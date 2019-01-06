Horses on trails pose a real risk
A recent letter concerning the terrible conditions left by horses on trails in Garden of the Gods addresses a real problem but doesn’t go far enough. Every time I hike the most magnificent park in our country, I’m awed by its beauty and disgusted by the smell and trail conditions. I’m ashamed to take visitors to our local treasure.
But the danger to hikers posed by horses “sharing” the trails is of even greater concern. Three weeks ago, my wife and our dog were hiking the side of a trail, avoiding the manure and urine in the middle of the trail when horses rounded a corner, trapping them against a rock wall. Our dog sat next to my wife while the riders continued walking within inches, when one of them kicked and crushed our dog’s face, breaking his jaw and causing other severe injuries.
The horses continued walking while we carried our poor dog to the emergency room for hours of surgery. Horses and riders assume no risk themselves but pose a real danger to everyone else on the trails. Given the damage they do and the danger they cause, I believe it is time to revoke the privilege of all horses on shared trails in the park.
Designated horse trails might be assigned, but horses do not belong on multiuse trails.
Randy Mummert
Colorado Springs
Editorial at odds with business story
I was struck by the disparity between the factual information reported in the Dec. 27 business section article, “Year later, tax cuts lift bottom lines, little else” and The Gazette editorial board’s opinion entry from the same day.
The opinion piece reports that the stock market resurgence of the previous day “came after a record-breaking holiday shopping spree attributed in part to larger paychecks and job growth funded by federal tax cuts”. The opinion piece goes on to summarize economist Art Laffer’s economic Pillar 1: “This is simple math. Tax cuts lead corporations to hire, increase wages, and offer bonuses in pursuit of higher profits.”
However, the facts in the business section show that the recent reduction of corporate tax from 35 percent to 21 percent has not resulted in increased wages or increased spending on capital expenditures; the article documents that the corporate tax reduction increased net corporate profits without (as of yet) providing significant economic stimulus.
It seems that The Gazette editorial board has emulated Trump’s standard operating procedure (SOP) of ignoring facts if they conflict with strongly held opinion.
David Meyer
Colorado Springs
Electoral College is still appropriate
To Susan Craig: I congratulate you for caring enough about this important subject to write about the Electoral College (letter to the Gazette, Jan. 3).
Craig believes the Electoral College is an outdated relic. My viewpoint many years ago was the same. A kneejerk response to the seemingly obvious majority votes should prevail mentality. The problem here is the “United States of America” means this country is a union of States, not one superstate. Following this to its logical conclusion, under a superstate, states would have no local identity. They would not make their laws, or have their constitution. The states would be completely subservient to federalism.
Our country is so large geographically, our population so diverse, it wouldn’t be right or fair to subject Wyoming (for example) to the exact same government as California or New York.
Our system was founded on the premise that each state however independent, would have the protection that a “union” offers. The states do not exist for the benefit of the “union”, the union exists for the benefit of the states. Under our government, the states reign supreme and that is as it should be. If the wisdom of our founders was so flawed-why do people from all over the world desire to emigrate here, while some countries, create barriers to keep their citizens from leaving?
Our system helps states with small populations maintain a degree of participation in our union. California has 53 congressional seats, while Alaska, Delaware and Wyoming have only one. The Electoral College is a counterweight and helps these small states retain a voice in government. Regarding the one-man, one-vote concept, carried to the extreme, the best example of “perfect democracy” is a lynch mob. Even though the majority ruled it wasn’t necessarily right or wise.
Actually, I think the Electoral College is even more appropriate in the 21st century than at its conception.
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Borders and private property
I read Anna T. Lopez’s letter in The Gazette and noted that, like too many of us, her familiarity with civics and history is weak.
Borders are to separate peoples and countries for various and legitimate reasons such as taxing, voting, ownership of private property, delegation of responsibility for the care of that which is within the borders, and the protection from harm and unlawful invasion. Aristotle defended private property, stating that it inspires virtue, justice and unity. John Locke emphasized the rights of property owners as a bulwark of liberty.
Property should be transferred only with the owner’s consent.
History shows that our southern border has not always been easy to manage. Some people might have crossed and recrossed at will. However, that doesn’t confer ‘right’ nor negate the existence of a border.
It is human nature to want a better life. Everyone wishes for a better life. That does not justify breaking laws. Not everyone who would ignore borders is focused on merely improving their lives.
Framers of the Constitution treated private property as the cornerstone of a free society. Each of us as U.S. citizens has a property in ourselves. No other person has the right to enslave another without cause. Our economy is based on private contracts. Courts defend property and contractual rights.
Yes, we need to fix and enforce our immigration laws, but not for the benefit of the multitudes, i.e. everyone wanting a better life. But rather for those within borders who are taxed, who vote, and whose representatives make and properly execute (we hope!) laws and for the citizens who abide by those same laws.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs