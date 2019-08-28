Friendliness of Colorado Springs
I was raised in Colorado Springs when the population was about 35,000, and there was one public high school, Colorado Springs High School. There was no Air Force Academy, and Fort Carson was Camp Carson. My dad was in the military and retired here. I went to Harrison School when the school system had three classrooms. Mr. Acree, my sixth-grade teacher has, I’m sure, passed on but if he were alive I’d thank him for the discipline he taught me with his paddle as he delivered corporal punishment to my backside.
I graduated from West Junior, then CSHS and finally from the University of Colorado, a little school in Boulder with about 14,000 students. After graduation, I took a commission in the Marine Corps, went to Vietnam, came back and was hollered at and spit upon. I then worked as a federal mashal, then as an IRS officer in Houston near where my family was. I left the service went into business for myself and then after nearly 40 years, returned to this burgeoning metropolis of Colorado Springs.
I had said over the years, “one day I’m going to be like the elephants and go home to die. So here I am enjoying the city that I feel like is my second home. The intent of my letter is not to describe the demographics of the change in Colorado Springs, but to say thank you to the many great folks here.
This last winter, Jane and I were helped many times by people who saw us struggling to get across icy patches, or ran to open the door for us. I can’t count the times that I’ve been told by a waitress or waiters that our meal was paid for, by some kind soul who just wanted to do something nice for someone.
I am a cola fanatic and so a couple of times a day I stop at a 7-Eleven store on South Nevada Avenue for a soda and it never fails, no matter the person’s race, their age, the shabbiness of their clothing, they invariably rush to open the door for me. If you’re one of those people, thank you for the kindness you show to this older person and if you are that person in my neighborhood who puts my paper on the front step each morning and returns my garbage to the garage door for me, thank you. I lived in my home state of Texas for over 40 years and never saw the kindness and friendliness of the people here in Colorado Springs.
I’m 82 and feel blessed to be here in Colorado Springs.
Jack Wyrick
Colorado Springs
How to break the sick cycle
When we have a runny nose, cough, headache, body ache, high fever and the like, we take precautions by educating ourselves as to what steps to take, depending on the severity of the symptoms, right?
What about those who suffer from psychological symptoms of mental illness — symptoms they blatantly display in everyday behavior, especially those in power? Do they resort to psychological defense mechanisms such as: denial, rationalization, projection, displacement, intellectualization, regression, delusions of grandeur, just to name a few?
If defense mechanisms help the ones afflicted by psychological problems, what helps the ones who suffer the consequences of their abnormal behavior? Could it be possible that the ones in powerless situations resort to alcohol and drug abuse, overeating, violent behaviors, to cope with the sense of helplessness? What a vicious cycle we seem to be experiencing these days! Once we become cognitive of the games we play in life, how do we break the sick cycle and start creating a healthy one?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Lowering health care costs
Why does health care in America cost so much? Why is every other industrialized country in the world able to provide lifelong health care to every citizen for half of what we spend?
Here’s part of the answer: David Cordani, CEO of Cigna, “earned” $19 million last year. Larry Merlo, head of CVS Health, raked in $22 million. Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene, made $26 million.
Axios reports in 2018, 62 health care CEOs made a combined $1.1 billion when calculating the actual value of cashed-out stock.
What were these huge salaries based on? The CEO’s ability to make a profit for their shareholders. How do they make a profit? By denying us health coverage. By taking in more money in premiums than they pay out for our health needs.
How do these CEOs sleep at night? That’s one question I don’t have the answer to.
Partnership for America’s Healthcare Future is a lobbyist group made up of health insurance and pharmaceutical lobbyists. They are busy spreading propaganda to ensure that this corrupt system of “health care” that puts their profits over our health continues. Last week, the American Medical Association quit the coalition.
As long as the profit motive remains part of our health care system, we will receive expensive, substandard care.
National Improved Medicare for All will remove profit from the health care equation. It will provide lifelong health care for every American, just like every other industrialized nation has been able to do for its citizens, for less than what we spend now.
Philip Riffe
Hesperus
Support for protecting wildlife
Hunters know from boots on the ground experience that big-game animals often use the same migration corridors year after year. Mule deer, in particular, tend to follow specific migration routes. Our elk herds also have seasonal migration patterns and routes. Antelope migrate, too.
However, Colorado’s wildlife populations are facing the growing threat of habitat fragmentation. Fences, roads, houses, proliferation of motorized/mechanized trails and energy development can fragment habitat and pose a threat to migration routes. Polling in April shows that 85% of Coloradans support actions that protect migrating wildlife.
Which is why it was good to hear about a recent executive Order issued by Gov. Jared Polis addressing migration corridors. It directs Colorado Parks and Wildlife to gather the best available science and to lead public outreach and education efforts around seasonal habitat and migration corridors. It directs the Department of Natural Resources to identify opportunities to ensure the conservation of seasonal habitat and migration corridors.
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers members look forward to working with Gov. Polis and our state agencies to accomplish these objectives.
David Lien
Colorado Springs