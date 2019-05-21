Invest in workers already here
The president has proposed a new immigration policy. In a nutshell: skilled workers of “merit” only and no more admitting of family members (aka: chain migration)
Why not invest in our citizens and dreamers of merit? The women and men who’ve worked honest and hard but have been sidelined by automated jobs that require different skill sets? Or, perhaps their jobs in coal mining are no longer viable. Invest in their retraining. And our dreamers? Many of them bright, intelligent students who have worked hard and graduated top of their high school and college classes but are not citizens; though they likely don’t remember any other home. They are a ready source of talent.
Invest in these people. Why on earth would we be head hunting high wage and high skilled workers from afar when they are right here? Why offer the high wage jobs to a new immigrant who can’t hope for a happy home life without their families being able to join them? We could invest in some bright kid who isn’t looking at engineering school because it is financially out of her reach. Or, retrain the worker who has another 30 years to work, mentor and train others in his/her new skill. Or, grant citizenship to the kid who grew up here and has big dreams of opening up his own business.
If President Trump really is the businessman he claims to be, surely he knows that long term payout requires investment.
Ann Smith
Colorado Springs
Letting personal views govern of fi ce
This is in regard to our current Secretary of State meddling in another state’s activities.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold is letting her personal views govern her office by calling for all Coloradans to boycott the great state of Alabama, because she disagrees with their abortion laws.
Madam Secretary, you don’t speak for me or many more citizens of our state than you realize.
Please just stick to our own business here at home.
Timothy L. Goodwin
Colorado Springs
Legalized magic mushrooms
Did Denver voters think before legalizing psilocybin mushrooms?
The link between school and theatre shootings has been those with mental health problems. Perpetrators often suffer from manic episodes and depression...imagine what they might be capable of on “legalized psilocybin mushrooms.” All of us should shudder at the outcome.
Rose Hansen
Colorado Springs
The division between men, women
In response to the letter from Tina Routhier, “Things are about to change”, printed in Friday’s May 17 Gazette: Here you see another person trying to divide the people of our country. Routhier wants to cause division between men and women, as if to say there aren’t any women who are working against abortion. Apparently, she does not know that the Governor of Alabama is a woman. I thank God for the men and women of America who are fighting to slow down this war on the unborn and the newly born babies.
Since Roe v Wade, our country has aborted more than 60 million babies. That is a staggering number. Abortion has become the birth control method of choice. The Democrats like to call it reproductive rights when it is the absolute opposite of reproduction.
I think it is ironic that the Democrats believe it is cruel and unusual punishment to give murderers and rapists the death penalty but don’t blink an eye when it comes to the daily killing of innocent babies, both in and now more recently, out of the womb. These babies are being executed daily without due process through the practice of abortion.
Robert Koelbl
Colorado Springs
Teaching children about sex
Do you remember when you actually learned about sex? Not the conservative teaching that the Colorado public schools has seen in the past, but actually understood what consent was? What changes your body was going through and understood your hormones? Understood what it meant to be a guy? A girl?
For most people these things are learned after they are sexually active. But what if these topics were actually taught? Teaching kids what being sexually active is and allow them to understand not only their bodies, but others as well will lead to a generation that respects one another and most importantly themselves.
Also, when did teaching consent become a bad thing? When we stop teaching consent or teach it later in life, sometimes after people have made sexual decisions that could negatively impact them for the rest of their lives, we allow a certain culture to become the norm.
Sair Gavzy
Colorado Springs
What is the Bible’s message?
A recent letter to the editor by Doris Stanford reflected the traditional view that scripture clearly is against same sex marriage.
To preface my perspective, I read the Bible from cover to cover on my own in 1996 to try to understand scriptural stances on an array of issues.
Regarding homosexuality, I found a very bizarre Soddom and Gomorrah story has been contorted and weaponized against gays and Leviticus does indeed warn people to stay away from homosexuality... and shellfish.
Jesus doesn’t mention this act and Paul’s letters in Greek reflect concern for abuse of power within these relationships.
From my perspective, the Bible has no message regarding consensual and committed homosexual relationships. I recognize that many quality people view this issue differently.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs