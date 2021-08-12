Ignoring key COVID numbers
When Denver Michael Mayor Hancock ordered on Aug. 2 that all city employees as well as many private-sector workers must be vaccinated against COVID, the daily average over seven days for COVID deaths in Denver was the lowest it could possibly be.
It was zero.
In fact, the daily average had been at zero since the middle of July. It has since risen to one, far below the peak of an average of nine per day in mid-May 2020.
These figures come from The New York Times and are posted online. Yet, when announcing the vaccine mandate, both Hancock and the local media failed to mention that the seven-day COVID death average in Denver was zero. In fact, Hancock’s press release said there has been an “uptick in key indicators of concern” — including hospitalizations and deaths.
But, in fact, when Hancock issued his vaccine mandate, hospitalizations were up only slightly after a recent dramatic decline. From July 23-29, the most recent figures on The New York Times website, there were 134 hospitalizations in the Denver County area.
During the last week of April, there were 326 hospitalizations. In late May, there were 228. By the last week of June, the hospitalization figure was down to 113, then rose slightly to 134 in late July, but still far below the spring numbers, according to The New York Times.
For more than a year, the media bombarded the public with constant reporting on the number of COVID deaths. Now that the count is very low, news stories rarely include the number of people currently dying of COVID. Why is that? The media have shifted to reporting on hospitalizations and case counts — which also includes people with no symptoms at all who are routinely tested because they live in large, institutional settings such as prisons and adult care facilities.
Also, have you noticed that news coverage has shifted to report percentage increases rather than the actual, relatively low numbers?
All of this is not to say COVID is not a concern and that the hospitalizations and deaths won’t increase. We simply don’t know. Or that the virus won’t mutate as it does every year with the flu virus, though with comparatively little news coverage and angst.
Whatever happens this fall with regard to COVID, the public deserves to know the true picture as it exists today –- especially when impacted by a decision as important as a vaccine mandate.
Our mayor and media should give us updates without leaving out key facts or skewing them in the worst way possible.
Ann Carnahan
Aurora
Time for honesty, transparencyA brief article in the Aug. 5 Denver Gazette was titled, “All-Star outbreak grows; new cluster tied to Red Rocks concert.” Most people who read only headlines probably felt their anxiety increase and, being good citizens, then spread their fear to others. The article, however, provides important perspective that should allay any fear: “The All-Star Game cluster was first identified last week, linking the several days-long event with 20 cases. That has grown to 30, according to state data published every Wednesday. Denver officials said last week they expected some degree of spread at the event, and they downplayed the presence of 20 cases, its total last week, against a backdrop of 45,000 attendees.”
Ourworldindata.org shows 55% of all Coloradans have been vaccinated. More importantly, two-thirds of all adults (18) have been vaccinated and 81% of those over 65.
Add to this number those who have not been vaccinated but have had COVID and the state is at herd immunity. A recent study out of Israel found that natural antibodies provide better immunity from re-infection than the vaccines, which are very effective. The New York Times reported on Aug. 6 that Colorado has had 583,446 cases and 7,125 deaths (0.1% of the population) since COVID-19 arrived. The state has approximately 5.8 million people, so only 10% of the state has a recorded virus case, but most were not reported because they were mild (I speak from personal experience). I repeat, we are at herd immunity.
But, what about the “Delta” variant? Teachers’ unions are already threatening to keep remote learning in place and state and local governments to mandate masks and re-impose some form of lockdown. This is not only absurd, it is criminal.
The natural evolution of a virus is to mutate to a less virulent form so it can stay alive. “Delta” is more infectious but less virulent. On July 21, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study that found that the current vaccines provide adequate protection from the Delta variant.
It is time for honesty and transparency; COVID is no longer the boogey man it is portrayed to be.
Roy Johnston
Denver