Thank you for the well-researched and written front-page feature story on Gold Hill Mesa (Sunday, Aug. 25) by reporter Conrad Swanson. The story “On Uncertain Ground” provided the kind of coverage that keeps our family reading and subscribing. We firmly believe in the importance of the Fourth Estate to keep us informed on such important local issues and stories.
When I was researching material for a book on Red Rock Canyon, I wrote about the historic Golden Cycle Mill, which, in turn, led to additional discoveries about Gold Hill Mesa. Colorado Springs physician, Dr. Erwin Cook, now retired, was among the people I talked to.
Dr. Cook, at the time, expressed his own deep concern about the potential health risks that the Gold Hill Mesa development might pose, with homes built on an irreducible (but subsiding) hill of toxic gold tailings — including cyanide, lead and arsenic.
Ruth Obee
Colorado Springs
Chemicals in local groundwater
Coloradans woke up to news of more water contamination in our area — toxic PFAS chemicals detected in the groundwater at the Air Force Academy. Nationwide, the military use of PFAS chemicals for firefighting and training has contaminated hundreds of water systems. Our communities of Fountain, Widefield, Security, and Stratmoor Hills are among the hardest hit. We know that adults living in our communities have some of the highest measurements of PFAS in their blood across the U.S. Children weren’t included in the study, but their exposure is worse because of their small body size and the chemicals being more toxic to their development.
It’s immoral that the Air Force is taking so long to help us and other communities. The Security Water District is suing them for millions of dollars communities paid to treat contaminated water. Farms across the country have shut down — losing everything from PFAS contamination.
As I write this, Colorado’s representatives have an opportunity to act on this crisis. Both the U.S. House and Senate added protections against PFAS to their military budget bills. They would require the military to stop using PFAS, urgently clean up contaminated sites, and provide clean water to farms with unusable water. Our Congressman, Doug Lamborn, sits on the House Appropriations Committee — and a part of the team who will finalize the NDAA. Hopefully he remembers us, his constituents, the military cadets and families in his district, and fights to include all the PFAS amendments in the final bill.
Fran Silva-Blayney
Colorado Springs
Issues that should be addressed
Accountability. It is always a tragedy any time there is a death of a young adult with potential. It is also a tragedy whenever our law enforcement is cast in doubt regarding their actions. An independent investigation of the police shooting of De’Von Bailey may be warranted.
If such an investigation is conducted, I believe there are several issues that should be addressed; to wit:
1. Was De’Von gainfully employed? 2. Why was De’Von carrying a gun and 3. Was it legally registered? 4. Why did De’Von run if he was not guilty? 5. If De’Von and his cousin did not commit the robbery, then who did? 6. Are there any other viable suspects?
In my opinion, there is accountability for both sides of this tragedy, not just the two officers involved in the shooting.
Rae Smylie
Colorado Springs
Something in our society is broken
I’m sure Rocky Hill means well, but his letter to the editor Sunday is incredibly insulting. Hill blames white males, and white males alone, for the terrible mass shootings in our country.
Hill is blaming an entire race and sex for the horrific acts of a few. Did he forget that the shootings in San Bernardino and at YouTube headquarters involved female, non-white perpetrators? Hill also blames guns for these dreadful acts, but guns are not the problem. Even if we magically remove every gun, these mentally disturbed people will continue to have the ability to hurt or kill a great many. Simply look at the Boston Marathon bombing when three people were killed and over 250 injured. What about the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured another 680? What about the 88 people killed so far this year in London by knife attacks?
Mass shootings are an absolutely gut-wrenching problem, but white men and guns are not to blame. The real question is: What causes these people to crack — to feel the only way out is to kill random, innocent people? I don’t have the answers, but clearly something in our society is broken. Somehow we have abandoned, ignored, or somehow maligned these troubled souls that they feel compelled to commit an atrocity against their fellow human beings. Let’s try not to blame the world’s problems on any group, race, or sex. Let’s try to better understand these complicated problems and come up with better solutions.
I’m certain Hill only feels for the victims of these shootings, but stereotyping any group doesn’t help. I, as a white male, am tired of the world’s ills being blamed on white men. I’m sure we can do better.
Sean Langlais
Colorado Springs
Not what we wanted
I am a native of Colorado, my great grandfather and grandmother were born here.
With all of the people coming into my home have trashed and abused it and made it polluted and dying. When I see what you’ve done to this place I call home, pain is all that I see and I wonder why? Try to have a little respect for the place and people you are abusing.
From the homeless to the open racism this place is not what we wanted for our children. If you can’t be nice, take your hate and go home. I’m sure this will fall on deaf ears.
Gerald Durnin
Colorado Springs