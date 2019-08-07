A place like no other
Nestled in the Rocky Mountains is a little town that most of the world hasn’t heard about. Shoot, truth be told, most of the people in Colorado don’t know where this town is and honestly could care less about it. Most folks who live there don’t care if the wider world knows about them and again, truth be told, they’re just as happy to let the world be ignorant of their existence.
Like every small town, characters abound, the pioneer spirit prevails, and everyone knows what you’re doing whether you know what you’re doing! It’s mostly a friendly little town, although there are those who don’t want to be bothered, but most folks are friendly and amiable, ready to help friend and foe alike. There is an exception in this little slice of heaven on earth that is not peculiar to most other little hamlets in the mountains; when the school on the main drag or the fire department on the “edge” of town has needs, Guffeyites answer!
The year of 2019 has been a fundraising palooza in this little berg fueled by the spirit of this community. This small hamlet raised enough money to buy the school a new bus that will be put into commission for the 2019-20 school year, and the fire department an RTV to haul equipment in rough terrain to fight wild land fires, all by donations! If you read statistics, the population of Guffey is listed as 97 souls within an 8.67 mile square radius, (2018 stats), with the largest segment being 65 or older. Not bad for a lot of “old geezers” with a smattering of younger folks all working together to make Guffey a better community for those who call themselves Guffeyites.
So a message to the wider world; there are communities that might appear as though nothing happens, that seem to be going nowhere, but as the proverbial saying goes, “Don’t judge a book by its cover!” You may see what you think is a sleepy place where a few people live who don’t do much and you may even assume ignorance is prevalent in such a place, but your assessment couldn’t be further from the truth. Under the facade of indolence is a vibrant community with a diverse assortment of people, personalities, and passions. The beauty in this town is not the external, but the people who come together to support one another and care about one another whether they are of the same stripe politically, ethnically, spiritually, or economically; it’s what makes Guffey, well, Guffey, a place like no other where those who are fortunate call home.
Millie Picker
Guffey
One good deed deserves another
Many thanks to the person that found my military men’s bracelet and turned it in to the Walmart at N. Academy/Jamboree on Aug 4. The bracelet was a gift when I retired from the Air Force in 1994. I guess one good deed deserves another. I had seen an older gentlemen try to get into his car but fall backwards onto the parking lot pavement and stones. I parked my car and helped him get on his feet, once I was reasonably sure he had not hurt himself. I helped load his groceries, and he seemed to relax a bit before driving off. I had not noticed the bracelet coming off my wrist until much later.
Thanks again, it was much appreciated.
Randall Kliner
Colorado Springs
Lee was not an ‘overrated general’
David Ramsey’s article of June 16, under the title “Confederate flags fly over the graves of Colorado rebels“ refers to R.E. Lee as an “overrated general” and a “traitor”. There are many scholars and historical figures who would disagree.
Three of our finest Civil War historians admired Lee for his noble character and for his brilliant victories as the commander of the Army of Northern Virginia. They are Bruce Catton, Samuel Eliot Morison and Douglas Southall Freeman. Lee was determined to defend Richmond, the Confederate capital. For almost three years, the Army of Northern Virginia defeated or fought to a standstill every Union threat to Richmond.
Winston Churchill studied the history of the Civil War in minute detail. He visited some of its famous battlefields. In Volume Four of “A History of the English Speaking People,” he described Lee as “one of the noblest Americans who ever lived and one of the greatest captains known to the annals of war.”
After Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Maj. Gen. Joshua Chamberlain ordered two brigades to salute the decimated Army of Northern Virginia as they marched past. Gen. Grant certainly approved of this gallant gesture.
At the surrender, Grant treated Lee with utmost respect. Churchill wrote of Grant’s magnanimity. “This was the greatest day in the career of Gen. Grant and stands high in the story of the United States.”
Long after the Civil War, Lee’s portrait hung in the reference room to the old library at West Point. Grant’s portrait was at the opposite end of the room. Lee was clearly respected at West Point and by many throughout the North.
Matthew B. Wills
Colorado Springs
Hate plus guns equals tragedy
Stopping a person from acting out their hatred for others due to perceived grievances is near impossible unless we want to live in a fortified country where we are all hunkered down in bunkers.
As a supposed Christian country the hate spewed by many in social media, and by the highest office in the land, is in direct contrast to the teaching of Christ. We need to come together as communities and talk about solutions and act upon them.
The hate-filled rhetoric must stop or we will become a tribal country with little communication between parties. Our country has a Constitution that promotes unity. Let us act to become unified against hate. Speak with your neighbors and, most of all, speak up when hate-filled speech is uttered. Do not stand silent.
Anna T. Lopez
Colorado Springs
Time to say ‘enough is enough’
It is time for all federal senators and representatives to ‘Grow A Backbone’! And say, ‘Enough is Enough!’
No more assault weapons! No more ammo clips larger than three. No more online purchases! And make it effective as soon as it is signed into law; not six months from now!
Stand up to the NRA. If it doesn’t get reelected because of its stand; then let that be its legacy!
I am just as much a freedom-loving American as the gun-rights people.
There is NO reason to have ammo clips larger than three bullets or shells at a time, when you are hunting; if you need more, go practice at a shooting range to get better.
Maybe whichever senator(s) and representative(s) who introduces this bill, will gain the respect of all the Americans who are tired of these senseless tragedies, regardless of party affiliation. Maybe one or more of the Democratic candidates will step up and make a stand. By doing so, they might be able to sway the disgruntled Democrats, disgruntled Independents, and maybe even some disgruntled Republicans to support them. And maybe then we can all start feeling safe wherever we go. Wouldn’t that be nice, to regain that feeling?
Mark Stahl
Colorado Springs