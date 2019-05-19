Is college really necessary?
In our expanding society, it seems going to college is inevitable. If you don’t go to college, you are not successful. You’re not smart. You don’t have money. Why is this America’s reality? Is college really necessary for everyone? According to Preston Cooper, around 44% of college graduates ages 22 to 27 work in jobs that do not require a college degree. The average cost of tuition and fees for the 2017–2018 school year was $34,740 at private colleges, $9,970 for state residents at public colleges, and $25,620 for out-of-state residents attending public universities.
Almost half of the students spent money in the tens of thousands to get a degree they wouldn’t use. These days, college is almost mandatory. However, is it really all that crucial? Forty-four percent of college graduates in the past five years are not using their degrees they paid tens of thousands of dollars for. So maybe it’s not that necessary.
Trinity Niemyer
Colorado Springs
Remember World Bee Day
Last week, as a member of Environment Colorado, I was going door to door in Colorado Springs telling the story of the bees. Sadly, nobody I spoke to realized that Monday is World Bee Day. Why is that sad? Because everyone should be aware of these important insects’ role in the food chain. Bees are a main contributor in pollinating the world’s food supply, and they are dying at an alarming rate. Beekeepers have reported that they lose an average of 30% of their honeybee colonies each winter.
On top of that, a recent study shows that more than half of native bee populations are in decline. Bees pollinate apples, cherries, avocados, coffee, almonds, cucumbers and so many other everyday foods. In fact, of the 100 most important crops, bees pollinate 71 of them. As a result, if you see me at your door wanting to talk about bees, you’ll understand why I’m spending my summer on such an important topic. My hope is that by educating on this topic now (don’t forget it’s World Bee Day on May 20!), our Legislature will take up this issue when it reconvenes in its next session.
Tanji Phillips
Cañon City
Checks and balances do not exist
Now that the radical left wing progressives have taken over our state, Katy bar the door. Politicians who have run as moderates, to include our governor, are anything but. What happened to working across the table, listening to opposing points of view, and listening to the people who elected them?
The agenda being pushed by politicians in Denver and Boulder is very similar to left-wing democrats in San Francisco and Sacramento. Now that California has the worst quality of life in the country, is that what we want for Colorado? Homelessness is totally out of control, taxes are out of control, housing is unaffordable, the cost of gas is much higher, and left-wing progressives refuse to listen to anyone.
One-party rule is better known as Socialism/Communism and that is where Colorado is headed unless the common-sense voters, who believe in representative government, take control back from these extremists. A two- or three-party system has checks and balances, which do not exist in Colorado today. This should be a wake-up call to every freedom-loving voter in this country.
Jim Thresher
Colorado Springs
Ignoring desires of the people
This is to Secretary of Jena Griswold, who said that Alabama’s new abortion law was ‘appalling’. What is appalling Miss Griswold, is killing babies in the womb, killing babies outside the womb. How about legalizing mushrooms, taking away Coloradans vote? Appalling!
How about elected officials doing whatever they want regardless of the desires of the people. Appalling.
Rose Costello
Colorado Springs
No regard for residents of ‘The Hood’
In regard to Stacey Poore’s lament over the lack of a suitable grocery store in “The Hood”: As a resident and landlord of “The Hood,” I think it is most distressful that there is less regard for the poor who still live in “The Hood” than for the gentry who are moving in.
Please stock that warehouse with fresh fruits and vegetables and make it appealing to all. There are lots of vacant buildings if you know where to look.
Virgina Banach
Colorado Springs
How do voters deal with the issues?
As my mother used to say, “Taking all the bad out of you, you are OK.” Based on this thought, I voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, in favor of making abortion illegal, confronting the Chinese government regarding its wrongful economic tactics, and understanding the concept of guarding borders against illegal immigrants, having entered this country as a legal immigrant.
While I thought candidate Trump was on the right path for the country at the time (taking all the bad out of him, he seemed to be OK) I chose to ignore his tendency to be verbally abusive, to minorities: women, blacks, Hispanics, people with physical abnormalities and whoever happened to disagree with him.
As time progressed, from subtle to palpable division among people started to be quite evident. How do we, as voters, deal with all that now? How do we reunite the country?
As a U.S. citizen now, I can use my bicultural/bilingual skills to promote understanding regarding the influx of drugs coming into this country if we had open borders. As one who can see that sexual promiscuity is the leading cause of unwanted pregnancies, I vote for making abortion illegal. As a consumer, I can advocate, bilingually, to be a cautious consumer. After all, Americans tend to buy more than it is actually needed in a household.
In a nutshell, no pun intended, President Trump is on the right track; if he only changed his tendency to be hurtful toward others, and focused on ways to reunite this country, he would get my vote, once again.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs