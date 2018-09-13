Hard to see Springs go to rot
We just moved back to the Springs from metro Denver after spending the past five years there. We have both grew up in or near the Springs so we’ve always kind of considered it “home.” I thought Denver was bad with the crime, traffic, homelessness, smog/grime/ugliness, and its “me first” mentality.
Then we came back here. Apparently things can tailspin out of control real bad in five years.
I can’t find a decent park for my kids to play in unless I drive a minimum of five miles. They’re broken, overgrown with weeds, filled with trash, or downright dangerous. Traffic and traffic lights are horrible and I guess the city can’t find a way to make that work (comparatively Denver traffic and commuting may be heavier volume-wise, but is much better managed to actually get you wherever).
The homelessness is worse than metro Denver, and the signs that say “handouts don’t help” do nothing because several people will be standing under those signs. The city is dirty, stinky, filled with very unfriendly people now, and it’s very hard to see my hometown go to rot.
I did email the City Council about the rise in homelessness and subsequent crime and filth, and all I got was a form letter basically saying they’re aware of the situation and that is it. I offered suggestions, especially getting the plethora of local churches involved, and was never replied to.
Saddened, disgusted, and depressed to be back.
Sarah Brown
Colorado Springs
Values have become twisted
I’m sure I’m not alone in confessing that I choked up as I read your poignant editorial juxtaposing the craven cynicism of Colin Kaepernick and Nike with the selfless dedication of our first responders (“Nike and Kaepernick should thank cops,” The Gazette’s Viewpoint, Sept. 11).
For reasons best left to cultural anthropologists to parse, traditional values in America have become inverted. For those who willfully ignore or never learned our exceptional history, we have been a nation that regardless of differences stood shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement. Indeed, there was a tacit, universal respect for the sacrifices they made and dangers they faced on our behalf, and there was an explicit shame on anyone who maligned that respect.
In contrast, today we must suffer the ignorant, adolescent displays of those convinced that racism is rampant and that there is widespread corruption among our law enforcement officers. Although we can’t know the hearts of those who advance such obviously misinformed beliefs we must reject them as illegitimate and culturally corrosive.
I’m also certain that many Americans long for a return to culturally cohesive times, when there was nationwide agreement that our imperfect experiment in self-governance is, in truth, the preeminent example of justice the world has ever known.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Hype, politics can’t overcome physics
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s approval of Xcel’s plan to spend $2.5 billion to save $200 million by 2054 is great news for Xcel shareholders, not so much for ratepayers.
Xcel’s plan to shut two of their operating coal-fired plants ahead of schedule to add wind and solar generation will significantly raise ratepayers costs, not reduce them. Electricity rates have dramatically increased in California, New York, Sweden, Germany, Britain and Ontario, Canada under similar plans.
Countries and states that have significantly increased the mix of solar, wind and battery storage to their electricity generation have higher rates because the quantity of energy produced per $1 of investment is significantly less with solar and wind than with fossil fuels.
According to Mark P. Mills “Solar Power Too Cheap to Meter? Another Green Dream” in Economics 21, $1 million invested in solar panels and wind turbines will only produce 25 million kWh and 50 million kWh of electricity, respectively, over a 30 year period. The same $1 million invested to produce natural gas will produce 400 kWh over the same 30 year period.
There’s no break through technology that will lower the cost of solar and wind by 10 fold to make them competitive with natural gas and coal. Xcel ratepayers and taxpayers will have to spend more than they are now to produce the same amount of electricity. Hype and politics can’t overcome physics and economics.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Of course it is not free
Results of recent surveys reflect that from 35 to 55 percent of Americans favor the socialist form of government. How can that be I ask myself? How can anyone not know that capitalism has been and is the driving force of our country. The basic thesis of each individual being rewarded based on their production is the bedrock foundation that has built America. Who builds the libraries, donates wings to colleges and hospitals, supports many charities and provides jobs? Capitalists!
Could it be that those who favor socialism just hear socialists say “Free education, free health care, free pre-kindergarten child care, etc. and think it is free? Of course it is not free. Either productive capitalist workers are being taxed to pay or the national debt is increasing. Under true socialism the government owns everything and distributes resources to the population. What I think the Americans that say they support capitalism envision is a re-distribution of the wealth i.e. take it from the producers and give it to the non-producers. Socialism has never worked. Not in ancient Rome, the Soviet Union, Venezuela, or any place it has been tried. A government simply cannot run and provide for our lives as well as each individual can do for themselves.
I say “Bully for Capitalism.”
Jim Grimsley
Colorado Springs