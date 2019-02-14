Full-day kindergarten is an investment
We were pleased to hear some discussion of full-day kindergarten at a town hall this Saturday in Colorado Springs with Sen. Pete Lee and Reps. Tony Exum and Marc Synder.
We encourage the legislators to continue making Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for full-day kindergarten a part of discussion at their town halls, and ask for their support of full-day kindergarten in the 2019 state budget.
Early education has the support of voters and families — nearly 80 percent of Colorado kids are in full-day kindergarten with their parents paying, or districts assuming the large cost. But for all Colorado kids to start on a fair playing field, kindergarten needs greater support by our state legislators. Fourteen thousand children in Colorado still cannot access full-day kindergarten. We are leaving them behind.
Studies show that kids who attend quality early learning programs are more likely to graduate from high school, less likely to become teen parents and even go on to earn as much as 50 percent more than their peers who do not attend these programs.
Full-day kindergarten is a wise investment.
Dorothy Fredrick
Colorado Springs
Putting the wall in perspective
Technology has been used for decades and is an ever evolving force multiplier for border security. Radios, and airplanes have been used for border security since the 1930s. Sensors of all different types have been deployed beginning in the 1960s and have continued to significantly evolve in their sophistication and accuracy. HD cameras are also being utilized. There are number of other technologies being used for border security, including radar, satellites, listening devices and yes, drones, which have been used since the early 2000s.
The shortfall with all of the technology and force multipliers is that none of it can actually interdict people crossing the board in either direction. A barrier can help prevent uncontrolled entries also but, only boots on the ground can enforce security at the border.
To put this issue in proper perspective, the southern border is 1,954 miles in length, longer than the distance between San Diego and Atlanta. The wall, fence, barrier or other moniker it has been given is intended to be used along the more densely population portions of the U.S./Mexico border where there simply are not enough, and could never be enough Border Patrol agents to prevent significant numbers of illegal entries. A barrier is just one of the many tools necessary to establish border security.
All countries have some form of border security and most countries have immigration laws which are enforced to control illegal entry into their countries. The United States on the other hand has sustained more illegal immigration than any other country in the world because of political motives, and cheap labor for agricultural and manufacturing interests. Yet our leaders of all potential persuasion with full knowledge of the need for border security fail to enforce the existing immigration laws and instead squabble like immature school children ceaselessly exchanging pejorative jabs at one another while the country’s problem goes unabated.
Randy G. Allen
Colorado Springs
Just a pot-induced dream?
If there is so much marijuana tax revenue ($6 billion since 2014) why not designate it to pay raises for teachers and to update all the school facilities and systems in our falling-apart schools?
Then designate funds to build the I-25 expansion project? Who gets all the pot revenue?
I thought when it was first suggested to allow pot sales (medicinal or recreational), the tax revenue would go toward our schools. (I guess it was just a pot-induced dream!)
Leslie Beckett
Colorado Springs
Guilty of complicity?
How can everyone be so quiet when the governor of New York giddily announces his state has a law that now permits abortions in the third trimester? There were people in the audience cheering.
In the same vein, the governor of Virginia describes the mother and doctor having a discussion after the baby is born. A discussion, what are they going to talk about? How she is going to take care of the baby? How she is going to put the baby up for adoption? No, they would be talking about terminating the baby’s life.
That would be murder.
I have a grandson who was born three months early. You cannot tell me that he was just tissue, a bundle of cells, or any of the other terms pro abortion folks use to dehumanize the babies. He was tiny, only two pounds seven ounces, but had a head, body, arms, legs hands, feet, fingers, and toes. He was a perfect little guy. If you see him now, you would not know how rough a start he had. He is a smart, thoughtful, kind young man.
Are we as a country willing to go down this road? Are we saying it is OK to kill a child? Everyone, no matter your political stance, should be able to see this is crazy. These people are condoning killing babies like my grandson.
That is absolutely nuts! I believe Albert Einstein said “if I remain silent I would be guilty of complicity”.
Harding Curtis
Colorado Springs
A bigger than ever disaster
Some time back, a letter was sent in with this question: “Where does California find all the idiot women they send to Congress?” After watching the State of the Union address last week, it looks like a lot of states now have the same problem.
Watching those “women in white” it looks like now Congress is a bigger than ever disaster. How sad!
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs