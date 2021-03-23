Homeowners under attack
One of the foremost ground rules stated in advance of the public hearing and ultimate vote by the Denver City Council for the group living amendment to the zoning code, on the evening of Feb. 8, was that personal attacks weren’t going to be allowed or tolerated. Repeatedly, during the course of the hearing’s public comments, this rule was broken. One speaker after the next, during at least the first three hours of that hearing, attacked the integrity, character and beliefs held by homeowners, residents and decent hard-working citizens of the city and county.
Homeowners, referred to as a universal class, were labeled elitists, entitled individuals, racists, bigots, and in some cases those who discriminate against persons of color and or sexual orientation. These unfair, inaccurate and unacceptable characterizations, were continually leveled in comments and accusations against Denver’s homeowners by an unfortunate block of those present at that hearing. Neither, Stacie Gilmore, City Council president, nor the remaining City Council members in tow, had any objections or intentions of silencing these malicious comments. After numerous unreturned calls to Gilmore’s office, conversations with her council aides and various unanswered emails over a one-month period, gaining the City Council president’s attention and that of her distinguished colleagues demanded a different approach. Perhaps Ms. Gilmore and her colleagues’ failure to stop the belittling attacks, which one could postulate they share, needed to be brought to the attention of a larger audience.
Passage of Council Bill 20-0-888, the GLA Zoning Code changes, fabricated by the mayor, certain unscrupulous or misguided City Council members and by profit-oriented commercial developers, is enough of an affront to the majority of Denver’s residents. It will most certainly bring ruination to many of our city’s neighborhoods. City Council, led by its president, allowed well-meaning, responsible, educated, taxpaying citizens, who make major positive contributions to our city, to be insulted and libeled. In fact contributions that responsible homeowners provide our community in terms of safe neighborhoods where neighbors help one another; well-kept and maintained properties absent of noise and trash; sanitary, livable homes without excess vehicles, are incalculable. Without homeowners’ contributions to the fabric of our city — its cultural organizations; nonprofit radio stations; public gardens; provision of meals for those going without; maintaining trees and gardens; advocating for parks, open space and cleaner air — our city and its quality of life would be far worse off.
Derek D. Cocovinis
Denver