Resolve to have a “good-wolf” year
Dear President Trump: Let me suggest a New Year’s resolution for you. It is based on a well known Cherokee legend, dubbed Two Wolves, in which an elderly chief teaches his grandson a lesson about life.
“There is a terrible fight within me between two wolves,” the chief says. “One of these wolves is evil, filled with ego, false pride, arrogance, envy, anger, greed, lies, and superiority. The other wolf is good. He is faith, truth, empathy, kindness, serenity, love, hope, humility, and generosity.”
The chief tells his grandson this kind of battle goes on inside every person. After thinking about all this, the grandson asks, “Which wolf will win the battle?” To which the grandfather answers: “The one you feed.”
Take this to heart, Mr. Trump, as a new year dawns. After feeding your evil wolf for the first two years of your presidency, resolve in 2019 to feed your good wolf instead. It could do wonders for the country and for all of us who believe there is still a place for truth, empathy, humility and those many other good-wolf attributes.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
Journalists becoming the story
Why would a newspaper want to devalue the word “journalist?” Two items in today’s Gazette help to do that by not using quotes around the word in headlines:
Page A7, “Protests in Tunisia after journalist (sic) sets self on fire.” I’m sorry, Bouazza Ben (AP byline), but an activist is not a journalist-these roles are mutually exclusive. To say otherwise is to demean journalists everywhere.
Page A8, “More trouble for journalist (sic)” is about a man who “fabricated parts of stories,” according to unnamed News Services.
Sadly, any so-called journalist who becomes the story is no longer worthy of the appellation.
Dave Olson
Colorado Springs
Questions on foreign, domestic policy
It looks like Turkey and Russia are deciding our foreign policy and conservative media is directing domestic policy. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey’s president and abruptly decides to withdraw our troops from Syria without talking to the military, or his advisors or other nations that are fighting with our troops, about his decision.
Trump says IS is defeated but he’s the only one saying that. Neither Congress, the military of anyone else agrees with this.
The only ones that like this are Turkey, Russia and Syria.
This president does this kind of thing all the time. He tweets national and domestic policy, usually on the spur of the moment without much thought to the consequences.
Now Trump shut down the government for the wall because the conservative media threatened him with losing his base if he doesn’t do what they want. I wonder if he realizes how much power he is giving these people. Does he realize he’s letting them decide policy, not him? Does the country realize what he is doing? When is this craziness going to end?
Pat Kent
Fountain
Thanks for the reprieve
It’s not often the department responsible for tax collection receives a thank you. But in the wake of the holiday shopping season, I want to say thank you to the Colorado Department of Revenue for listening to thousands of small businesses across Colorado.
Earlier this year, small businesses across our state were faced with a nearly insurmountable knot of taxing regulations and authorities. Following a recent court decision, CDOR announced a new rule mandating sales tax collection based on a customer’s address.
According to the CDOR rule, every product or service sold within Colorado requires the seller to collect and submit sales tax for various jurisdictions regardless of where the seller’s business is located. When all of Colorado’s 344 cities, counties and special taxing entities like RTD are layered over one another, the 683 possible sales tax combinations in the state create a complex web for business owners to untangle.
The challenge for compliance was so great, many businesses considered closing their doors. Simplify Colorado’s Sales Tax, a coalition of more than 17,000 businesses and trade organizations, jumped into action. Coalition members participated in department hearings, letter-writing efforts and calls to lawmakers. Thanks to the coalition efforts and the many voices of small business across the state, CDOR listened.
Compliance for the new rule has been postponed until May. This gives lawmakers and the department an opportunity to work together and find a reasonable and fair system for tax collection. I’m confident that we can achieve a balance between CDOR’s goal of creating a level playing field without harming the drivers of our economy, small business.
I encourage all of the small businesses who participated in the hearings and worked to delay implementation of the new rule to stay involved and make your voice heard.
I commend CDOR for listening and look forward to working with both sides in January.
Kevin Van Winkle
Highlands Ranch