Let experts make wildlife decisions
Recent articles and opinions promoting the reintroduction of wolves into Colorado are intended to play on the emotions of the uninformed public to solicit signatures for a ballot initiative. This tactic, in effect, would undermine the decision-making authority and the expertise of the very people and agencies we have entrusted to manage our wildlife. The ballot initiative bypasses the Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts and the Colorado Wildlife Commission appointed to make these decisions. Both of these organizations are firmly against the reintroduction of the wolf in Colorado.
Proponents of forced introduction say that wolves would correct the balance of nature through predator-prey relationships as if to say there is an imbalance in Colorado. This statement is a slap in the face of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Wildlife Commission who work diligently to reach objectives of game and nongame species while balancing the human interaction component that is unavoidable in the wildlife management equation.
The truth lies in the data collected where forced introduction has been allowed. Wolves only bring balance to an ecosystem for a short time before they ultimately decimate their prey base of elk, moose and deer including large strong mature animals. Where elk, deer and moose had been highly visible in Yellowstone Park, a visitor is hard-pressed to view these watchable wildlife species because of wolves or prey leaving the wolf territory. Shiras moose and elk populations have decreased by 90% in Yellowstone and by 50-75% in parts of Idaho since the reintroduction of the wolf in those areas and are moving toward extinction according to Valerie Geist, biologist, professor emeritus, University of Calgary.
Let the real trained experts in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Wildlife Commission make the wildlife management decisions, not the general uninformed public.
Craig Kimball
Fountain
Ignoring the will of the voters
In a Thursday article titled “Polis seeks donations to fight recall,” Gov. Jared Polis is quoted as saying that the recall is “an attempt to undo the will of the voters.”
I recall that in the last general election, local control of the oil and gas industry was voted down by a majority of the Colorado voters but promptly passed into law by a Democratic Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Polis.
The same Legislature/governor also passed the “Anti-electoral college law” saying that the state of Colorado will ignore “the will of voters” if the majority of Colorado voters vote for the “wrong” candidate. Gov. Polis seems to value the will of the voters only when they agree with him.
Raymond Milberg
Colorado Springs
For this system to work
On July 23, President Donald Trump declared, “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as President.”
If that were true, we would have, in effect, a dictatorship, without checks and balances, separation of powers, or real rule of law.
Trump is incorrect. Article II of the Constitution grants to the president “the executive power.” Although “the executive power” is nowhere defined, Article II requires that the president “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” and provides for removal from office if convicted of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Article II also specifies the president’s oath of office, that he “will faithfully execute the Office of the President … and preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” That same Constitution outlines separation of powers and the various ways in which each branch of government checks and balances the powers of the others.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that “the President is not above the law.” Ironically, that principle was expressly upheld in United States v. Nixon (1974) and Clinton v. Jones (1997).
But for this system to work, the other essential institutions of American democracy — the legislature (regardless of party), the judiciary (regardless of doctrine), a free press (regardless of ownership) and an informed citizenry (regardless of race, color, creed or anything else) must actually act.
If we defer to these dangerous utterances from the president, our democracy will, indeed, be in peril.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
Men with little honor
I read the letter “We should all love our country” today and must say, I have a different perspective. My father was a West Point grad and taught me what was important to him was honor and honesty, I am a Korean war orphan. Mom remarried a fighter ace so I grew up an Air Force brat. In eighth grade, in Arlington Va., I was at the first drug counter sit-in and listened to all the hatred aimed at the honorable protesters with many comments about loving our segregated country or getting the hell out. Shouts of “Go back to Africa” and a preacher reading Bible passages to justify the hatred and bigotry, like vomit coming from their mouths.
Then in the ’60s there were many who did not want to support a fascist dictator in a country in Southeast Asia, during an undeclared war. I often heard them harassed by foul-mouthed people who cried “Our country right or wrong, love it or leave it” Right or wrong, without honesty or honor? That is not what my father gave his life for!
Years later, I was a teacher at a Native American Survival school and they did not recite the pledge. I was told they would not stand and lie, “With liberty and justice for all” just wasn’t honest and to have honor you needed to be honest. I asked my dad what he thought after a distinguished career in service. He explained he took an oath that was very important to him, “to Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States,”
He said he hoped I would respect the flag placed on his coffin but need not salute the flags waved or worn by men with little honor. He taught me to respect and follow the Honor Code of the Air Force Academy here in Colorado Springs, “We will not lie, steal or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” [and West Point]
I certainly love our Constitution yet will not tolerate those without honor who do not live by these codes, even if waving a flag.
Gary King
Colorado Springs