothing.
The president confronted Putin strongly with respect to Russia’s interference in our election; but he did it privately as he should. As far as the Russian involvement in our election; the impact it had on the election was a dud, as was Obama’s attempt to interfere with the Israeli election. This interference is insignificant in comparison to the above major issues in the world.
It is imperative to remember we have two nations that are loaded with nuclear weapons who are capable of destroying the planet. I want the president to make efforts to have a decent relationship with Putin.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
Let’s see the evidence
Let me get this straight. In 2012, (on a “hot mic”) President Obama tells outgoing Russian president Dmitry Medvedev that Vladimir Putin should give him more “space” and that “after my election I have more flexibility.” And the activist liberals tell us Russia is evil personified.
In January of 2016, President Obama (in the dark of night, while America slept) delivered $400 million in cash, on pallets, on government planes, to Iran, then followed that with 13 payments of just under $10 million each (to avoid having to explain these payments to the American people) to the acknowledged foremost sponsor of worldwide terrorism; and the specifics of this “deal” are classified, so that the American people cannot know the details of why this happened. And the activist liberals paint this activity as a “victory”, in keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Fast forward: for the last 18 months now, the (arguably) premier investigative agency on the planet (you know it as the FBI) has been investigating “Russian collusion,” and has found nothing — well, nothing that they can tell us. If the FBI has evidence, let’s see it.
I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
A rose by any other name?
I would like to share my feelings regarding Donald Trump’s statements Monday in Helsinki.
I’m appalled. Not only has Trump maligned American intelligence agencies by rejecting their assessment of Russian interference in our democratic process, but he’s also aligned himself with Russia’s autocratic leader. Both Trump and Putin have denied there was any collusion between them.
I looked up the definition of collusion. It means secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. A synonym for collusion is collaboration. The definition of collaboration is traitorous cooperation with an enemy; a defector. A person who collaborates is called a collaborator. There is general acceptance in the United States of America, at least in the America I know, that both Putin and his country should be considered enemies.
When someone sides with an enemy against his own country, I can only conclude that this behavior indicates the person has become a collaborator, displaying traitorous behavior. Anyone who stands with such a person should be considered guilty of the same behavior.
Several weeks ago, Melania Trump wore a jacket with the following message printed on the back of it: “I really don’t care, do you?”
To Mrs. Trump I say: Yes, Melania. I really do care!
Denis F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs
Penny and Down’s syndrome
I believe Phillip Mella owes an apology to all the families who’ve faced the agonizing, heart-breaking decisions necessary when they learn their unborn child will be severely disabled. To compare that with the decision by our zoo regarding an infant giraffe requiring leg casts is incredibly insensitive.
Mella specifically pointed to Downs syndrome, with which my niece has been afflicted. Betsy is 27 now. Her parents are searching for living arrangements where she can have a greater degree of independence before they are no longer able to care for her themselves. Babies grow up, and few outsiders consider the difficulties of caring for a disabled adult. Friends whose daughter also had Down’s syndrome once confessed that if they’d known beforehand, they’d have chosen abortion.
Perhaps because of my experience, I view Down’s syndrome as one of the milder physical/mental disabilities. Parents, please don’t think I’m not sympathetic, but I know of children who have disabilities that lead to years of challenges more difficult than Down’s.
Parents also must consider their other children. How will they be affected with the addition of a severely disabled child? How will the family be able to handle the financial burden? (In my experience, the strongest opponents of abortion are equally opposed to spending taxpayer’s dollars in support of “the lazy bums who expect the rest of us to pay their medical bills”).
No matter which side of the abortion issue one stands on, no one should trivialize the pain families experience when faced with such decisions. There are always such children waiting for adoption. Short of adoption, there are families who can use our help — families that feel they are alone. Penny the giraffe has an entire city rooting for her.
Jerri Lilevjen
Monument
Not your parents’ Dems
This is not your parents’ Democratic Party. The ruling Dems are so obsessed with the right to kill an unborn baby, they would crucify Christ if he were the SCOTUS nominee.
Of course, the sanctity of life is out of fashion with a party that gave a voice vote to leave God out of its platform in 2012 (overruled when the party elites realized that would not be PC).
Bruce Foster
Colorado Springs