Leave downtown to the bums, cops
I was surprised by the article in Sunday’s October 21 Gazette, "Police boost downtown patrols,” at an additional cost for 2018 of 20,000 and for 2019, 130,000. So the mayor can provide police protection but only downtown rates the extra money required?
Let me get this straight, we can afford to install “diet” bike lanes, which restricts traffic flow, causes congestion and creates dangerous situations for bikes and cars, and we can provide additional police protection for downtown businesses, even though the city is discouraging downtown shopping.
On Sept. 22, I received a call from a friend’s family. They had not been able to contact him for a couple of days, and would I check on him. Bill was elderly and enjoyed his solitude. I went to check on him, determined his TV was on, his car was there but no answer. All doors were locked; I could not get in. I called Colorado Springs police and asked for help getting in the house, but they never came. I managed to break in and found him. It looked like he had a stroke, but Bill was still alive. I called 911 and was put on hold, I have to assume because they are shorthanded. The neighborhoods are experiencing theft at an alarming rate, can’t get a cop to show up, but we can afford to pay overtime for cops to walk a beat downtown and spend thousands restricting traffic.
I’ll go to the mall and leave downtown to bums and cops. Thanks, mayor.
Rose Porter
Colorado Springs
Political hate assaults also criminal
In the Oct. 20 Gazette article “Army Vet Accused of Hate Crime,” the article states: “Under Colorado law, a hate crime is an offense such as a verbal or physical assault or property damage, that is motivated by a person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.” One would think that includes just about everything.
But one of the worst hate crimes being committed on a daily basis is verbal or physical assault or property damage that is motivated by political hatred.
There must be a line between verbal assault and free speech? We hear everything from threats to assassinate the president, to blowing up the White House, to chasing administration officials out of restaurants and other places, to mob hate yelling assaults.
There should also be a law against those who encourage such hate assaults in the name of fair politics. I doubt that we would have enough jail cells available to prosecute such crimes.
I guess we have to give some in the Democratic party one of the houses so that we can once again become civil to each other. Modify the Colorado law to include political hate assaults verbal or otherwise.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
Proposition 112 goes too far
Did you know Colorado was the first state to require water sample testing before and after drilling to ensure the water remains safe? Or that we were the first state in the nation to pass methane regulations requiring the capture of pollutants released by natural gas and oil operations?
Here in Colorado we have managed major technological advancements in energy extraction while keeping our air clean to breathe and our water safe to drink. Our strict energy rules, some far stricter than the federal government, however, have not impeded the economic benefits of Colorado’s booming energy industry.
Proposition 112 recently made the ballot here in Colorado. Its advocates claim that this measure will make us safe, when in fact, the initiative will be, in effect, a ban on responsible energy development. If passed, good-paying Colorado jobs will be in danger. Our booming economy could take a serious hit — to the tune of $217 billion. Tax revenues paid by energy developers in our communities could significantly decline, and in turn, hurt our schools, our roads, and our first responders.
Colorado’s energy industry has worked in tandem with our state and local regulators to ensure our safety and keep our economy going. Unfortunately, Proposition 112 goes too far and would be an extreme step toward ending energy development in our state.
Zachary Mettler
Colorado Springs
Ridiculous grammar concerns
I find it difficult to understand the grammar concerns about the fact that President Donald Trump sometimes capitalizes the word country. I, typically, capitalize the words Country or City when I am writing about the United States or Colorado Springs to differentiate those locations from the rest of the cities and countries in the world. That approach keeps me from having to repeat United States of America or Colorado Springs additional times in my letters. I didn’t realize that I was making a grammatical error.
Sister Mary Joseph in my Catholic grammar school class would have chided me for being unaware of this very grievous mistake. However, she is gone and, I guess, that means I will continue to make the same mistake. Heck, why not? The president does it.
Hopefully, the recipient of my letter will be more forgiving than the president’s critics.
Isn’t great that our Country has progressed to the point that President Trump’s grammar error becomes a major new item.
What’s next, is the grass at the White House too high?
Harry Hamilton
Colorado Springs