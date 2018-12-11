Judge overstepped his authority
This letter is in response to Judge Eric Bentley’s ruling, and the ACLU’s lawsuit blocking the El Paso County sheriff from detaining inmates on ICE holds.
In my opinion, Judge Bentley has overstepped his authority and violated his oath by forcing the sheriff to disobey federal law. Judges are supposed to defend and uphold the law of the land, not the wants and so-called needs of people who have no legal right to be in this country. Constitutional rights, be they federal or state, are for U.S. citizens and legal residents only.
They are not for people who’s very first act in this country was to break the law by coming here illegally. If you want to come to this country for a better life, that’s fine, but come through the front door like everyone else. I’d like to ask Judge Bentley and the ACLU what’s next, are we going to let bank robbers and car thieves go free because they wanted a better life or car?
After all, they broke the law and might not have hurt anyone, so that makes it OK, right? I think not!
Any judge who rules in favor of illegals over federal law and the safety of U.S. citizens needs to be disbarred and removed from the bench. But, that’s just my opinion.
Elias DiFiore
Colorado Springs
Ask the voters to weigh in
Our city leaders apparently either don’t believe, or refuse to acknowledge, that there is significant opposition to the installation of bicycle lanes using ‘road dieting’ techniques.
I see the following evidence that city leaders are wrong:
The postcard poll that ended the Research Parkway bike lane fiasco showed overwhelming opposition from residents in that area. It is not credible that those sentiments would be unique to those residents and that bike lane.
Based on my count over the last two months, there were roughly 9 letters to the Gazette in favor of bike lanes and 20 opposed. Online comments were similarly imbalanced.
The Gazette did an online poll on Sept. 20 that shows 735 ‘love’ the new bike lanes while 1050 ‘hate’ them. While flawed, this is the only, and therefore best, current poll that I’ve seen.
The city is geographically quite large, and inhabitants are very dependent on their motor vehicles to get around. It’s not credible that many would willingly be inconvenienced to add bicycle lanes that they won’t use. (Sure, there are exceptions.)
While I wouldn’t poll my friends and neighbors, in casual conversations when the subject of bike lanes has come up I’ve only heard negative opinions. (Yes, some probably are in favor, and this is likely neighborhood dependent.)
In my opinion, the controversy over adding bike lanes by repurposing motor vehicle lanes isn’t going to go away any time soon unless something changes.
I have a suggestion that could put this problem behind us: Let’s ask the voters to weigh in. We have a mayoral election coming up in April. A nonbinding referendum question concerning the narrowing of motor vehicle lanes to add bike lanes should be placed on the ballot.
The question should be carefully worded so that it is unbiased and satisfies both sides of the discussion. The cost of this should be very small since it only requires adding some text to the ballot and counting the results.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
Part of a bigger strategy
There might be another more city-driven reason for the growth of bike lanes. Colorado Springs has recently been ranked high on a couple of lists as a very livable city, including new bike lanes.
Perhaps the bike lanes have been placed as part of a bigger strategy by the city fathers and our aggressive transportation czar to add one more “positive element” to our fair city. From observation, the bike lanes just don’t get the use for which they were intended.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
Facilities taxpayers provide
Did you know that part of the money you pay in property tax is designated for the library? And that to use the library you need a library card. To obtain a library card, you need proof of residency by bringing in a bill you have received in the mail.
Therefore, no one should be allowed to enter the library without showing a library card. Why are the police allowing the homeless to camp out day and night?
We all know the police have a lot more important things to be doing, Our city is being overrun by people who do not pay taxes, but think they can use those facilities we taxpayers provide.
Linda Schroeter
Colorado Springs
Beyond what is forgivable
It was good to see, finally, a letter in the Denver Post questioning the reasoning of evangelicals who support Trump.
From the day he began his run for office, this man has been the complete opposite of what Christianity is about, at least as far as I can see.
How a person can worship Jesus Christ and all he stood for and back an amoral man like this is beyond belief. One reason given by some is that God forgives, and that’s reasonable to a point, but the behavior and lack of human decency of Trump go far beyond what is forgivable.
Sally Alberts
Monument
No political experience a benef i t
I totally agree with Ellen Booth’s letter in Friday’s paper about Donald Trump being “odd man in” and not having political experience.
Personally, I want my president to be totally unqualified, totally incompetent, totally clueless, somebody exactly like Trump!
In fact, next time my knee goes out, I think I’ll ask my local barista or clerk at whatever fast-food joint I pass what their opinion is. Experience and knowledge and intelligence are so overrated today.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs