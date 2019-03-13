Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning, then turning windy with snow this afternoon. Snow will be heavy with blowing and drifting possible. High 43F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.