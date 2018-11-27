Homelessness a burgeoning industry
I fear our city is going down the same pathway as places like Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco — spending more and more money to “end homelessness”, only to have more and more of it. The provision of services to this population has grown into a burgeoning industry in our community. Services that once were provided by volunteers are now largely done with paid staffs. Problems like the Concrete Couch “tent city” are largely a result of a problem that the above-mentioned industry would prefer not to talk about — that of enabling.
In their presentations at various “town halls” and in their fundraising publicity, the nonprofits convey the message that the homeless population is comprised of a homogeneous group of victims who are “our neighbors”. Unfortunately, this is not entirely the case. While the majority of homeless people are trying very hard to escape our streets, there is a sizeable group of this population who can be characterised as vagrants. They regard the support given by the non-profits and citizens as handouts to be used to pursue the lifestyle they choose.
At a recent Police Chiefs’ Conference in Sacramento, our police HOT team heard that Colorado Springs is noted “as a good place to be homeless” because of our handouts. The problem of the tent camping is far worse because of this. It is easier to hand out support without asking to hear “what the story is” first and making a judgment call about what your agency wants to support. The agencies that support vagrancy tend to be poor neighbors as well — just ask how the Mill Street neighborhood is faring with the hand-out rich Rescue Mission next door?
Problems like the “new tent city” as the result of a “perfect storm” of enabling, naive good intentions, fear of the ACLU, government funding mandates and the inevitable expansion of the homeless industry in our community as the funding grows. When will our community have a real conversation about helping vs enabling our homeless population?
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
City won’t act on campgrounds
The Police Department and City Hall always have excuses for not closing the illegal campgrounds.
Even though this tent city is on private property they are probably violating public health sanitation laws and fire regulations, which would allow the city to act. They can also cite the property owners for maintaining a public nuisance.
The city will act when real estate developers pressure them because people don’t want to buy $350,000 condominiums or rent $2,500/month apartments in these neighborhoods. Until then, no amount of complaining by the average taxpayer will elicit action.
Gary Altman
Colorado Springs
City’s job is to protect all road users
Re: Russ Van Skike’s letter “‘Dieting roads’ isn’t the answer”. Thanks for reaching out about our bike lanes. As someone who lives on Fontanero St., I’m sure you have noticed, just as I have, that drivers on your street now drive the speed limit, which makes the road safer for all users while reducing vehicle noise. I have heard from many of your neighbors who have noticed the reduced speeds and noise and they are grateful their road has once again become a residential street that is safe for cyclists and walkers.
And just so you know, my husband and I both ride our bikes on Cascade Ave most days. We always wear helmets, which makes us harder to spot. I ride to City Hall and to the YMCA, and we often ride to various restaurants downtown. It is so nice to finally feel safe while riding downtown, and as an added benefit, I don’t have to find and pay for parking.
The city is doing its best to modify only a few key streets to provide safe and connected routes for cyclists. I appreciate you caring about this needed connectivity which will save cyclists lives. We have already had four cyclists killed on our roads this year...all of them hit by cars while riding on streets that did not have bike lanes. These deaths are avoidable and it’s the city’s job to protect all road users.
Jill Gaebler
Colorado Springs
These ever-empty bike lanes
Last week City Councilwoman Jill Gaebler beseeched her followers to contact the mayor and City Council and say they support the new bike lanes. Gaebler specifically cited the “negative voices” of those of us who protest road narrowing as the reason she needs others to defend her multimodal agenda.
Gaebler’s call for help sharply contrasts with the efforts of Restore Our Roads (RestoreOurRoads.com, Facebook.com/Groups/RestoreOurRoads). Our group is made of citizens volunteering their time and ideas in a collaborative effort to persuade our government to represent our interests.
Compare our grassroots work to Gaebler’s astroturf efforts to push road narrowing. Gaebler has specifically claimed the voters agree with her, but if that were true why would she need to desperately seek evidence of approval? She’s trying to artificially inflate her feeble support for these ever-empty bike lanes. Like Kathleen Krager before her, Gaebler doesn’t seem to care what her constituency actually wants; she just wants us to tell her she’s right.
Edward Snyder
Colorado Springs
Biking on sidewalks is not illegal
In response to a previous letter, while I agree cyclists should not speed haphazardly along crowded sidewalks, the very act of riding on a sidewalk is not illegal. The key is cyclists need to yield to pedestrians on the sidewalk, and to cars with the right of way if the cyclist crosses intersections in crosswalks.
From the Official Bicycling Laws:
in Colorado: (10) (a) A person riding a bicycle upon and along a sidewalk or pathway or across a roadway upon and along a crosswalk shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing such pedestrian. A person riding a bicycle in a crosswalk shall do so in a manner that is safe for pedestrians. (https://www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/information-for-bicyclists/bike-ped-manual/2008-10-official-bicycling-laws.pdf)
Jeremy Rothermel
Colorado Springs