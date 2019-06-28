How CDOT manages its money
I read The Gazette house editorial concerning CDOT and would like to comment.
CDOT apparently wants what a lot of government agencies would love to have: more money with no oversight as to how it’s spent. It pleads lack of funding but having the spotlight turned on its agency shows a clear picture as to how it’s managing what it has.
It made a big production over the long overdue rehabilitation of U.S. 24 west (of the Springs), but I haven’t seen effort being made to repair U.S. 24 east, which is in equally poor condition and a quick perusal of its website shows no project in the works. The patches it has made has been a poor substitute for resurfacing and bridge repair and to my eyes a waste of time and materials as they last a short period, and the road is in the same or worse condition.
Perhaps this is a subtle punishment for turning down the initiatives in November. I voted for the Fix Our Damn Roads and even though it didn’t pass I would have voted against it also had I known how it has managed its money.
One can only hope the new director is a better steward of the funding it has received than previously has been the case. Until I see results, I’ll remain skeptical as I do of most government operations.
Dana Neidhardt
Colorado Springs
When you tuck your children in
I see today that Rep. Doug Lamborn (yes, the pro-life, family values Mr. Lamborn) voted against giving humanitarian aid to children in detention at the border. It beggars belief that he refuses, for purely partisan reasons, to aid children being kept in squalor and in danger of serious disease in this, the richest country in the world.
Apart from the severe psychological damage being done to kids as young as 3 months being separated from their parents, the physical conditions of being unable to wash, clean their teeth or get appropriate or enough food for weeks on end will cause lifelong trauma.
For the second time in your publication, I ask where are the churches, the “pro-life” organizations, Focus on the Family, the outspoken Christian organizations, on this outrageous situation? Silent. Total hypocrites all!
Lamborn refused to pass this bill because he wants a wall so he and the people who feel the same way are content to have children imprisioned, sleeping on concrete floors without so much as a blanket.
Think about it when you tuck your children into bed tonight, or hug your grandchildren ... and be ashamed for your country.
Kate Woods
Colorado Springs
Sen. Gardner has delivered
We send senators to Washington to stand up for the best interests of our state and our country. By that measure, Sen. Cory Gardner has had an enormously successful first term. At a time when partisan gridlock dominates our politics, Gardner has delivered for Colorado.
He voted to cut taxes for 80% of middle-class Americans, which has undeniably helped boost our economy. He sponsored legislation to bring sorely needed accountability to the VA. He also helped to pass pieces of legislation that secured millions of dollars for major road projects in Colorado, improved rural broadband, and funded a grant program for school safety. On top of that, he has received numerous awards for his leadership on public lands.
These are things that have a real impact on people’s everyday lives. So, it’s no surprise that Gardner is rated as the most “effective” member of Colorado’s congressional delegation by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.
Even on state government level, Gardner stands up for the best interests of Colorado. He publicly opposed the ill-conceived National Popular Vote bill, which will hand our electoral votes to coastal states that have more people. And he spoke out against the extreme oil and gas regulations that will hurt our state’s economy. This is the kind of leadership that our state deserves.
There are close to a dozen Democrats lining up to challenge Gardner next year. While socialism might appeal to their base, a vast majority of Coloradans want no part of it. They don’t want to lose their private health insurance, they don’t want a “Green New Deal,” and they don’t want domestic terrorists voting from prison. As the partisan rhetoric heats up, just remember that Cory Gardner will continue to be hard at work, delivering results for Colorado.
Michael Fields
Parker
No one is totally perfect
Re: “Character matters in our society,” The Gazette June 24. The writer is correct. Character does matter in our society. I believe it’s the reason that President Donald Trump beat Secretary Hillary Clintion in 2016, but Jeff Hale appears to only see it from his side.
Actually, it seems that he has let his political views obscure many facts that he conveniently forgets or omits for the purpose of his letter.
President Barrack Obama and his administration made numerous instances of “apparent deliberate statements, aka lies,” such as health care (your doctor and the price of), weapons at the Mexican border (put there by the administration to advance a false narrative), the IRS tactics to mute conservative political groups while his DOJ worked with George Soros funded groups to advance a liberal agenda overseas funded with U.S. taxpayer dollars, the Iran nuclear deal done under the cover of night, Benghazi where there are so many instances of deception to hide the truth (to this day the president has never been able to accurately account for his whereabouts that night), and the Clinton email scandal.
President Trump is not perfect, but no one else is either.
Many of the letters I’ve seen in The Gazette lately show that many people have not yet come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump was constitutionally elected by the American people, not the Russians, and I suspect it will be like that for years.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs