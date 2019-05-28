Leave existing neighborhoods alone
The Additional Dwelling Units, ADUs, that city officials want to bring to the Springs is an idea from Hades. I don’t know about you, but we spent considerable time looking at different neighborhoods and their covenants before we bought our home... a major part of our budget and our future retirement plans.
What were we looking for? Quiet, rural feel to the hillside property, R-1 coding, neighbors who kept up their property, as did we, good parks, lots of trees, wildlife in the back yard, little traffic or crime, and we found Skyway.
Now, you want to change all that into “densification”: to allow extra buildings on our lots, commercial activities, mini-hotels, more traffic, noise, dust, people, crime, and all that goes with big city downtown living. Even all our wildlife will leave. But you see, we did not choose to live downtown on crowded lots. We chose R-1 zoning for very good reasons. How can you justify messing up the lives and dreams of thousands of us who chose to live on the hillsides? I cannot see how the Planning Commission or the City Council has the right to mess up our lives at this late date.
If housing was in a run down area ready for rehabilitation, like the work on Nevada, or a brand new neighborhood, at least people would know what changes they were buying. Slipping this idea into our lives unawares, is the height of deceit. All it says on meetings is TBA. Let’s have some more information.
Please do what you want with new building downtown to double the density, but leave existing neighborhoods alone. We already made our choice. I don’t feel you have the right to wreck it all with your vote for R-2 zoning.
Margaret Brettschneider
Colorado Springs
Wiser choices prior to conception
I see the pro-choice folks are out in force as more states afford increasing rights to the unborn.
Since the vast majority of abortions are not as a result of rape or incest, it appears the prevailing “choice” is simply a result of poor or non-existent planning.
Maybe all this pro-choice energy should be directed at making wiser choices prior to conception rather than spouting “war on women or “my body, my choice” nonsense.
Bruce Foster
Colorado Springs
The souls of the American people
The article in the Gazette’s Nation & World section called “State abortion bans handing Dems a political weapon” is a opinion piece, not a news article. Abortion is so much more than a political issue.
A baby in the womb that has a heartbeat, brain waves, fingers, and toes is a human being. Putting a knife in the back of his or her neck is pure and absolute murder. Every person that advocates for allowing this crime will someday face the consequences and they will stand before the Lord for judgment. If they do not change their direction and repent of this Sin, they need to realize they will end up in an eternal lake of fire. This issue is for the souls of the American people.
Michael King
Colorado Springs
It’s like watching schoolyard fig hts
Recently, depending on who you would want to believe, the president walked into and left a meeting about infrastructure with Democratic leaders at the White House.
Afterwards Trump then walked out to the Rose Garden to meet with his love/hated media where a podium with a prepared poster covering the Presidential seal had been placed. And, the Democratic leaders returned to their corners to do much of the same.
Really folks! Is this the type of governance you chose when you wanted the make this country great again? Or, were you thinking you really wanted to go back to your middle school years where you watched schoolyard fights over a stupid swing?
This country needs L-E-A-D-E-R-S! Got it? Get it! Our kids are watching!
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
Venezuela’s total economic failure
The images we see happening on the streets of Venezuela are heart-rending. I had supposed this kind of chaos and destruction took many years to overwhelm them — but it’s only been 21 years.
Twenty-five years ago Venezuela was the fourth richest economy in the world. Socialism came to Venezuela in 1998, with the election of Hugo Chavez. He brought in a new constitution, and with it, redistribution of wealth and land. He took control of oil projects and nationalized banks and took
control of household fuels distributors. In 2014 the inflation rate hit 63% and the country went into a recession.
Chavez passed away in 2013, but he had hand-picked another socialist to further his regime: Nicolás Maduro.
The country has since gone into total economic failure. The unemployment rate in 2014 was 17%. Now there has been an election, and Maduro has been ousted, but refuses to leave.
Today there is anarchy — with citizens taking to the streets in protest. They are starving. They have broken into the Caracas Zoo to steal the animals to eat them. And the animals are starving too.
Daily, thousands cross over into Columbia to buy toilet paper and other essentials. People don’t go to the hospitals because there are no medicines. Electric power is sporadic—even in hospitals.
Socialism brings poverty, chaos, and harm. In our country, we must not let the pledges of “free stuff” such as free college, free health care, forgiveness of debt, trick us into believing that socialism is our friend.
Roberta Sutton
Evergreen
Riding the G-Line train
My wife and I took the G-Line train and loved it. We took it to a party close to Union Station and then back to the Wheat Ridge stop at the end of the line. A wonderful adventure; pretty ride, very congenial conductors and passengers I must admit though, it appears to serve Arvada well but Wheat Ridge, not so much.
David Ferli
Wheat Ridge