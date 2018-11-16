Appointments weren’t very inclusive
The governor elect missed the boat [in his appointments to his education transition team]. I didn’t read a name from the Western Slope of Colorado or from the southeast part of the state. I thought the tenet of the editorial was that he was inclusive with his choices. I wonder if there is information on who voted for governor west of the divide.
Makes you wonder about what happened to incumbent Secretary of State Wayne Williams, perhaps one of the most honest and fair man in politics (my opinion). He would have made a good governor. Enough said. Thanks for the opportunity.
Robert Miner
Palmer Lake
A playground for the wealthy?
Congratulations Colorado!
Who said that money can’t buy happiness? Not only has Colorado earned national distinction as a recreational pot capital, and haven for illegal grows and the homeless, but now, according to the major news outlets and overjoyed bleeding-heart liberals, we can proudly proclaim that Colorado has finally been blessed with the first “openly gay governor”!
Let’s see how may cliches I can cram into a 250-word letter: “San Francisco West”. “Hollywood’s true playground for the wealthy”. “America’s first landlocked cruise ship” where class rule exists.
I think that one of the reasons that the Springs hasn’t yet been conquered by the “blue virus”, creeping across our land, is the fact that the military still owns most of the prime real estate. Seems that El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties are immune. So far. Maybe it’s the crime, gangs and the homeless.
Obama was right. Focus on the inexperienced, naïve 18-25 year old voters. Woo the financially stable soccer moms, manage the fear, and they will come.
Oh well. It’s only a matter of time before West becomes East, middle class enclaves appear again because of affordable security systems, Kum and Go replaces every gas station and convenience store. Dutch Brothers destroys Starbucks and I can retire and move to a blue-collar red state.
Thomas Antkow
Colorado Springs
Too much of a good thing
A recent Gazette editorial recounted the advantages of capitalism. Indeed, capitalism can reward hard work, grit, and innovation. However, too much of a good thing can lead to undesired results as our then-young son discovered when he partook of the seven homemade pies at a Fourth of July picnic.
Accumulation of wealth by the few often is promoted by advantages of scale, better opportunities, and favorable taxes unless limited by social norms, religion, or government. Too much concentration of wealth can reduce the education and health of those at the bottom. American governments have frequently departed from pure capitalism.
Examples include the post office, Homestead Act, public education, trans-continental railroads, land-grant colleges, public utilities, public roads, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, rural electrification, and interstate highways. While free-market fans might label these as business interference and socialism, many will recognize their contributions to the common good.
Today we face medical and environmental challenges. An “all the market will bear” approach to medical pricing has not delivered to everyone. Pollution occurs because it costs polluters less in dollars or effort. Thus we cannot expect pollution to abate when the free market is the only consideration. When pure capitalistic ideas don’t provide solutions, then people will be interested in alternatives. Businesses and citizens should consider if they might fare better by participating in development of mixed market solutions or government direction rather than doubling down on the existing situation.
Robert Jones
Colorado Springs
Serious issues social media presents
Social media is a harmful and misleading vessel for artificial human interaction. Apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook were created to enhance conversation, interaction, and a user’s social life, but is that really what they do?
Numerous studies have suggested a correlation between the declining mental health of teenagers, specifically from the ages of 13-17, and increased access to and use of social media platforms. Depression, anxiety, suicide, low self-esteem and many other costly mental health impairments can be conveniently linked to social media use and with the growing amount of technology a young adult or child has access to every day, this problem will likely not improve over time, but rather the opposite.
Many people are unaware of the serious issues that social media presents and refuse to become educated on the subject because social media is a prominent and seemingly harmless part of the average person’s day-to-day life in 2018.
Awareness must be raised of the increasingly damaging effects that social media has on young adults and children alike. The abolition of social media is not the most logical answer, but reduced use and an understanding of the truly costly effects may prove to be useful in diverting people from a lonely, depressed, and anxious life.
Jack Sobral
Divide
Two years and millions of dollars
I would support firing Robert Mueller. Not for political reasons or to protect the president; I would fire him for incompetence. Two years, and reportedly millions of dollars and he has come up with nothing but innuendoes. If there really is something, put it out there and have some really independent investigators look at it. Yes or No. If not shut down. And when I say independent, I mean someone whose job is investigation and is not tied to any political party. Get someone from a Missouri, Kansas or Colorado detective agency and let them have at it.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs