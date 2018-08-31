If we are the land of the free
So let me get this right. Letter after letter sees print on our Op-Ed pages deploring NFL players for violating our national anthem, for protesting what they perceive to be social inequities by either taking a knee, raising a fist, or staying inside during its playing. And, of course, our country’s leader has adjured NFL owners to “fire the s-o-bs.”
But it seems that this strident chorus of patriots overlooks the very language of our anthem. Its last lines celebrate our country as “The land of the free/ And the home of the brave.” Well, if we are the land of the free, then shouldn’t we tolerate, even commend, actions that express freedom from conformist practices, however hallowed? Moreover, if we truly live by the literal language of our anthem, shouldn’t we accept — if not approve— actions even more when they live up to the ideal of our country as “the home of the brave?” Surely it takes courage to violate — bravely and knowingly — norms certain to upset conventional expectations of proper behavior — especially when those acts of bravery may well risk losing one’s “job.”
Gerry Brenner
Manitou Springs
Time to celebrate McCain’s life
It is with tremendous sadness that I note the passing of Sen. John McCain, a great patriot from a line of noted patriots. Sen. McCain displayed integrity, independence, compassion, a willingness to work with others for the good of the country and a certain irascibility that whether you agreed with him on a particular issue, you knew that his position was not for personal approbation, but for the common good. He made mistakes, as we all have, but he was quick to take responsibility for them without excuses. He will be greatly missed, not only in the Senate, but by all of us who greatly admired and respected him.
Now is the time to express our condolences to his family and to thank them for sharing him with us for the good of the American public. It is also a time to celebrate his life, well lived, and dedicated to the patriotism that he so nobly displayed in his life, his authorship, and his contributions to the Senate and military affairs. It would also be a good time for others in the political arena to reflect on his qualities and how they might be applied to their public life.
Ivan James
Colorado Springs
Doctors sending patients to the ER
Per the editorial from the Oklahoman published Aug 24, one big reason the emergency rooms are getting used more frequently is that the doctors refer us to them. Many calls to either my primary or a specialist will result in them telling me to go to the ER rather than come into their office — even when it is not a life-threatening situation. I would prefer the doctor’s office, as for me it costs less to see them than to pay for an ER visit.
This side of the issue should also be considered.
Faye Lindsey
Colorado Springs
It just has to be the ‘pot’
Last night was my first time driving downtown now that the city of Colorado Spring put the new bicycle lanes on Cascade Avenue. Wow, how neat is that! A double left-hand turn lane from westbound Platte on to southbound Cascade with two southbound lanes split in the middle by the new bicycle lane and in a city where the most drivers don’t know how to maintain a lane on a turn.
It might be best if the city wastes some more of the taxpayers money and just eliminate automobile traffic on Cascade and turn it back into a four-lane street. The middle lanes should be for the bicycle lane and a lane for walkers and joggers. One of the outside lanes should be for people walking pets. You need an outside lane for this group so their pets can do their business on the grass median up on the Old North End. The other outside lane should be for the homeless so they can have their lane to push their stolen grocery carts up the street and not block the sidewalk.
This lane should have more traffic than the bicycle lane because the number of homeless has to exceed the number of bike riders we have in town. If the city wants to waste more money, it can put in an ice rink piping system under the bike lane so in the five months when it’s too cold to ride a bike you can ice skate down the middle of Cascade Avenue. Maybe CC can run their Zamboni up the new skating/bicycle lane to resurface the ice in the winter.
What’s next, bicycle lanes on I-25? It just has to be the “pot” there is just no other explanation for the madness.
Jerry Stevens
Colorado Springs
Simply add it to the budget
On the article, “Extension may go before voters,” about extending the public safety sales tax set to expire in 2021: Why doesn’t the sheriff simply add this need to his budget request rather than having voters approve it as a tax over and over again?
Chuck Reed
Colorado Springs