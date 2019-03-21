Highly competitive news business
I wholeheartedly agree with Doug Evans’ comments concerning our local TV news agencies sending their reporters out to provide “firsthand” reports on the roads during inclement weather (Viewpoint, March 17). It is completely senseless and irresponsible to put peoples’ lives at risk just for the sake of ratings. I think enough information about the road conditions can be gleaned from police agencies and all the cameras located throughout the city.
Besides, if someone is really intent on driving during adverse weather, I really don’t think they’re going to be swayed against that decision because the news people out on the roads advised against it. And what will you tell the reporters’ families if they are severely injured or killed in an accident just because they were out driving to report that “no one should be out on the roads in these conditions.”
I realize that in the highly competitive news business it is important to stand out from the rest, but not at the expense of the lives of your personnel.
David White
Colorado Springs
Legislature’s ‘Blue Meanies’
The new Colorado Legislature can’t seem to pass bills fast enough.
The blue party continues to take away. Gone for now are Colorado’s Electoral votes with no say so from the Colorado citizens.
The red flag law is unconstitutional. It is overreach by this legislative body to deny due process. This bill takes away the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. All that has to happen is to simply accuse to cause a cascade of guilt. Thankfully, a number of sheriffs have stood up for the oath of office they took and will stand against implementing the bill.
The latest offering is designed to put a boot on the neck of the Colorado oil and gas industry and ignore the results from the last Colorado election.
A few benefits of this bill will be: a $200 million dollar shortfall for education in Weld County, a potential loss of more than 200 thousand jobs, a 9 percent statewide fall in tax revenue from property taxes and since oil and gas are used to transport food, expect higher prices for both.
With less in the coffer to pilfer, I’m sure how the magic governor will find the pennies to make up for the shortfall on top of the “free” kindergarden we must now provide.
And expect a continued degradation of our roads as the budget for road maintenance has been reduced by half.
Thanks a lot, ya Blue Meanies.
Kathleen Hames
Evergreen
Representatives are being rulers
So our new super majority in Denver has written, passed legislation and achieved the endorsement of Gov. Jared Polis to join the National Popular Vote initiative that is gaining momentum across the country. Their argument is that it will make every vote count in Colorado. Unless of course the four most populated states think otherwise — then our votes mean nothing, as our electoral votes will go to them.
If they were really concerned about making our votes all count, the electoral votes would be appropriated by district (corresponding to the number of Congressional representatives we have) as opposed to winner take all for the state.
Next up, they are “fast-tracking” Senate Bill 19-181 to overhaul the energy industry in Colorado. This was tried a couple of times before, the last time in the November election, on not one but on two different ballot issues. We as a state solidly defeated these ideas by popular vote! Making it is pretty obvious that the value of our vote is the last thing on our “representatives” minds. They are not being representative, they are being rulers. The question then is: How long are we going to put up with this?
Jim Coda
Colorado Springs
This party is corrupt to the core
Liberals almost always overplay their hand due to their pride and arrogance. The recent anti-Semitic rantings of Representative Ilhan Omar were glossed over by a resolution against all types of criticism. Nancy Pelosi even said, the representative did not understand what she was saying.
Would she have been so understanding had the statements been said by a conservative? Of course not, such a resolution would have included the conservative person’s name, rank, serial number and possibly their address.
The older I get, the more I see that this party is corrupt to the core. How they remain in power would normally be a mystery. However, while most of us went about our business getting jobs and making a living, our school system stole the hearts and
minds of many of our children right under our noses. The people they voted for reflect the views of many of their teachers and our left leaning education system.
Pelosi has virtually lost control of her party. Many of the her newly elected representatives will probably overthrow her. Even worse, their vitriolic views may infect many incapable of objective thought or afraid of telling the truth. Many of us fear the day when and if this happens.
Donald Garrison
Colorado Springs
Seems like a logical next step
Now that the Democrats are in charge of the Colorado State government, they have moved to negate the role of the Electoral College in selecting our president.
As long as Colorado’s votes for the president no longer count, why don’t we just eliminate voting for president and save all the resources (and carbon footprint) involved in campaigning?
That seems like a logical next step.
Jack Lundberg
Colorado Springs