Kavanaugh’s judicial temperament
Having recently completed a term as a commissioner on the Colorado Judicial Performance Commission, I was dismayed by Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s performance at his Senate confirmation hearing on Sept. 27. While it is understandable that incidents that happened years ago can be clouded by time and memory, Judge Kavanaugh’s performance last week was crystal clear. He displayed a lack of judicial temperament that should disqualify him from serving on any court, and certainly should be disqualifying for a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Unlike in the federal court system, Colorado judges and justices are appointed based on a merit system and voters regularly have a chance to remove these judges from office if they don’t measure up. Our Judicial Performance Commission does an extensive evaluation of these judicial officers and make recommendations to Colorado voters about whether each meets the standards required of a good judge. In addition to looking at each judge’s legal knowledge, writing ability and administrative competence, the Judicial Performance Commission looks closely at the judicial temperament of each judge being evaluated. Judge Kavanaugh’s histrionic and paranoid performance at his hearing clearly shows he lacks the temperament to be a Supreme Court Justice.
If he were a Colorado appellate judge, he would not get my vote. Unfortunately only two Coloradans get to vote on Judge Kavanaugh, our Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner. How they vote on this nomination should tell us how we need to vote the next time they stand for election to represent us.
Mike Maday
Colorado Springs
Real issue is not youthful misconduct
The Democrats’ desperate and vicious attacks on Kavanaugh to smear him should come as no surprise. Sadly, the Democrat party is now obviously fully under the control of the radical left. Clearly, they have joined the resistance.
However, something that the American people should really be concerned about is that our national news media has abandoned its historically traditional independent role as the fourth estate in our republic to become the propaganda arm of the radical left. They are now committed activist members of the resistance.
The saddest part of it all is that the Republicans are so clueless and wimpy! The Dems are giving Kavanaugh the full-on Alinsky treatment: disrupt, discredit, humiliate, ridicule, intimidate — and utter character assassination! The GOP is unable/unwilling to fight this effectively!
We need to wake up and realize that the real issue here is not alleged youthful misconduct by Kavanaught but the addition of an “originalist” to the Supreme Court. The Democrats are running scared and will stop at nothing. They stubbornly believe that the Constitution is a “living document” that needs to be interpreted based on trendy new sensitivities and various newly discovered rights. What they ultimately want to force on our country is decidedly anti-American and extra-constitutional. Kavanaugh on the court would impede their agenda.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
All are equal in the eyes of the law
If a group of adults claim that they were molested by someone in the Catholic faith, the press, the law, and the public scream for their heads! But if an adult women screams that she was molested by a man from some political party who is in great favor, she is not telling the truth! What happens to the those who feel that all are equal in the eyes of the law!
Steve McCallister
Colorado Springs
Missing the point of the movement
I’m responding to Toni L. Shoop’s letter(Oct. 2). She is so missing the point of the #MeToo movement. The women/men involved are victims of abusers/predators not because of the way they dress or their careers but because an evil person wants to control them.
I was a victim of incest as a child not because of anything I did but because he wanted to control me. Has she talked to someone that is part of that movement? I’m willing to bet she hasn’t. The people that abuse pick their victims, the location and the scenario. Don’t label all of us for a misconception. It doesn’t matter if the abuse has occurred a day, a year, a decade or longer ago! Thank you for your time, and I hope Shoop reconsiders some of her statement.
Pat Ridley
Colorado Springs
Actions speak louder than words
I believe Americans have a right to know the details of the FBI’s report concerning Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Keeping it secret gives the impression that there is something to hide. I can’t imagine that revealing the contents would constitute a threat to national security.
Good, bad or ugly the results of the FBI report need to be made public whether the Senate puts forth Judge Kavanaugh as their choice for Supreme Court Justice.
Character, temperament, integrity, honesty, and principles are qualities a person must possess to hold this highly responsible position. I don’t believe confirmation based on the attestation of friends, family, co-workers, or casual acquaintances should be used alone as criteria. It should be evidenced by a person’s own behavior and conduct.
My first impression of Judge Kavanaugh was not favorable when he snubbed Fred Guttenberg’s attempt to introduce himself. Guttenberg is the father of murdered Parkland student Jaime Guttenberg.
My second impression of Judge Kavanaugh was similarly unfavorable. His words, body language, emotional display, partisan bias, veiled threats of retribution, and disrespectful attitude toward members of the Senate Judicial Committee were convincing. I’m convinced he lacks the necessary qualities required of a judge in any court in our country.
Actions speak louder than words. Actually, they’re even louder than loud words.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs