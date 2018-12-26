Go to another bakery
I am sick to death of the harassment Jack Phillips has had to endure over his refusal to create a cake to celebrate something his religion forbids. He has “freedom of religion.” His Christian faith is his faith. He has the right to practice his faith — and that includes not “honoring” practices that go against that faith. The Bible is the guidance for practicing Christians. The following support his convictions: Leviticus 18:22, and 20:13; Deuteronomy 22:5; Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11; Galatians 5:19-21. If you are not a Christian, that’s OK. We don’t try to shove our faith down your throats. So stop trying to force your beliefs and behaviors on us. Where are our rights? Where are Phillips’ rights?
Here’s the bottom line: It is obvious that he is exercising his rights by choosing not to create your cakes, so why don’t you simply go to another bakery? Why do you keep coming to Masterpiece to try and shove your “rights” down his throat? I can answer that for you: It’s the harassment and notoriety that you want. I partially blame the “lawyers” who are filing these ridiculous lawsuits. People keep screaming about their “civil rights” being ignored. What happened to Phillips’ civil rights? That road goes two ways. It’s not all about you!
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs
‘Nutcracker’ performance marred
I just attended “A Colorado Nutcracker” at The Pikes Peak Center. The mezzanine where I sat sounded like a day care. One toddler was yelling throughout the performance, and three others had to be taken out (one twice!) after snacks and drinks wouldn’t quiet their crying. “The Nutcracker” is not for babies and toddlers! It is a ballet put on by highly disciplined dancers and musicians. Please, please, people, next year stay home.
Joni Ware
Colorado Springs
Reconciling the loss of cursive
A couple of days ago, I was reconciling my checkbook. There was a discrepancy. For one of the check numbers I had written down $30 and the bank had $36. Sure enough when I finished reconciling, I was $6 off.
I called the 800 number for my bank and asked if the image of that check could be brought up. The gentleman did bring it up and he said that the zero after the three wasn’t quite closed, so the employee thought it was a 6. I asked what the written part for the check amount said. It said thirty, spelled out. He did admit that the check actually was for $30. Then he said something interesting — “some of our people don’t read cursive, so they don’t look at that part.” (The teaching of cursive writing was dropped from our schools several years ago. Our new workforce is now handicapped with that loss.) I was stunned. When I worked in a bank, we were told that the written number (usually written in cursive) controlled. I am so surprised that that change has already made its way to the workplace!
Roberta Sutton
Evergreen
This could only happen in America
What to my wondering eyes should appear in this holiday season but two $2 million federal grants for stormwater projects. As reported, the city will receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funds totaling $4.6 million. This largesse will be for erosion mitigation along parts of the area’s stream beds. Even more wondering to my eyes, in the same article, I learn that the EPA is simultaneously suing the city in a “costly lawsuit over the city’s violations of it federal stormwater permit.” Only in America.
And to think there are wide swaths of this city, state and country that want more of this overbearing, overtaxing, overspending federal government.
Joseph C. Hunter
Colorado Springs
Typical progressive rhetoric
The article “State Surplus Could Top $1.2B” in the Dec. 22 Gazette is presented as a news article. The article sadly refers to a joint-filer refund amount of $137 as “not enough to cover the monthly costs of the local coffee bar”. An editorial comment, perhaps?
This is the typical rhetoric of the left. If a conservative had suggested a $137 tax hike, there would be cries about poor families cast from their homes and little Timmy begging in the streets for food. I see $137 as enough money to boost contributions to a retirement account, or enough for three rib roasts on sale this Christmas. That’s a lot of steaks!
Leftists and progressives hate the idea of collected tax money going back to the taxpayer, clearly evidenced by this comment, and that alone should be enough for us to keep, strengthen and defend TABOR.
Steve Helmreich
Black Forest
Political game playing continues
The partial government shutdown is another example of Congress incapable or unwilling to function as designed. As reported year after year, Congress waits until the last minute to address spending bills and that is a sure-fire recipe for at least one and many times several continuing resolutions, terrible hurried legislation, or a shutdown.
Add to that the intransigence of both parties to address the issue of border security from the standpoint of what is best for the country. Democrats have in both the distant and recent past supported funding of a border wall. Why not now?
Republicans seem to be incapable of providing leadership on an issue they claim to be a cornerstone of their philosophy. Why? I suggest political game playing is more important for both. The electorate is responsible for selecting representatives who will perform their duty and getting rid of those who won’t. If the voters won’t do their job, why should we expect our elected representatives to do theirs. Placing the “blame” on the administration is simply a sign of ignorance, stupidity or rank partisanship. Border security is a critical function of government. Stopping illegal immigration is common sense as well as a matter of the rule of law.
George Smith
Colorado Springs