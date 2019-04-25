Planning Garden of the Gods events
They planned Earth Day at the Garden of the Gods visitors center and then made it hard to get to. The visitors center parking lots were closed and blocked off so the only parking was across 30th, and that parking lot filled in the morning and people were being turned away. Can’t we plan better than this?
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
Reduce carbon pollution
Residents of Colorado deserve clean air and good health. Why are we letting corporate polluter profits take priority over Coloradans health? By acting on climate and reducing air pollutants such as carbon we dramatically reduce the rates of heart disease, respiratory diseases, asthma and cancer for our most vulnerable populations such as children and seniors.
To do this, Colorado must be a leader. It is beyond time to boost clean energy and protect our public’s health by taking real climate action. We are in a climate emergency and only if we take bold action to protect Colorado will we help stave off the most devastating effects. I call on all our legislators, especially our strong climate champion Sen. Pete Lee, to act on climate now and not sit idly by and give in to special interests. We have an obligation to do something now. We must act so we don’t leave our loved ones, children and grandchildren a planet that’s damaged and polluted.
Janet Carlisle
Colorado Springs
Trump’s tariffs on Mexico
President Donald Trump imposing tariffs to leverage the U.S. against countries like Mexico creates more damage to our country than it does to Mexico. Most importantly, Mexico is America’s third largest trade partner. If Trump puts these tariffs into place, the United States would be left without some major imports that supply them with food, jobs and other crucial components of American life.
In the study, The Impacts Of Tariffs on Mexico, “they would put retaliatory tariffs not really on steel but on things like apples and cheese and pork and cranberries and lamps, which are made primarily in Ohio and Pennsylvania,” (O’Neil). If America were to place tariffs on products that Mexico needs, Mexico would also put tariffs on some of their products.
Once Mexico places tariffs on their good, the United States would be in a critical situation where they would need to find another country to buy goods from. The whole dynamic between the neighboring U.S. and Mexico behavior would be drastically altered.
Trump’s administration has to critically examine the effects tariffs would have in the long run if they decided to impose them now. For America to stay as one of the top economies in the world, the Trump administration would need to find a solution.
Either find a way to preserve the goods America receives from Mexico or find them somewhere else in the world. The Trump administration is in a tough situation as it continues to look at the possibility to impose tariffs.
Alexis Walker
Monument
The ultimate in gerrymandering
Consider this: 13 of the 14 states that have adopted the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which includes Colorado, are ‘blue’ states. Washington, D.C.’s passage of the compact was bipartisan, Hawaii’s was signed by a Republican governor. The proponents of this blatant determination to circumvent our Electoral College system of choosing our president and vice president, without invoking the Constitution’s provision for amendment, incorporate their support for doing so in patriotic sounding arguments against the present system: it distorts the will of the people, it’s undemocratic, it gives disproportionately too much power to the smaller less populous states, an individual’s vote doesn’t really count. Sounds good, right?
Balderdash. If that were true, the compact would appeal to red states in equal proportion wouldn’t it? But it doesn’t. So what’s really going on here? With the effective dissolution of the Electoral College, supplanted by a manipulation of the Electoral College system, the awarding of the adopting states’ electoral votes to the national popular vote winner would shift the power to elect our president and vice president from the states to our large population centers, principally New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia.
This is what our founders wished to avoid. Alexander Hamilton and the other founders believed that the electors would be able to ensure that only a qualified person becomes president. They thought that the Electoral College would moderate any attempt to manipulate the citizenry. It would act as a check on an electorate that might be duped. They mistrusted the “tyranny” of the majority (see the Federalist 68). These cities are overwhelmingly and predictably liberal, ‘blue’. With the invocation of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a conservative president would never be elected in the foreseeable future. This nefarious effort is the ultimate in gerrymandering, a lust for enduring dominant political power. Hopefully, it will be found to be unconstitutional.
Arthur (“Tuck”) L. Aikin Jr.
Colorado Springs
Off i cials’ tax returns should be public
I am reasonably sure that our Fourth Amendment precludes the Democrats from gaining access to the president’s tax records. The contents of those records, absent a verifiable crime are between the IRS and the president. Tax records are not available for the purpose of searching for a crime, a “fishing expedition,” by a political party. However if Congress, the maker of laws, would like to change that situation they should pursue that in doing their jobs.
I would suggest that to be fair and avoid lawsuits the law be changed so that every elected official’s tax returns be made public!
Seems OK to me since elected officials are asking to represent the people and be paid by us the people for the purpose of running those systems that regulate everything that impacts our lives. There shouldn’t be anything there that their employers, us, shouldn’t know about.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs