Keep the Bowlens with the Broncos
It is no real surprise but nonetheless appalling that Joe Ellis and others who manage the Pat Bowlen Trust have sought to publicly discredit one of Pat Bowlen’s very accomplished daughters — Beth Bowlen Wallace — for having the tenacity to express an interest in succeeding her father in managing the Denver Broncos.
To claim that Beth is somehow “not capable or qualified at this time” to assume operational control of the Broncos is inaccurate and disparaging. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Beth Bowlen Wallace over many years in a variety of professional endeavors, and I can personally attest to her impeccable character, her exceptional leadership, and her considerable contributions to our state and community.
Having earned a degree in Sociology from the University of Colorado and a law degree from the University of Denver, she served as Director of Special Projects for the Broncos. In that role she designed the Ring of Fame Plaza and her father’s statue that is enshrined there.
Throughout her career, including her current work in energy development, Beth has clearly demonstrated an extraordinary record of accomplishments and contributions.
I’ve seen her lead efforts to combat Alzheimer’s in Colorado. She has demonstrated an intangible quality-the ability to inspire, empathize and lead all levels of an organization. She has been a mainstay in many community organizations, including Colorado Uplift, Urban Youth Ministries, the Tennyson Center for Children, and the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation.
I can say without reservation that Beth adds immense value to each of the many projects she dedicates herself to.
Beth is a fierce competitor with a will to win. She has a passion for football and deeply cares about the fans in the Rocky Mountain region — and she has been a driving force in supporting the community that has been so loyal to the Broncos.
I hope Broncos fans will recognize this attempted public defaming of Beth’s character by Ellis and company for the raw power grab it is to upend Bowlen’s wishes.
Jane Norton
Denver
Masterpiece Bakery issue again
In answer to Billie Nigro’s letter on the Masterpiece Bakery issue. It would be nice if the owner would post a sign, readable from the street, that lists the people or groups of people that he does not wish to do business with.
This would allow people to decide if they choose to do business with him. It would save potential clients from being rejected in public. This would probably raise the ire of lawyers on both sides.
Dave Cooper
Palmer Lake
Annoying scammers and spammers
Christmas Day is a blessing in many ways: A day Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ; a day to spend with family and friends; a day of traditions and the joy of the holiday season; a day of rest and recreation; a day off from work.
To me, it was also a blessing to not get the 5-10 scammers and spammers who call my telephone every day, and the 2-5 complaining callers who see my spoofed phone number in their caller id.
So here it is, the day after Christmas, and I have already had two spam calls before 9 a.m.
There must be a way to stop this besides not answering my phone. Surely the powers-that-be are smarter than the spoofers and the scammers, and can do something about it.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Keeping a campaign promise
I found Kathleen Parker’s column on James Mattis’ resignation intellectually dishonest.
Parker forgot to mention that Barack Obama fired Mattis as Commander of Central Command. General Mattis seems to have a problem understanding why the president is called the Commander-In-Chief.
Currently, the USA has troops deployed in over 150 countries.
It is high time that NATO, SEATO, the U.N. peacekeppers and others who benefit from the U.S. security shield pay their fair share of military costs. By withdrawing our troop from Syria, Trump is keeping a campaign promise and that is a very good thing.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Holiday message missed the mark
The holiday message from Robert Blaha was more like blah blah. Trump is despicable. He is not a Christian. The Bible is not his favorite book.
He is not a good business man. He is not a patriot. He is not a good father. He is not a good husband. He is a fraud. He is a prolific liar.
Anything he has done that might be good for the country is an accident. He is very likely a criminal. I pay his taxes. He hates our allies and loves our enemies. He is a scammer. To show gratitude for this despot is to show gratitude for Vladimir Putin, for Saddam Husein, for Adolph Hitler. This turns my stomach.
Herman Susser
Colorado Springs