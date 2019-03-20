Irony in a military town
Colorado Springs is arguably one of the biggest and best military towns anywhere. Now, reading the military funding story in Tuesday’s (March 19), Gazette, I have to wonder if the abject irony is lost on many people?
Supporting national security while complaining about actual national security! Wow! Our military forces here, standing forces, are for more of a deterrence until actually needed for offensive operations. Meanwhile, on the southern border, our forces there are fighting a war and have been for decades. Decades of lip service by all politicians, with little to show for all of the grandstanding. CBP, Border Patrol, DHS, National Guard and active duty troops to name a few are actively engaging the enemy, daily — denying drugs, criminals and human traffickers access to America. Yet many are crying about protecting our country, liberty, life and sovereignty, while they demand we fund military infrastructure on bases! Colonizers are being funded and supported in their quest to overwhelm the border and illegally enter the U.S. for our bounty of public assistance benefits.
If we are in favor of protecting and defending America, we must support the border wall or barrier. Congress is attempting to continue the do-nothing tactics of the past. President Trump is protecting America. He deserves our support, just like our troops and bases here deserve our support. The irony is not lost on me.
Mark Rozman
Colorado Springs
May have made a difference
The recent letter to the editor “Keep reporters off dangerous roads” from Doug Evans was spot on. He’s correct that putting roving reporters out in dangerous weather to provide viewers real time information about local conditions at best is questionable.
I have an additional observation — if, in the opinion of the management of our three local television it is in the interest of local viewers to watch weather reporters driving around town in dangerous and questionable conditions — do some local reporting! Your weather storm trackers are either in Woodland Park or Monument.
I would suggest that for the 650,000 or so people (give or take 1 or 2) that actually live in Colorado Springs/El Paso County live reporting on weather conditions along Woodmen, Union, Powers, Dublin, Circle, Platte/U.S. 24, Centennial or Austin Bluffs would not only be informative but helpful. It may have made a difference last week. Just saying.
Bob Lehman
Colorado Springs
The comparison is poor
There have been several letters and online discussions recently comparing sanctuary cities which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and sheriffs or counties which have threatened to not enforce any red flag gun laws that Colorado might create. The comparison is poor. Sanctuary cities are not violating any laws. While federal immigration law allows local agencies to be involved in some enforcement activities, it does not require it. Sanctuary cities do cooperate with federal authorities where the law requires it.
A red flag gun law does not produce any statutes that are in the scope of law enforcement. What it does is provide a path for courts to issue orders removing guns from people deemed to pose a risk of some sort. All that a law enforcement officer will ever see is a court order. And a law enforcement officer who refuses to act on a court order is breaking the law and is violating his oath of duty.
Chris Peterson
Guffey
A lack of due process
Most of the sheriffs in Colorado have come out against the impending red flag law. People in several Colorado counties want to become sanctuary counties in order
to thwart this liberal legislation. This designation is a similar tactic used by liberals that want to be a haven for illegal immigrants. If this tactic works, it will be quite the irony.
The red flag bill would allow a judge to give permission to law enforcement to confiscate guns from someone deemed mentally unfit to own a weapon. It could take up to a year for the citizen to get their weapons back. The problem is that anyone for almost any reason, could go to a judge and make an accusation. This lack of due process is an affront to the rule of law. Our government is proving itself to be untrustworthy. Most Coloradans just want to be left alone and not subject to feel good laws that do little to decrease crime.
This law is just another step in a coordinated effort by liberals to take away our gun rights. Such policies as the so-called assault weapons ban, magazine limits, bump stock ban etc., are incremental steps toward total gun control. This is not going to work.
Medardo Archuleta
Fountain
Who is funding the candidates?
There is a very important municipal election going on for City Council at-large and mayor. You should have already received your ballot in the mail. When you sit down to fill it out please take a few moments to educate yourself on the candidates and specifically who is funding those candidates. This matters greatly.
Are they funded by grassroots, individual donations or by large donations from PAC’s, corporations and wealthy donors? Ask yourself why such large donations are being made and what is expected in return from the candidate. Ask yourself who will they represent and who are they beholden too.
Your questions are easily answered. You can visit a candidate website to find out about their platform and issues or read voters guides, but this can only tell you so much. Perhaps a better resource would be the campaign finance reports. Candidates are required to file financial reports with the city. These can be quickly reviewed on coloradosprings.gov by searching Campaign Finance Filings. You can see a list of the amounts and donors each candidate has accepted.
Nearly 2/3 of registered voters didn’t participate in the municipal election of 2017. Local politics is where laws and policy affect you most directly. Please vote! And before you do, take the time to find the candidate whose priorities and principles most closely align with yours. Vote smart!
Bear Wilson
Colorado Springs
Article was almost lyrical at times
Wow! Fabulous first page coverage of Colorado’s 2018-2019 avalanche season. The article about Red Mountain Pass (“Red Mountain Pass as treacherous as always”) was exceptional, almost lyrical at times.
Philip Neal
Colorado Springs