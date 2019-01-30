Questioning the pro-growth talk
I am getting pretty jaded by all the pep talks about growth in Colorado Springs. We do not need the frenetic infilling to make this a great city. The natural wonders of the Pikes Peak region are the draw here. The town was created by Gen. William Palmer because of the unspoiled beauty of nature. Now all the talk of having 4-5 million people living here in the future makes me question the motives and sanity of our civic leaders.
What will it be like to have 4 million people on our streets, sidewalks, bike trails and all the tourists?
Imagine a day like last Saturday, when the winds created a whiteout. I-25 was a parking lot. It took four hours to get to Denver. Would more lanes, with more cars, have improved that situation?
Think back to the Waldo Canyon fire. How many folks will be living in the fire zone after all the west-side foothills are built out? I hate to think how an evacuation would look with so many residents involved. Our premier hiking trails are suffering from too many destructive bicycles on the fragile terrain, and the city leaders want millions of bike riders out there?
Now there is talk of culling the deer herds because they just won’t stay in their allotted spaces? There won’t be wildlife left by then, I suppose.
And don’t get me started on downtown! Trying to cram millions of people downtown might have a small chance of working if we’d get mass transit. I know my opinion is probably not welcome, but to me, what the civic leaders call sprawl, I call annexation. Where are we planning to get enough water to support all that growth?
Nonne Kreger
Colorado Springs
Cut mandatory college fees
Regarding your opinion/viewpoint, “UCCS should accept the Christian club”, Sunday, Jan. 27, I feel the editors may have missed a broader point. Are mandatory fees applied to all students really necessary for academic and social integration?
You made a good point that “fees fund organizations arbitrarily recognized by the administration”. That should stop.
However, according to U.S. News, college fees add up and can cost an extra $2 to 3 thousand a year. Some fees make sense, like lab fees, tech fees, or even transportation fees. Other fees, like orientation fees, freshman fees, environment fees or even campus spirit fees are nonsense.
Even athletic fees make sense if they go to building and maintaining recreational facilities (like gyms) used by all students.
Student activity fees applied to all students and used for social integration through various student clubs seem to be an unnecessary added cost.
Students can obtain their religious or various other forms of indoctrination off campus, then lawsuits regarding free exercise of religion would be minimal.
Cut the mandatory fees for the unnecessary, and your college costs will go down.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Providing safer city streets
The grumblers who complain in your letters about the bicycle lanes along Cascade Avenue are missing the point.
The point of reducing car traffic to one lane is to provide a safer street for automobiles and pedestrians.
Visibility is better along Cascade, and the traffic flow is definitely calmer than it used to be. Driving through the Colorado College campus is also much safer now, and I commend traffic engineer Kathleen Kraeger for working with college authorities to achieve these beneficial changes.
We are sorry Kraeger is leaving her job, as there are many other streets in the city that could use her forward-thinking expertise.
Judy Finley
Colorado Springs
The absurdity of both approaches
I came to this country in 1963 as a legal immigrant and became a U.S. citizen in 1969. As an immigrant, I can see the value of having protected borders.
Unfortunately, President Donald Trump’s obsessive rather than rational approach, as though the erection of a wall were a phallic symbol for him, is bound to defeat his purpose.
Conversely, Nancy Pelosi’s notion that to build a wall would be “immoral” also weakens her argument — appealing to guilt rather than to reason. To be able to see the absurdity of both illogical approaches, Trump’s and Pelosi’s, requires no more than a little common sense.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Suffering from tone deafness
The art to fully experiencing success remains, and will always be, linked to one’s listening skills. Those who loyally chose to only hear what the preacher states as they sit in the choir loft more than likely find themselves to be tone deaf when care for others comes calling.
Take for example what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday about the 800,000 workers not having received paychecks for bills. “I do not understand why federal workers who are not being paid don’t take out loans to stay afloat.”
His comments reek of a serious case of tone deafness.
We all possess some level of tone deafness. But, those who are asked to lead and govern this country must shed the potatoes growing in their ears for America to fully experience real and lasting success.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs