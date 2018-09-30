How far back should we go?
How well I remember when I was in first grade...we always went outside for “recess”. A mean little boy, I think his name was Tommy Jones, (but I can’t be certain) ran up behind me, raised up my skirt, while chanting, “...I see London, I see France, I can see your underpants!” Well, I was so humiliated that I have been afraid to wear a skirt ever since. Really?? Of course not! Yes, the little boys did run after the girls and flipped their skirts up...and I do hope that none of them are running for any government office. They could be in serious jeopardy.
I can’t remember what school it was, or where we lived at the time. I also remember little boys trying to kiss the little girls they wanted to be their girlfriend, which ended up with the girls screeching, “I’m gonna tell teacher on you!” Actions like this are unforgivable, and should be held against those terrible little boys as long as they live. Such nonsense!
How far back in our limited memories should we be allowed to go making accusations that are unprovable and unverifiable, and should never have been mentioned in the first place without substantiation?
This entire circus aimed at smearing an incredible man’s reputation should never have been allowed to get to this point. This is still America, and we are to be considered innocent until proven guilty! Judge Brett Kavanaugh deserves a huge apology. He’ll be a great Justice!
Joan Barnes
Colorado Springs
Not one single shred of evidence
The hearings Thursday were a disgrace! They were scurrilous! There is no depth of depravity to which the Democrats will not go! There is not one single shred of evidence Judge Brett Kavanaugh did anything wrong! Kavanaugh is good man, who has worked hard all his life. All of the charges coming against him are 180 degrees from the hundreds of people who know him and stood up for him. Kavanaugh’s character has been assaulted simply because he is a conservative! Thank God for Sen. Lindsey Graham who said exactly what I was thinking!
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs
What’s good for the goose
I think Christine Blasey Ford should have an FBI background done on her. I’m sure she hasn’t been pure as snow the last 36 years. Maybe she has a drinking and memory problem.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Stan Easterwood
Colorado Springs
More than just a blip on the radar
As a woman who spent the day watching the Senate Judiciary hearings, my thoughts and focus were on society’s reaction to allegations of sexual harassment, abuse, or assault. As a young woman in the late 1950s and ’60s, I lived with and saw the genesis of women’s lib, when “I am Woman” became an anthem and bras were being burned. Even so, with all the feminine rhetoric permeating the air waves, women breaking through the “glass ceiling” was a long way off and not even a blip on anyone’s radar.
On Thursday, I saw more than a blip. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford did what many women don’t have the willingness or courage to do, level sexual assault charges against a powerful man. This was not just any powerful man but a nominee for the Supreme Court...the highest court in the land with a lifetime appointment. Even in today’s era of #MeToo, it’s an understatement to say this took enormous strength and courage, not only on her part, but on her family as well. She was visibly nervous but composed, respectful, and deliberate in her responses during four hours of questioning.
As I watched this day unfold in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, for all the world to see and hear, I remembered back to the ’60s and ’70s, when trying a “rape” case was difficult at best. It was not uncommon to blame mode of dress, lack of witnesses, consensual, he said/she said. Even in Dr. Ford’s era of the ’80s, aggressive sexual behavior often remained a secret, escape the only solution, repercussions suffered silently. Nevertheless, she came forward.
I am in awe of Dr. Ford. Despite the uncommon difficulties this exposure has caused her and her family, she has persevered. The unfolding of her emotional recollections was done without rancor or anger making me proud to be a woman.
Jean Wheeler
Colorado Springs
Avoid driving on Academy
A good 42 years ago Fr. Thomas Hanlon said he avoided Academy Boulevard when possible, because of the large number of accidents on it. Because I’d driven its length a number of times without incident, I scoffed at that concern — until a cloudless day in 2015 driving west on Dublin there was a rolling rumble as of thunder. Upon reaching Academy the thunder turned out to have been a five car pile-up. Since then, I’ve avoided Academy when practical.
William Livingston
Colorado Springs
Guaranteed safety never existed
Regarding Esther Cepeda’s article titled “A guarantee of safety is no longer an American reality”: Apparently, she works for the Washington Post. So, where in the world did she ever get the idea that America, or any other country, guaranteed safety?
As a newspaper person, one would think she’d noticed before now that there’s never been such a thing.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs