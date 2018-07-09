The hypocrisy in our nation
Over 75 years ago, United States’ involvement in WWII began with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor killing thousands of American servicemen; and yet today Japan is one of our leading Asian trading partners and greatest ally in the region. Fifty years ago, during the Vietnam conflict, Jane Fonda publicly came out against American involvement. While we have no problem purchasing Japanese products such electronics and automobiles, there are those who still consider Jane Fonda as a traitor.
Ironically, many of these same people support the current occupant of the White House, himself a five-time draft dodger, who continually denigrates John McCain, one of the greatest heroes of that time. The hypocrisy in our nation today makes it easy to understand the declining level of patriotism in our country and why so many say they are ashamed or embarrassed to be American today, according to recent polls.
Mary Bernard
Colorado Springs
Some people don’t want help
I’ve been hearing a lot of talk about the effects of the homeless (or those without a formal house or an apartment) on our city and the people who live here in Colorado Springs. Some people say that those living with nothing should be taken from where they are right now.
But where do they go? If you had an average person wake up on the street with nothing, they could probably get back to where they came from through their charisma, education, etc.
Take someone without a place in the world and that’s their story, but without the happy ending. They have a social quirk, or something that limits them. So they cannot leave our lives by simply stepping into a police car to go somewhere else.
We can give them a home, a place for mental and physical security from the world, where they can free their minds to develop a plan, right? I commend the organizations who give what they can to help those in need, who want a way out of this vicious cycle, but some people don’t want help from us.
We can’t exactly crack open heads like books to read their contents. Some are written in a different language. Some people don’t want to live life a certain way — paying bills, supporting others, reading to kids at night. In the end, people will always find space to enjoy the gift of life as they want, whether we accept it.
Evan Branham
Colorado Springs
Vision not good for Colorado
Jared Polis says he wants Colorado to become a sanctuary state like California. But folks, the latest news reports are about the deplorable conditions that face San Francisco taxpayers because of this same decision by California’s governor. Media reports today stated that the once beautiful city of San Francisco is in deplorable condition due to so many homeless people on their streets, some even defecating in public places. Residents are fearful of walking to work or to shop fearing assaults. Conventions are turning their backs on the city and going elsewhere.
Is that what Coloradans want for our state?
Polis wants statewide Medicare or Colorado. I am on Medicare and am sickened with the rules and the lack of proper compensation for our medical professionals and the hospitals. Medicare rules were changed in October 2016, right before President Obama left office. Our doctors are leaving and retiring because of Obamacare. What good is insurance if there are no providers? That is the plight of Medicaid.
Ours is not a socialist country, yet Democrats are proclaiming that socialism in the future of the country under their leadership.
Is this your vision for the future of Colorado and America?
Ruth Atkinson
Golden
Four principles of government
Since John Locke had a significant influence on our founders and their views as described in the Declaration of Independence, this year’s Independence Day 242 is a good time to remind ourselves of his four principles of legitimate government:
1. The right to rule is not absolute or arbitrary and must be based on the consent of the people — consent of the governed.
2. Political power must be exercised only for the sake of the preservation of society and its citizens’ personal “unalienable rights.”
3. Political power must be exercised by known, permanent — not transitory — laws.
4. No member of the society — including its political class — can be exempt from subjection to its laws. I leave it to the reader to judge the condition of our country today.
Pat Francomano
Colorado Springs
What if we helped the poor?
In response to another letter by Todd Nelson who writes about overturning Roe v. Wade:
He suggests social conservatives will not take “ownership of the realities that would come with such victory.”
He appears to be concerned about costs involved with “400,000 extra people born,” and half of those born into the poorest 16 percent of the population.
He argues that overturning Roe v. Wade would increase funding for adoption and other welfare programs.
His primary concern is that 400,000 more babies will be born each year, not that 400,000 babies will be murdered each year. This progressive “mindset” goes back to Margaret Sanger and her ideas for cleansing the gene pool. Yes, the Margaret Sanger who was honored by Adolf Hitler for creating the horrors that eventually led to government-funded abortions.
Apparently, the “poorest 16 percent” of the population are to be protected, made dependent on government, and relieved of the consequences of their actions.
What this really means is that, instead of helping the poor succeed, progressives believe we should spend tax money to fund more programs to continue their dependency.
What if Planned Parenthood helped the poorest 16 percent of families to raise the children they create? And what if progressive politicians helped the poorest 16 percent learn how to get out of poverty, sever the bonds of government dependency, and take their rightful place as free and proud Americans?
Charles Andrew Wood
Colorado Springs