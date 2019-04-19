A sound fi scal decision
As a resident of Harrison School District 2, I support fully funding full-day Kindergarten. Although Harrison D-2 provides free full-day Kindergarten to any 5 year-old, passage of HB 1262 will free up dollars in the district that can be used for additional programs, teacher salaries, etc. With more money in the budget, we can hire more specialized educators who can better serve all children but more importantly, those who may have exceptional needs — be they gifted or considered at-risk.
Seeing the funds being used more appropriately and efficiently is important to me as a taxpayer and education advocate. Ultimately, passage of HB1262 will be a sound fiscal decision but it just may change the outcome of a future student’s academic and life experience.
Thank you on behalf of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.
Evelyn D. Taylor
Colorado Springs
Protect our children in schools
This week, I queried my children’s D-20 high school about their security measures during the recent Florida woman’s threats against Colorado schools. I was informed that, there would be an ‘increased security presence,’ D-20 security would be making additional rounds around campuses and teachers would be ‘more vigilant.’
It struck me later that we should all be more concerned with the unknown threats, not just the known ones that are announced through the news media. D-20 teachers, students, and staff are vulnerable, and our schools definitely have less-than-optimal security. Years ago, I met with D-20 school security staff and an elementary principal and was told that ‘there would not be money for security until something actually happened in our schools’.
Having visited Columbine High School, that’s likely true, as that is a school that is unlikely to have a repeat incident as it’s now like a well-protected fortress. Yesterday, I read a story that D-20 has come up with money to grant “free” full-day Kindergarten to children in the district. Instead of forcing something that is a “want to do” on us, why not allocate those funds on a “have to do”, and use that money to protect kids in our district? Isn’t that a better use of our tax dollars?
Rebecca Marshall
Colorado Springs
No regard for safety of others
So far it looks like the people that are against the red light cameras are people who on a regular basis speed, follow to close, don’t stop at red lights prior to turning and coast into the intersection at red lights blocking pedestrians and other traffic that may want to cross the street in safety.
David Ramsey (April 12) is correct in that as long as drivers like him only obey the traffic laws that suit them at the moment without regard for the safety of others the streets will never be safe. Let’s get cameras at every intersection and add speed sensors for those that go “a few mph over the limit.”
Robert Rose
Colorado Springs
For the public good
American democracy and freedom require vigorous debate. The current, ongoing sharing of opinions about the re-establishment of red light cameras is a wonderful example of this cornerstone of democracy. It is great to see “many sides” of this issue being expressed.
Even those who are strong proponents of limited government and protection of individual liberties — and I am in that group — can recognize that there are “public goods” that individuals cannot provide for themselves, and thus are the legitimate responsibilities of government. Public safety falls into this public good category.
Upholding and enforcing laws against running red lights, and protecting innocent people, are legitimate roles for local government. Red light cameras are a logical component of fulfilling this responsibility.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Polis’ lack of interest
We who live in Widefield, Security, and Fountain are very concerned about the PFCs contamination problems caused by U.S. Air Force’s use of firefighting foam. This has caused an environmental disaster by contaminating the aquifer we get our drinking water from.
The mayor pro tem of Fountain has reached out to the governor at least twice with little response. Of course the Fountain Valley area isn’t anywhere near Boulder, so it’s importance is minimal at best. I thought the governor represented the whole state of Colorado and not just Boulder and the Northern counties. Gov. Polis touts himself as the environmental protector of Colorado, so I fail to see his unabated concern.
Robert Green
Widefield
Against the use of labels
I find Daniel Stageman’s letter to the editor, “Column was an ill-informed rant”, ironic. Stageman’s opening line starts with the ageist label “Grandpa” describing Walter Williams. Yet, Stageman advocates “any argument that begins by labeling the opposing party, and then condemning that label is inherently suspect.” I feel certain that Williams is old enough to be a grandfather but, the ageist label given him is not meant to be an endearing one uttered by small children. Rather the label chosen conjures up in many peoples’ minds, when used as a label, befuddled old men hobbling around in their worn slippers.
The numbers do suggest that millennials are more supportive of socialism than other groups of voters. In the last election Bernie Sanders received more millennial votes than either Trump or Clinton. Bottom line, the use of labels, like Grandpa, does nothing more than to stifle intelligent conversation.
Grandpa Randy Allen
Colorado Springs