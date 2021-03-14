Community was abandoned
Gov. Jared Polis said he was personally offended by the recent Boulder party-turned-riot. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold “withdrew officers” and arrested no one. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, said, “Our community was put at risk last night by the individuals involved in the incident in the Hill area. Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful.”
No. What is shameful is that the leadership abandoned the community. Polis was “offended.” Well, that’ll teach ‘em. The biggest issue to these weaklings was the rioters were not wearing masks! As of Feb.7, Colorado had the second-highest unemployment in the country and a Covid mortality rate that barely registers. When will Coloradans wake up?
Roy Johnston
Denver
Red State vs. Blue State divideThe red-state-vs.-blue-state divide is much more devious than many think. Looking at a map of conservative red states and liberal blue states, you notice that red states are in the center of the country and blue states incorporate the big cities. The red states are where free-thinking conservatives create wealth and blue state cities create — what — nothing.
Group-thinking liberal city dwellers merely exchange the same dollar between themselves until taxes eat that dollar up. Wealth creation in Red states occurs in the dreaded oil and gas, timbering, mining, farming and ranching industries. All of which are under constant attack by blue-state liberals in the name of environmentalism. Why? If too much wealth, power and personal success is accumulated by free-thinking conservatives in red states, it will threaten blue-state liberals’ wealth and power. If blue state liberals can limit wealth creation in red states, red state kids will have to migrate to blue state cities to make a living and, Heaven forbid, become liberals. Liberals are playing 3-D chess with the politics of this country while conservatives are playing checkers. Conservatives need to up their game or America is toast.
Steve Schurman
Arvada
Where did the money go?
“I do not trust words, I even question actions, but I never doubt patterns.” So goes the patterns on how our transportation tax dollars have been allocated.
In my opinion, years of proposals, ideas and taxpayers giving money that was supposed to be used for transportation have resulted in those dollars being diverted to other government pet projects or totally mismanaged.
The latest is the I-70 project, which currently has has a $150 million budget overrun. A refinancing proposal to the feds is rumored to be $500 million, but a public records request came back with the amounts redacted out.
Back in 2009, when the FASTER program was approved, and I supported it, the fees were to generate $100 million each year to repair crumbling bridges. However, an average of $200 million per year has been collected. It took until 2016 to get the original 128 bridges replaced or repaired. Now we have 355 bridges that need major work, but since 2016, only 30 bridges have been completed.
So, one asks: Where did the money go?
I say no to our government for anymore transportation money until they learn to use our tax dollars as they were intended.
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me three times, I’m just a dumb fool. It is not going to be 20 times for me to approve more money for you to waste. But has it got to be 20 times for our legislators to believe it?
Mark Kaiser
Westminster
Vaping is powerfully addictive
The Denver City Council will soon be considering an ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco in Denver. As a volunteer with Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes, and — more importantly — as a mom, I fully support this ordinance that ends the sale of all flavored vaping products, menthol cigarettes and all flavored tobacco products in the city.
My story begins in September of 2017. My daughter was 15 and first tried vaping with some girlfriends at school. She said the flavors were the hook that got her: mango, crème brûlée, and French toast. They sound innocent but they are infused with up to 6% nicotine — a drug that is one of the five most addictive substances in the world. By December of 2017 she was vaping every day and stealing money from her family to buy nicotine juice and pods from her friends.
My daughter’s vaping had become a full-blown addiction — she was vaping at least one pod every two days, which is equal to about 20 cigarettes. She was physically addicted and could not stop, and became so skilled at hiding her vaping, she could do it while we were all in the same room or car and we never suspected a thing. As a parent, this is probably the most painful part of this entire nightmare. How could I have not known?
Parents do not realize how easily these products can be disguised; small discrete devices that look like pens or flash drives, often hidden in sleeves or bras or disguised as computer accessories.
My daughter said there was an organized network of students at her school, where the older kids would buy for the younger kids with an up-charge for the favor of buying pods. Once she was addicted, my daughter was so desperate to vape, she was willing to pay almost any price to get her nicotine fix.
By April of 2018, she was vaping two, sometimes three pods daily, which is equivalent to 40-60 cigarettes each day. She could not go for more than an hour without vaping. It was her first act in the morning and her last act before bed.
Parents — and our society overall — need to understand how prevalent and accessible vaping products are, and how powerfully addictive and dangerous nicotine is for our kids.
Nicotine can have long-lasting effects on brain development, impacting impulse control, ability to learn and concentration. It is time to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products!
Nicotine juice and flavored tobacco products are harmful and addictive, and these products are slowly destroying our children. We must protect our children and ban the sale of these harmful products.
Janine Browne-Franklin
Centennial