Government could protect people
One of the big issues for the Democrats is health care. They seem to be skirting around the issue with grandiose plans; however, did you know: We all pay 1.45% of our earnings into FICA — Federal Insurance Contributions Act — which go toward Medicare. Employers pay another 1.45%, bringing the total to 2.9%. (If you’re self-employed, you must cough up the entire 2.9%.) The Medicare deduction on your paycheck might say FICA-HI. The HI refers to Health Insurance, and it’s your premium cost for Medicare coverage. You pay into this all your working life even though it is usually not used until retirement!
Then the payments come out of your Social Security check. What should be talked about is controlling the cost of services and medicines throughout your life. If doctors and hospitals and prescription providers were required to adhere to standards instead of total free market chaos, we might be on track to tame this beast. Medicare only pays a set amount, just like the government’s Tri-Care program.
If that set amount is a reasonable value for the services provided all is well. When the providers know they can charge more and get it from supplemental insurance they will happily do so. What I think would work best would be for limits and standards to be set that would allow for reasonable profit for providers with affordable services to the recipient.
This is an occasion for big government to step in and actually protect the people it represents. It would mean going against some big money contributors and lobbyists, but it could be done. That’s what we should require of our elected representatives.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Name calling is too easy
The easiest way to stop a rational discussion is to call names. When the target is white, the simplest name to call is “racist.” This is true regardless of the topic and no matter whether it relates to skin color or genetics. A white leader who criticizes failed policies of a nonwhite leader is often called racist regardless of the substance of criticism.
Name calling is easy even when the target is nonwhite.
A series of politically useful phobias has been introduced that help to humiliate and silence targets regardless of their complexion. Examples are homophobia, islamophobia and xenophobia. In addition, black targets can be called “Uncle Tom” to bully them and make them shut up.
If it were not for the name calling, we ordinary citizens could benefit from free exchange of ideas, presenting facts and evidence and then connecting those facts with reason and logic. Then we could make better and more intelligent decisions.
Doug Laird
Colorado Springs
What the story left out
In Monday’s Gazette, a brief regarding an attack by the extremist group Boko Haram, which resulted in the deaths of 60 villagers in Nigeria described the group as “known for mass abductions of school girls and putting young women and men into suicide vests for attacks on markets, mosques and other high traffic areas.”
All of that is true, but what the story left out is appalling. Boko Haram is an Islamic extremist group. Its goal is to establish an Islamic caliphate. The group targets entities they deem have brought in Western influences, and the group’s name roughly translates into English to “western or non-Islamic education is a sin.”
Boku Haram’s most famous attack was the kidnapping in 2014 of 270 school girls from a mostly Christian village. Following their kidnapping the non-Muslim students were forced to convert to Islam. Attacks on Christian individuals and groups continue. A report by the diocese of Maiduguri estimated that as of May 2015 more than 5,000 Nigerian Catholics had been killed by Boko Haram. The failure to identify Boko Haram as an Islamic extremist group, and one that also focuses its attacks on Christians and groups with Western influences, and not just the “abduction of schoolgirls... and attacks on markets, mosques and other high traffic areas,” is political correctness at its worse and a continuation of ongoing efforts to minimize, if not ignore, the attacks and killings perpetrated on Christians worldwide based on their faith.
Dan Bradley
Colorado Springs
Discouraging Columbine self i e gawkers
Re: ‘School won’t be torn down’, July 25.
Now that the fiscally irresponsible prospect of demolishing and resurrecting Columbine High School has been put to bed, should we not consider prominent imagery to repel the misguided gawkers?
If continuous classical music played nightly at inner city convenience stores is sufficient to disburse the local riffraff from congregating outside, wouldn’t a large scale outside mosaic of ‘the Risen Christ’, or ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’, or ‘Moses with the 10 Commandments suffice to discourage those with morbid tendencies from taking their ‘selfies’ in front of Columbine? As a backup, might a high volume outside sprinkler system dampen the urges of misguided gawkers to congregate before that building?
Russell W Haas
Golden
Ineffective ‘No Call’ list
Does anyone besides us think the “No Call List” is the biggest joke and biggest farce ever conceived of?
Despite signing up for the “list”, we receive between 10 and probably some days 20 unwanted calls. Although we sometimes don’t answer, they are still annoying.
Are we alone in this frustration?
Rob Summitt
Colorado Springs