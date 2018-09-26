The impact of rampant development
The contrasting viewpoints about the State of the City expressed by Mayor John Suthers and letter writer Marietta Montaine in Sunday’s Gazette OP/ED pages are reminders that what we perceive is strongly influenced by what we have come to expect and value in life.
An outsider reading the two disparate writings might think the individuals were total strangers living in different cities or even states. After all, as the mayor reminded us, the U.S. News and World Report rated the city “the second best place in America to live and the number one most desirable city in America.”
I truly love much about our city, but the increasing number of stories about record numbers of murders and traffic fatalities here make me a little skeptical of this oft repeated, glowing accolade.
Unlike Montaine, I am not a native of the city. Still, in the 12 years I have lived here I have seen many changes, some good, some troubling.
This is not a diatribe or attack on city growth. It is, however, a plea to city officials and leaders to weigh carefully the impact that rampant development has had and will continue to have on the things that can’t be described or measured by economic studies or analyses — things like a healthy environment, a safe, adequate supply of water and power, and the view of a newly snow-capped Pikes Peak.
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs
Thanks for all the laughs and tears
I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to all of the cyclists, traffic shifting proponents, progressive thinkers, socialists and especially the homeless people’s bleeding hearts of Colorado Springs. I am completely dumbfounded by the idea that I can both laugh uncontrollably and then weep in despair and amazement at the utter ignorance (not stupidity mind you) incredible hypocrisy and total lack of reality from all those folks listed above.
We don’t need bike lanes. We need roads with three foot shoulders, curb repair and weed whackers. How much financial influence did Colorado College muster behind the scenes to screw up Cascade Ave anyway?
We don’t need recreational pot. We need to eliminate MMJ red cards, prosecute the doctors who issue them without medical justification just to pocket the profits and only make THC and CBD available at Walgreens like all of the other drugs. We don’t need vapes in the hands of minors. We need to confiscate them from all teens in our schools immediately.
We need a mayor who spends less time riding his bicycle for photo ops and to stop trying to make our city Boulder Colorado’s mirror image.
We need to install “Photo Red Light Cameras” at every conceivable intersection, prosecute drivers on cellphones, speeding motorists and cyclists who don’t obey the law,immediately. Use the fines to hire more traffic cops.
Finally, thanks again for all the laughs and tears. Let’s make Colorado Springs Great Again. Gee! Good slogan.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
The bike lane haters are right
To my fellow bicycle enthusiasts: The very vocal “bike lane haters” are right… we are not using the bike lanes the city has provided us.
For years I participated in the cycling community’s grumblings, “The Springs needs to build bike infrastructure!!!”, or “The Springs is too dangerous to ride”. Well the city listened and low and behold, we have the beginnings of the bike infrastructure we have begged for for years! Only problem, we’re not using it!
I’m just as guilty as anyone. I always have an excuse from, “it’s too hot”, to “it’s too cold”. But the city has taken away one excuse. They have taken the first steps to making Colorado Springs a legitimate bikeable city.
So I challenge each of you (especially you single childless young adults), to pump up the tires and get back in the saddle! We collectively need to show the naysayers why bike infrastructure benefits everybody. We need to prove what we have long known that every bike on the road is one less vehicle in their way or one less car in their parking spot.
Downtown is exploding with condos and stadiums etc, traffic and lack of parking is going to get much worse. People are flocking to the Springs, it is inevitable, but hopefully they will choose to leave their cars in California and bring their bike instead.
(Oh and give a high five to your fellow cyclist when you see ‘em on the streets)
Tony Heinz
Colorado Springs
The entire nation suffers
One of the greatest deterrents to getting honorable candidates for public office is the present shameful stunt being foisted on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Here you have an honorable eminently qualified jurist being skewered by a party that wants to preserve abortion more than anything else. I can’t figure out the Democratic Party.
However, if you hate life, ruining someone like judge Kavanaugh is no big deal. As a nation, this situation should cause all of us to take a deep look at this party. It touts itself as being for the people yet its policies actually destroy people. It touts itself as supporting minorities yet is policies actually kill 900 black people a day via abortion. It says it is for women, yet women are used, like the professor Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill to try to derail the will of the people.
An additional by product to their attempted destruction of this honorable man is the future hesitance of any honorable candidates even wanting to serve in high office. This will increase less honorable people filling the void.
The entire nation suffers because of the vitriolic tactics of the sordid party. The timing of this stunt shall be long remembered.
Larry Ross
Colorado Springs