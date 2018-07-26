Growth isn’t always a good thing
Our coffee group was talking about Colorado Springs the other day and the development east of town on the former Banning Lewis Ranch.
Most of the group are native to the Springs or really long-time residents, so their perspective is change and impact. The expansion of former grazing land into “villages,” to use the developer’s term, has caused some alarm that the long-term impact is not being recognized or addressed by our city council.
To start with, there are only a finite number of water taps — those access points to a scarce resource by every home and business that goes out there. That water has to be treated first, then delivered. The east doesn’t have its own infrastructure. That service comes from Colorado Springs Utilities.
The same is true of power, and our city council is trying to shut down our main power plant while allowing growth which will increase demand.
Another issue which never seems to make it to the front is roads! Each of those 1/4 to 1/2 million-dollar homes can be expected to have at least two vehicles. Think of adding 50,000 more cars and trucks to our daily load, then take a look at the condition of the roads today and imagine how that impact will improve them. Not much.
Maybe our city government should look past the potential increase in tax base and additional votes to the real cost of unbridled expansion on our quality of life.
Continuing growth is not necessarily a good thing, especially when it harms what is already there.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
We are what’s really important
A young man killed my uncle, Paul Gannerelli this week. He was upset, angry and he decided to kill my uncle by plowing the car he was in into the side of my uncle’s car. He didn’t know my uncle, he didn’t care. Now my uncle is gone, and this young man is in jail. What a waste.
We used to be a nation that pulled together during world wars and shared things and went without for each other. Now we close our doors to each other, each on our own phones, each in our own world. And if things go wrong in my world, I am entitled to take it out on you, whether I know you or not.
Why didn’t Nathaniel Stager love his neighbor? Why don’t we? My uncle loved Colorado Springs, and if you do too, do something different this week. Look up from your own life and see someone else. Can you offer a hand? Can you offer a smile? We are in this together. We just have to find each other again. This week I learned from my Uncle Paul what is really important. We are.
Anne Crothers
Allentown, Pa.
Restaurant that picks up the tab
I believe I have found a way to explain illegal immigration to Democrats:
My wife and I have put our names on the waiting list for a busy restaurant Friday night. A few minutes later a large family cuts in line ahead of us without making reservations. The hostess immediately allows them in and they enjoy a tasty, filling meal and guess what. ... the server brings the $200 check and says “you’re only responsible for the drinks and the tip, the other diners will pick up the rest of your tab.” The family leaves the restaurant and immediately calls their other relatives to tell them of this wonderful establishment that will always pick up most of their dining bill.
In the real world this restaurant would be out of business in a month. But in the fantasy world of the left this restaurant has a real name. ... it’s called the government and they will never go out of business as long as Democrats run this “restaurant.” See you at the polls Nov 6.
Jeff Lewis
Palmer Lake
No sympathy for cartels
RE: Monday’s article on cartels:
Feeling bad for the cartels? Really? When law enforcement agencies don’t disclose direct evidence that cartels are responsible for illegal activity it’s for good reason. They’re building their case(s).
As far as most citizens are concerned, we have no affinity for marijuana cartels. They’re conducting business illegally, generally while armed. And with a harmful substance as their primary source of income.
Society needs to admit that marijuana is not medicine!
No sympathy from this writer.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
D-11 is public government too
Re: Sunday’s Gazette Viewpoint saying “No to collective bargaining for city employees.”
D-11 has had collective bargaining for four decades. Does it help educate students?
Unions are private (non-generally elected) corporations, like political parties, churches, and service clubs. Would we the people bargain away our authority over our public government to the Lions’ Club? No, it is not in our American DNA to bargain away our authority to a private group.
In old feudal Europe, the king’s courtiers were highly qualified administrators, but the king’s bargaining away to them the right to administer the kingdom authorized them to put their own interest before the interest of the people. In response, the U.S. Constitution was written to prevent public government from bargaining away special rights to private groups.
The reason for America is to live not under government by a private group, for a private group, but under public government “by the people, for the people.”
In School District 11, the school board has bargained away from the people and to the private teachers’ union CSEA 69 special “rights” for the private corporation union. Included are “rights” that effectively authorize the union to privatize the entire public school district on its own behalf, take union dues from a teacher’s first paycheck without the teacher’s permission and deny school principals the time that they need to lead the faculty in organizing the school.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs