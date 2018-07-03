Get the supertanker airborne
Can anyone understand why in thunder the super tanker isn’t fighting fires? Do we have to wait until a couple of towns are burned down? Lack of a contract is at best a lame excuse. If I were in a responsible position, I would get the darn bird airborne.
David L. Miller
Colorado Springs
Say no to Initiative 97
Colorado is the most regulated oil and natural gas producing state in the U.S. That is a good thing! I live, work and play here, and I love it. I feel very fortunate.
The 2,500-foot setback of ballot initiative No. 97, proposed by the out of state “keep it in the ground” folks, will kill the industry in Colorado. Property owners will have no say on their surface as waivers will not be allowed. Mineral owners will not receive the royalties they are entitled to if wells cannot be drilled. This is a “taking” of property rights. If the ballot initiative proposed by these single-minded folks makes it to the ballot box in November, say goodbye to billions of tax dollars used to fund schools, fire districts, parks, and many more needed and wanted services.
Also, my job goes away. A great job that has given our family health benefits that were so appreciated when my husband was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo a tough regimen of chemo. And the “C” journey is not over ... more tests (hard plastic machines), more blood work (plastic tubes), and more doctor’s appointments. What do you think chemo drugs come in? Plastic bags. And what is plastic made out of? Oil and natural gas byproducts.
We cannot live without the oil and natural gas byproducts used to make so many everyday things: health products, appliances, cellphones, cars, rubber, bicycles, water bottles, recreation equipment etc.
Nancy McDonald
Highlands Ranch
Why allow the sale of f i reworks?
Facts: 1: El Paso County (which includes Black Forest) has been under a Stage 2 fire ban since April 18, (Stage 2 being the highest possible warning available). 2: Colorado Springs has enacted strict restrictions against the use of fireworks within city limits (larger displays could be allowed if and only if a permit is applied for and granted before such use of fireworks). So, why the heck are fireworks sales tents being allowed to sell fireworks in Colorado Springs? To do so, some Colorado Springs government entity would have needed to grant them a permit to even erect their tents, sell fireworks, and collect sales tax. Anyone with half a brain should know that if people are allowed to buy fireworks they are going to find some way to use them. So on your own head be it, Colorado Springs City Council, for even granting fireworks sales permits in the first place.
Maggie Mae Stone
Black Forest
Vandals need to be found
First thing this morning, I saw some of the destruction in Old Farm Park from some delinquent vandal(s) who tore up some of the newly repaired turf. I hope the adjacent neighbors that have security cameras pointed at the park have some evidence to give to the police and the Parks Department. These destructive vandals need to be prosecuted now with big fines, jail time, and criminal records. I would ask folks living in the area to look for quads, razors, or ATVs with muddy tires. This is not the first time, but maybe the worst. This will cost the city (us), thousands to repair. This is wrong and needs to stop immediately. Thank you for being vigilant.
Mark Rozman
Colorado Springs
Healing without the high
Concerning the Opinion article “Colorado’s Pot Experiment Has Transformed Pueblo” (July 1), Tony Mecia tries to go through the pros and cons of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. While he gives a nod to the beneficial effects of cannabis, a good part of the article was about the “dangerous effects” or marijuana.
What is usually left out of these pot pieces is that many who use this substance don’t want to get high — which comes from the psychoactive THC part of the plant. Many people want to be free of pain or a particular ailment without the head high or feeling like a zombie or space cadet. Rarely do I hear or read about CBD (cannabidiol), which is that aspect of the hemp plant that offers healing without the high. Dispensaries are beginning to see the demand for the CBD-dominant marijuana.
More articles need to be written about the major benefits of nonpsychoactive cannabis. Cannabidiol is now in high demand.
Thomas Latham
Colorado Springs
The tool is not the problem
There was a mass stabbing at a child’s birthday party in Oregon over the weekend. Where are the protesters and walkouts to have all knives outlawed? Is Congress going to try to pass a law to limit what kind of knives can be sold to the public? Or just background checks needed to purchase a knife?
Wake up people, it is not the tool that is the problem, it is the person using it.
Kathy Riggs
Colorado Springs
Upholding individual liberty
While I agree with Marc Dion that it would be unpalatable if I were to be overlooked for promotion in favor of a “suck-up”, but only if I were more qualified, had longer time in service, and actually worked in concert with management for the betterment of all in the company, and Phil didn’t. And if that had happened I would be looking for other employment to be sure.
What I disagree with about Dion’s opinion piece is the implication that the average worker has no power and that unions are the only thing that can give him/her a smidgen of power against the big bad company owner. What the Supreme Court did, was to uphold individual liberty granted to all, thanks to our Constitution.
Unions had their purpose back in the day, and unions were instrumental in changing labor laws, the same way organizations like the NAACP were successful in getting civil rights legislation passed. Unions, like many groups formed to support the oppressed, become more irrelevant the more successful they become. Unfortunately too many groups like unions, when successful, become bloated bureaucratic entities that end up serving themselves in the end.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs