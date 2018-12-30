Issues with downtown skating venue
We took our family to the Skate in the Park venue in Acacia Park on December 23. The ice was rutted and dangerous. Several falls were observed. One of these falls was our 6-year-old granddaughter who was using the stacked buckets that the venue provides. When she fell, she hit these buckets and her front teeth went through her bottom lip.
No one was there to assist in this emergency.
No one stopped to help. No one expressed concern. My son and daughter-in-law, who were here visiting from Fort Collins, called their doctor immediately. She received the care she required at that time.
The conditions are terrible at this venue. The skates they provide are in awful condition, and some of our party had to change them for different pairs several times before getting a pair that was acceptable. For a city of our size, this is deplorable.
Really, a stack of plastic buckets for our children? I have attached a photo of the proper type of plastic skating assistant that virtually all other skating venues use that would have prevented this type of injury from occurring. We have yet to know if scaring will occur due to the use of these ridiculous buckets. I am weary of having to constantly apologize for the backwards way this city operates its facilities. It is inexcusable and might create liability for the city.
Patricia Mullen
Colorado Springs
No courtesy ruins dining out
My fiance and I are 71 years old and go out to dinner at least once a week. It seems like everywhere you go there has to be children that scream and cry and run all around and parents do nothing about it. I wear hearing aids, and these loud sounds are even louder. It would be nice to not have to hear screaming and tantrum fits and just be able to enjoy dinner.
Parents need to teach children to be quiet and enjoy dinner or leave them home. I raised my children to be quiet or they went to the car or outside and got punished for disrupting the dinner.
We went to Olive Garden the other night, and a couple had four children. One would not sit still for anything and just kept running around. The other two did nothing but argue and scream at each other, while the father held the baby and did nothing. The mother just sat and talked to another person and ignored it all. Finally, she took the baby, pulled her top down and exposed her breast for the baby while dad went and got the one running around.
Now mind you I do not have anything against breast feeding, but she could have covered up. This went on the whole time we ate, so we ate fast and got up and left. People should not have to put up with this while trying to eat. Please, people, find some courtesy.
Robert Taylor
Colorado Springs
Media’s treatment of Trump biased
There’s a conspicuous liberal bias in how the media treats President Donald Trump as opposed to former President Barack Obama (“Congress punts on shutdown,” Dec 28). The article quotes the president, followed-up by a kind of fact-checking comment that I never recall them doing when reporting on Obama: “Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?” he asked in one tweet, citing no evidence for that claim.”
This has been a pattern since Trump assumed office and it demonstrates a selectively scrupulous approach to holding him accountable, which contrasts with their fawning sycophancy when they reported on Obama. It’s reached the point that the media’s zealous loathing of Trump has led them to drop even the most transparent pretense of objectivity, which might convince readers they’ve not been derelict in their professional duties.
The reason Trump has enjoyed the successes he has, from tax and regulatory reform to two Supreme Court constitutional constructionists, record-low unemployment and an overall robust economy, is that despite his often reckless tweets he instinctively grasps the strategic landscape. It reminds me of Erwin Rommel, the Desert Fox, who could look at a complex battlefield map and instantly know the plan of attack — and like Trump, he pursued it with a single-mindedness, notwithstanding his advisers’ conventional (read misinformed) objections.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Action needed on illegal immigration
When will Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi actually do something about the illegal immigration situation? That is, do something other than block everything the president tries to do?
How many more American citizens have to be killed by illegals before our Democratic representatives accept their responsibility to take action? A vote against action is not action.
William Smith
Colorado Springs
Just one of the Trump haters
In response to Herman Susser, The Gazette, Dec. 27:
Mr. Susser, your letter is full of unsubstantiated accusations. Not one of your outrageous accusations is accompanied with an example.
How do you know what Donald Trump’s favorite book is? You claim he is not a good business man, but as evidenced by his accumulation of a fortune you are clearly wrong. You claim he not a patriot, but he spent much of his fortune to become president and serve his country. You claim he is not a good father, yet his children say different. I could go on about your other accusations, but it is clear that you are just one of the Trump haters that can’t accept the positive changes that President Trump is making.
Terrence Cook
Colorado Springs