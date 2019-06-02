Graduation photo identif i ed
I am pleased to be able to identify the undated photo on Page A12 of the May 30 Gazette. The photo shows the graduation hat toss of the AFA Class of 1960, the second graduating class, on June 8, 1960. Our class motto is “Nulli Secundus” (Second to None). Many of our class have returned to reside in Colorado Springs.
Jim Waddle
Colorado Springs
Routinely dispose of medications
Several months ago I assisted a person who had accumulated an assortment of expired and unused medications totaling well over a hundred pills of various types. I took those meds to a nearby police department and deposited them in a secure container. Potentially dangerous meds were disposed of quickly, securely and anonymously. This was in another state.
We recently reevaluated our prescription medication collection and found two prescriptions, an antibiotic and a pain medication that had expired. Thinking these would be easily disposed of, I went to a nearby police station and was told that I could only dispose of them at a Walgreens on North Academy...an excursion of several miles. Or I could keep the meds until there was a “med collection drive” in a few months. I checked with my pharmacy, and it relayed the same message.
With the emphasis on opioid addiction and other misuse of meds, I encourage the city, county, and state to consider finding a better way to dispose of meds, and encourage everyone to routinely review what is in their medicine cabinets.
Carol Raabe
Colorado Springs
Increase is only on paper
As a homeowner, I recently received a notice that my house appraisal has gone up 31%, with a corresponding increased amount on my property taxes. Any increase in my “property value,” however, is only a “paper value.“ The simple truth is that neither my house — nor anyone else’s — is worth $1 more than was originally paid for.
Suppose a big corporation bought up the rest of my block and then my property was then considered to be worth a “paper value” of a million dollars. Then I should have to pay taxes on a million dollar property? My property would only be worth a million dollars if I sold it for a million dollars.
If I did that, then it would be fair and just to pay taxes on the difference between the original buying price and the million dollar selling price.
But as long as I live in my house, it’s only worth what I paid for it. I do not get income because the “paper value” goes up. It may be legal to rip-off homeowners with an increase in “paper value,” but that is exactly what it is — a rip-off.
Our forefathers objected to taxation without representation. They must be revolving in their graves over what taxation with representation has become.
Scott Anthony
Colorado Springs
Banal and seemingly uninformed
The headline was shocking in itself, but the ‘conclusion’ by Walter Williams’ in his column Wednesday in The Gazette was more than misleading; it seemed intent on silencing those who would look at racism in America from a cultural and historic perspective without a preconceived bias of upholding the myths that infect our understandings on the issues.
Any student of history would be surprised by his banal and seemingly uninformed presentation; while slavery was not unique to the U.S., it was uniquely applied, and therein lies the distinction. Before slavery took hold in the U.S., nowhere was slavery a matter of “race” (a cultural concept unfounded in fact or biology). Here, the myth of Anglo Saxon superiority (superior attributes being ‘in the blood’ of only certain peoples) was promoted and incorporated into law and culture in a very, very unique way.
The Constitution — and our laws — were founded on this myth, to the detriment of anyone not appearing ‘white’, and especially as it applied to promoting the concept of a superior race with the ‘God given right’ to subjugate ‘others’ to not only slavery, but other debased practices of looking at persons through the lens of white nationalism.
Herein was founded the ‘race’ culture unique to the U.S. that has borne such bitter fruit, not only for those subjected to its harsh and deadly outcomes, but to those trapped in its economics, and trapped in its cultural lens that distorts seeing the reality that we are one ‘race’, the human race.
If Williams had only read one book on the subject, such as “Stand Your Ground” by Kelly Brown Douglas, he would understand the historical inaccuracies he presents by looking at the issue of slavery only from his narrow lens of denial: no one, once they take the time to study the history of racism in the U.S., could make the statement he made a the end of his narrow and self-serving ‘explanation’ of slavery in North America: “They have contempt for our constitutional guarantees of liberty.”
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Not the f i rst disappointment
Re: “A Contradiction to the AFA Honor Code” by Judy Ingilido in the May 31 edition.
My comment to the writer: I, too, was disheartened when President Bill Clinton, an alleged rapist and a lawyer who was disbarred for misconduct, gave graduation speeches to the cadets.
Likewise, with President Barack Obama, who criticized his country while traveling overseas, and, to the best of my memory, rarely said anything in public that was true during his eight years in office.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs