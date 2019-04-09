Finally the cameras are back
In the April 8 edition of The Gazette, there appears one of the best Banner Headlines that I have seen in quite some time:
All that I can say is. It’s about time!
As someone who has suffered the loss of my only child at the hands of a red light runner, welcome back!
Now maybe those who oppose these cameras, will finally abandon their ridiculous arguments against this time-tested and effective law enforcement tool. Cameras assist in reducing the dangers at one of the highest risk driving situations, intersections.
Cameras make irresponsible, aggressive drivers think twice and hopefully, make them more accountable for their actions behind the wheel.
Financial penalties may also encourage bad actors to modify their driving behavior.
Bad driving should have stiff consequences.
‘Invasion of privacy’? Give me a break. ‘One of the only reasons to have the cameras is so that the Police Department and the Courts can increase revenue’? Great! Maybe we can hire more officers to fight crime, instead of babysitting traffic offenders.
Cameras are efficient and don’t lie.
Let’s face it. Cameras are part of everyone’s lives now. They catch more criminals and solve more crime than ever.
Welcome to the 21st century.
Now with extra revenue, maybe we can finally focus on other distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors like cell phone use and legislating not wearing seat belts as a “primary offense”.
Finally. Strict enforcement of “drugged driving”!
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
All the idiotic things drivers do
Judging from the amount of rear end accidents I see, I wish people would stop tailgating. Coming down Ute pass April 4, I approached the 45 mph work zone.
Of course no one was working so I slowed to 50 mph intending to turn left at 31st Ave. Looking in my mirror, a woman in a white Toyota Avalon was riding my rear bumper at 50 mph. If I had to brake suddenly, I would have been hit.
Please, keep the distance between you and the car in front at three seconds. The other thing that people don’t understand are turn signals. Don’t turn your blinker on halfway through your turn. By that time I’ve figured out what you are going to do.
Out of courtesy to the drivers in back of you, give them plenty of notice about your impending turn.
I could go on about all of the idiotic things that drivers do, but that’s for another time. Drive safely and show some courtesy on the road.
Pete Beuse
Colorado Springs
A little law enforcement needed
While I was walking downtown this afternoon, I came upon a bicyclist pedalling vigorously northbound in the southbound Cascade Ave bike lane by Kiowa St. The direction of travel is clearly marked there, but this fellow could not be bothered by such trivialities.
Later in the afternoon, I was driving east on Boulder St. between Cascade and Tejon, and what should appear but another bicyclist, headed west, directly toward me, right in the middle of the eastbound (i.e, my) traffic lane. He seemed quite surprised and put out to find me there.
Perhaps it goes without saying that neither of these characters was wearing a bicycle helmet.
In the current controversy between motorists and bikers, I have mixed feelings. I have been known to ride a bike myself, and my overall attitude has been “live and let live.” But this sort of arrogant, senseless, dangerous behavior is clearly beyond the pale. These two clowns were either trying to get themselves killed, or more likely, trying to get themselves maimed so they could sue somebody and get rich.
Either way, this behavior is simply inexcusable. CSPD, how about a little law enforcement here?
Evan Becker
Colorado Springs
Afraid we have not learned
As a Japanese-American who spent his 6th-8th grades of school imprisoned in a facility outside of Twin Falls, Idaho, I applaud David Ramsey for his column on the Camp Amache Relocation Center in Granada.
I further applaud the efforts of the students at Granada High School to keep alive the memory of the wrongful incarceration of approximately 120,000 Japanese-Americans during the Second World War.
As described in the article, these were concentration camps despite efforts to make them sound more acceptable by calling them relocation centers, evacuation centers or internment camps. Ramsey’s article is titled “Will we learn from our sins?” I’m afraid we have not. We need only to look at the pathetic situation at our southern border to realize our failure. We have failed to show moral outrage when our President characterizes refugees from intolerable conditions in their home countries as “murderers, rapists and terrorists.”
Granted our immigration policies are in need of repair but this hardly excuses regarding genuine refugees as criminals likely to harm our country. We seem to keep forgetting that if we look back far enough on our personal heritage, it all started with an immigrant/refugee ancestor.
Sumio Go
Colorado Springs
Shameful episodes in our history
Thank you David Ramsey for your timely column, “Will we learn from our sins.” We all need to be aware of this dark time in our history, and realize that the immigrant paranoia spreading in the USA could easily result in another shameful episode in our history.
The only people who do not have immigrants in their ancestry are the Native Americans, more people whom we have treated shamefully.
Rochelle Salmore
Colorado Springs