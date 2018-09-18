Lack of action is mind-boggling
What is wrong with people — males in particular? I have a husband, son, sons-in-law, brother, whom I dearly love. I am not anti- male but this latest Air Force Academy “incident” is not “ridiculously inappropriate” as Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the school’s superintendent, said. Threat of forced oral sex and the rest of the hazing is criminal! If it isn’t, it damn well should be. When are we going to address the violence in our society? And why do men seem to have more difficulty than women to stand up for what is morally right, to protect others and to get involved.
The silence and lack of action regarding the Olympic doctor, the priests in the Catholic Church, Penn State football is mind-boggling. Yes, I’m angry and I don’t know what the answer is. (except maybe estrogen injections starting at birth. I’m joking, but …).
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Getting bad drivers’ attention
The Sept. 14 Gazette reported that Colorado Springs police officers have written more tickets (1,794) for speeding 20 mph or more over the limit, driving recklessly or engaging in a “speed contest” than they did in any other year since 2014. Too many drivers in Colorado Springs are not exercising common sense while driving. Those drivers will not respond to pleas to slow down. What they might understand is money out of their pocket. How about $1,000 fines for speeding 20 mph over the limit and confiscate the automobile for driving without insurance or driving without a license? Perhaps that will get their attention!
A. D. Vinke
Colorado Springs
Medieval mindset is absurd, dangerous
Re: Debbie Kelley’s front page Gazette piece on Bishop Michael Sheridan’s interactive Facebook Live session:
“Debbie Kelley’s report on Bishop Michael Sheridan’s Facebook Live session states the Bishop gave “frank answers” to the latest report on hundreds of Catholic clergy sexually abusing hundreds and probably thousands of children.
Bishop Sheridan’s frank answer is “the priests and bishops guilty of sexual abuse cooperated with the evil one”…and ...”the devil is behind all of this.” Seriously? The devil made them do it?
What about the individual personal and moral responsibility of these pedophiles and those within the Catholic Church that protected them?
Admittedly, we are living in a regressive, fearful and increasingly credulous age, but this kind of medieval mindset is absurd, reckless and dangerous. The bishop says “if the result of this abuse,” to the systematic sexual assault of hundreds and maybe thousands of children, “is for people to leave the church, then the devil has won.” The irony in this assertion is that the people who will never (voluntarily) leave the church, these sick bishops and priests, are keeping the devil very much in business (to use the bishop’s vernacular).
A truly frank answer is: As long as a supernatural god/devil delusion persists, with its irrationality and apparent provision of moral certitude and endless forgiveness of any act with a simple prayer and perhaps a little penance, horrific acts by religious monsters like these will continue.
Dr. Kris Sahlstrom
Colorado Springs
Colorado not what it used to be
Colorado was my mom’s favorite state due to the beautiful sunsets at Red Cliff; now gone, there would come a time that we would chat if she were still here. She would tear up and bemoan how Colorado has gone into the liberal status, following California to their demise; she would also mention that there are no more beautiful sunsets due to ChemTrails and that destruction of this country is well underway because of states such as California, Colorado, Washington, etc.
It is good that she sleeps in the arms of her Lord; she would be so very hurt and upset at how Colorado is now as compared to how very “great” it was then ... for families, for business, for all.
Andee Kleinhans
Parker
No evidence of a ‘deep state’
I am responding to Robert Blaha’s Sept. 12, guest opinion “Trump Needs to Clean House to Drain Swamp.”
Blaha begins by referring to the “deep, dark state,” supposedly thwarting Trump at every turn. Unfortunately, Blaha and Trump seem to think that if they imagine something, it must actually exist. There is no real evidence that a “deep state,” as Blaha describes it, is a reality. Blaha claims that federal employees “awake each day looking for new ways to undermine [Trump].” Does Blaha have the power to read minds? Perhaps many federal employees awake each day planning to do their assigned jobs to the best of their ability, and then return home to their families. Some might be thinking about vacations or retirement, but we will never know.
Blaha believes that Trump should “clean house” and keep firing federal employees until the only ones left are die-hard devotees of the president. Then, “the kingdom” will “begin looking more like the king.” Fortunately, Trump does not have this power. Civil service rules mean that federal employees can keep their jobs, whoever the president may be, irrespective of whether the employee is Republican, Democrat, independent, etc. The system Blaha would like to return to, the spoils system, prevailed over 100 years ago and meant that winning politicians were able to staff government with their cronies and fire anyone who had worked under the prior administration. Americans were dissastisfied with the spoils system as they were concerned that it meant people would not be treated fairly and equally at government agencies.
Rather than worrying about what federal employees wake up thinking, Trump would accomplish more if he did what every competent prior president has done: develop detailed, intelligent plans for proposed legislation and then meet with congressional leaders, even those who are not his devoted fans, to craft workable compromises to solve many of the difficult problems America faces.
Jeffrey Smith
Colorado Springs