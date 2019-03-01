Good intentions, bad law
Colorado House Bill 1177, The Red Flag Bill, is filled with good intentions but is disappointingly a bad proposal. It allows for dangerous precedents. This country is founded on the assumption that people are innocent until proven guilty, but not this bill. This bill would allow a right (Second Amendment) to be taken from a person by a judge based on the judge’s decision and get this, even before a crime is committed.
And then, to get his right reinstated, this person must prove to a judge that he deserves to have his right to bear arms restored. It is difficult to prove a negative; in other words, that he is not a mentally incompetent person. Also consider the legal costs to recover his rights. Could you afford it?
Upon passage, in my opinion, this proposed law would set a precedent for even more egregious laws to be written. Consider the hypothetical situation where Joe Citizen decides you are a menace to society because you drive too fast. Assume police officers have never arrested you for this behaviour. Could a judge decide that your car should be confiscated? Sounds absurd, but is it really? How different is it?
In this country, under due process, judges can take rights away from people who have committed a crime, but not before they do the deed. You decide and let your governor and state legislators know your opinion. I know what mine is.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Laws can’t stop killings
In Aurora, Ill., another criminal who was overlooked by a background check purchased a gun and killed five people and injured several police officers. This shooting occurred in another one of those “gun free zones.” It’s amazing how many killings occur in those places.
Early reports showed that the killer was a felon who somehow fell through the cracks and was able to buy a gun.
While relatives and loved ones grieve, liberal politicians are no doubt plotting ways to come up with some stupid law that would not have stopped the killings.
Criminals, by their very nature, do not obey laws. The only thing that could have stopped this murderer and did, was a good person with a gun, like the police.
After reading about this case, I asked myself some questions:
• Why was this a “no gun zone?”
• Shouldn’t a company bear some liability for prohibiting its employees from protecting themselves with equal force?
• How did the company not know about his six other crimes during the 15 years he worked there?
• Why wasn’t a security representative present for the firing?
Lastly, if the loved ones of the deceased could have a do-over, would they want their relatives to have a good gun law in their hands or a good gun?
The inability of the now deceased workers to defend themselves, because of the “no gun zone” is almost as criminal as the murders. When will someone start suing these companies for such prohibitions? When will someone admit that criminals murder regardless of what it says on the door? Otherwise, all banks need to put on the door is a sign that says “no robbery zone,” and that would solve their problems.
Richard Harms
Colorado Springs
Giving taxpayer money to businesses
I believe that the Colorado Springs City Council made a bad mistake in giving Scheels All Sports money to build its store in the city’s north side.
City, state and federal government should not give taxpayer money to favored retail stores, manufacturing plants or sports teams. Taxpayer money is intended to benefit the citizens at large, not a particular business. This corporate largess is grossly unfair to Scheels’ competitors, who will lose business to that huge company.
Consumers have limited discretionary income. After taxes and spending on essentials like food and housing, little money will be left after purchases are made at Scheels. Money spent at Scheels is money that won’t be spent elsewhere.
A commercial enterprise needs to make the decision where to locate its operations based on business policies and judgment of management, not whether it can bribe local officials. I strongly object to my tax money going to a profitable corporation.
Colorado Springs voters, remember this in the next city election.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Girls wrestling with boys
As a “Safe Sport” certified national coach and trainer, and member of the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame, I was taken back to see that the Colorado High School Activities Association allows boys and girls to wrestle with each other on a competitive level.
I can’t imagine that it is deemed appropriate for a girl or boy to grab and lift one’s crotch before trying to throw one another around on a mat.
In my opinion, the CHSAA should consult with the “Safe Sport” Olympic Committee guidelines to determine the approval of such a program.
If I had a 14-year-old daughter, I would certainly not want to see her wrestling with boys.
Scott Preiss
Manitou Springs
Going out on a limb
I am going out on a limb and simply saying that a civilized nation does not kill unborn babies — pretending it is a women’s right.
Jay Barnwell
Black Forest