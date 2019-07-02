Frustrating ‘Gap’ work zones
The CDOT representative claimed ‘We’ve gone over and above to make the work zone safe’ (‘Wrecks on rise since I-25 Gap work’) and the main reason is ‘reduced width’. Actually the real reason is driver frustration and fatigue from having the whole 18-mile gap, as well as a few miles on either side, unnecessarily narrowed in most spots with no prospect of relief for years.
‘Over and above’ and ‘safety first’ would include not reducing the width for the whole length of The Gap and not extending the work zone any more than the absolute minimum at the start and end of construction. Only a few miles of road can be worked on at time. Why not complete only a few miles at a time? That would leave most of The Gap without narrow barriers and also allow the new road to be used as it is built.
This may be a more expensive way to do it, but I bet if CDOT were better negotiators and managers, they could insist on more driver-friendly practices from the bidding contractors at a good price. They could still do some of this.
There are federal regulations that govern construction zones. I assumed CDOT had no choice until I drove to Wyoming and S. Dakota last week. There were many similar long areas under construction on federal roads in these states that did exactly what I am suggesting in a way that did not overly burden drivers.
Randy Welsch
Colorado Springs
De fi nition of a concentration camp
In response to the letter from Steve Stuart of Colorado Springs: There were concentration camps in the USA during the Civil War. (Look up Andersonville.) There were concentration camps in South Africa during the Boer War.
A concentration camp is where too many people are kept without adequate health care. They can die of starvation or exposure. Composer Erwin Schulhof and diarist Anne Frank died of typhus in Nazi concentration camps; no gas chambers or machine guns were necessary. The biggest problem in the world is always that too many people don’t know what they’re talking about.
Donald Clarke
Colorado Springs
A personal, dangerous choice
Re: Kate Woods’ letter of June 28 — please go volunteer at the border instead of complaining. My conservative, Christian, pro-life friend from here, just joined a group of volunteers who headed to Arizona to help with the migrant influx. Their trip was supported by Catholic Charities who are acting, not just talking. These are the facts: The migrants were provided free meals and beds. Two sets of free clothing, showers and laundry facilities.
The intake procedures were very efficient. Volunteers had a phone translation app to help with language barriers. The families had been vetted were awaiting a sponsor.
The facility and food were all donated by businesses like Chick-fil-A. The volunteers did the cooking. There were hundreds of volunteers from all over the country.
The tragedy and psychological damage is also caused by families assaulted on their way to the U.S. They start their daughters on birth control just in case. The drug cartel coyotes are making huge money from these families. Families from Russia and India are flying to Mexico, then walking 20 miles to the U.S. so the don’t get stopped at legal ports. Not all are real families as some children are rented and trafficked to get across the border. DNA is now being used.
The border patrol has begged for the wall in places. Families are supposed to seek asylum in the first country they enter. Continuing to the U.S. is a personal dangerous choice. How would you handle 60 relatives arriving at your home unannounced?
Mary Hutchison
Colorado Springs
Not very proud of John McCain
Brett Forrest, grandma is right! I was a longtime resident of Arizona, living my last 20 years in the neighborhood of John McCain’s ranch home. I did vote for him the first and probably the second time he ran for U.S. Senate. That was before I learned a lot about how he treated his first wife after she waited all those years he was imprisoned.
Which brings me to say that being a POW alone does not make one a hero. I am very proud of all our men and women who served our country, but I’m not very proud of John McCain. Many of my neighbors in the Verde Valley felt the same way. Listen to your grandmother!
Marilyn Hamilton
Colorado Springs
Solve Americans’ problems, fi rst
So 20-ish Democratic candidates waxed poetic for two nights, one-upping each other on the plight of illegal immigrants, and how much they care about illegal immigrants and their kids, and how they will extend free health care to illegal immigrants, and how they will extend DACA, even speaking in high-school Spanish (to a majority English-speaking country, by the way) to make their points.
But not once – not once did I hear any mention of the plight of the roughly 600,000 American citizens who are homeless and living rough on the mean streets of some of the largest and wealthiest American metropolitan areas! It is simply stunning... disappointing... outrageous.
The homeless demographic consists of families (with children, by the way) simply down on their luck, drug addicts, alcoholics, opioid addicts, those with serious mental health issues and those who simply cannot or will not conform to societal norms — those in this last group are referred to by my law enforcement friends as “clients”, as they come into contact with them on a regular basis, since these individuals cannot govern their own lives.
My message to these presidential wannabes is this: You want my vote? Acknowledge your country’s citizenry that need your help (even if it has never occurred to you to do so); and before you decide to commit vast sums of money, resources, legislation and “first-day-in-office” executive orders to solve the problems of third world illegal immigrants... think of the American citizens, first. Solve their problems, first.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs