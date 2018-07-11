Fonda betrayed young Americans
The average age of the soldier in the Vietnam War was 19. When l think of the 18, 19, and 20 year old kids who died in Vietnam while Jane Fonda was happily giving aid to the enemy, l am still enraged. I went to high school with those kids. None of them were the pampered children of a rich and famous actor father.
If this had happened during World War II instead of during unpopular Vietnam War, Hanoi Jane would have been tried as the traitor she was. She did not just publicly speak out against American involvement. Many people, both common and famous, spoke out against American involvement. Not many posed with enemy soldiers, armed as if she were shooting down American planes, however.
This has nothing to do with the current president or political climate. There is no national hypocrisy about it. The fact is that she did what she did. Jane Fonda was a traitor.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Very definition of treason
I would like to respond to the letter from Mary Barnard referencing ‘Hanoi Jane’. Mary did not share with us with whom or where she served her time defending this country so I can’t comment on her criticism of our President.
I spent three and a half years in Vietnam and was there when this all happened. There was lots of talk about “Hanoi Jane” at the time. I never liked that nickname, it softened what she did.
Jane Fonda, a socialist Hollywood elite, gave ‘aid and comfort to the enemy’. That is the very definition of treason. She was never charged, tried or spent a day in jail for her criminal actions.
The name Jane Fonda is synonymous with Benedict Arnold in our history. She does not deserve to be a citizen and enjoy the benefits of this country. Any person who defends her is defending a traitor and will find very little sympathy from the men and women who serve our country.
Robert E. Mulvaney
Colorado Springs
Use larger fi re fi ghting resources
Why doesn’t the sheriff of Teller County put the blame where it belongs — the person in charge of fighting fires in Colorado. Sure carelessly not putting out your campfire didn’t help. But not using proper methods to put a fire out fast did a lot more damage. When will the forest service wake up . Putting firefighters lives at risk and risking public lives and property should be the main concern. The Forest Service waited too long before calling in large water or fire retardant carrying plane — not small planes and helicopters. Put the blame where it belongs, the Forest Service needs a wake up call. Soon Colorado will be known as the black mountains and not colorful Colorado.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Driving without insurance
In this wonderful state where we are enjoying a booming economy, something insidious has crept in among us, afflicting half of the state’s population and affecting us all. This scourge that I refer to is DWOI — driving without insurance. This is one of the leading causes of high insurance rates for those of us respectful and lawful enough to follow state law and purchase, at least, liability insurance.
Have you ever been in an accident cause by an uninsured driver? I have. It gets real ugly real fast. One of the worst aspects of this is the flat out refusal by law enforcement to enforce state law concerning driving without insurance. I challenge the Police Chief and the Sheriff to explain why this is so. I had to call the police four times before they would cite this nice, young woman for driving without insurance. I sued, but they have no assets. These folks should never be driving in Colorado. Ever. And yet they are out there, searching for their next unintended, but destined victim, because without paying for liability insurance they are completely disrespecting everyone else. And themselves.
The state of Utah impounds vehicles that are uninsured, verified through their database that is updated monthly. Please contact your state reps and encourage them to protect all Colorado drivers, residents and visitors alike.
Mark Rozman
Colorado Springs
Incivility coming from both sides
I couldn’t agree more with Robert Blaha’s underlying premise (“Reflections on the Lack of Civility”). Our moral fabric is being frayed by incivility. But that cloth is being ripped by our tolerance for dishonesty. It will be shredded if we give serious consideration to criminalizing political thought or speech, which Blaha suggests might be an appropriate response to rudeness.
Blaha begins by contrasting respect given to President Obama by “most of us on the conservative side of the aisle” with the actions of “some liberals.” The rhetorical sleight of hand is easy to miss. He is comparing moderate conservatives with fringe liberals.
But when Representative Joe Wilson shouted “You lie!” during a State of the Union address he was disrespecting the office, and not just the then-president. Faded “Impeach Obama” bumper stickers still can be found throughout our city. A picture of Obama with a Hitler mustache became a familiar meme. So please do not tell me that one side has a monopoly on incivility.
Most people who oppose President Trump are not abusing his subordinates. I’ve yet to hear anyone advocate “insurrection” (as Blaha claims). What is remarkable, however, is that anyone could reflect on our country’s “lack of civility” without addressing the Tweeter-in-Chief. Even his most ardent supporters agree that the president has a disharmonious way of dealing with critics.
Most disturbing, however, is Blaha’s conclusion. He very clearly suggests that administration foes could be criminally prosecuted as traitors (as they were under the Alien and Sedition Acts and the Espionage Act). Never mind his misunderstanding of the statute he cites.
His suggestion that we consider jailing administration critics and agitators is alarming. Fascism (“ultranationalism characterized by ... forcible suppression of opposition”) is not a cure for incivility. It simply insures that incivility flows only in one direction.
Daniel Stageman
Colorado Springs