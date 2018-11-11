Expand Garden of the Gods roads
Charles Perkins’ children donated nearly 500 acres to the city of Colorado Springs on their father’s death in 1908 with the stipulation that access to the Garden of the Gods park would be free in perpetuity. Its beauty and uniqueness were recognized by Perkins, and he had allowed public access to the land as soon as he acquired it. The city of Colorado Springs has benefited tremendously in the 100 years since this gift. Being free and easily accessible, the park has drawn millions of visitors and tourists every year that translates to hundreds of millions of dollars to city revenue and the local economy as a whole.
The roads and available parking, however, have become congested and lack functionality during peak summer months. Several proposals have been made to ease the overflow, with ideas like no vehicle Mondays and the latest to be tried is creating a “paid parking area, and shuttle service”.
The largest problem encountered thus far has been cost, as the entrance fees cannot be charged. I would argue the city has been more than compensated to fund road expansion and parking expansion throughout the park as the park provides indirect revenue through spending of visitors in the park and people staying in the area. So, Colorado Springs, please expand the roads to have shoulder pulloffs and more parking as this is vital to the future health of the park and visitor attraction.
Wesley Sanders
Colorado Springs
Bipartisanship doesn’t work
I am a resident of Colorado residing in Colorado Springs and am extremely upset regarding the recent developments in the federal government. I am an unaffiliated voter and the recent attack on the journalist Jim Acosta (framing him for assault with a doctored video) and the replacement of Rod Rosenstein as steward of the Mueller investigation have disturbed me greatly. I will definitely not be voting for re-election of any politician that either sweeps the Muller investigation under the rug, allowing corruption to continue in the executive branch or assists in the continued infringement on the freedom of the press or my right to information from the media.
I protested at city hall today because bipartisanship doesn’t work when one side denies reality.
Jonathan Gravgaard
Colorado Springs
City is wrong again
What a joke, the city wants to lower speed limits to help limit accidents on our roads or is it to make money? If only local and state law enforcement agencies would stop people on the phone or texting and driving in the left lane after passing another car. People who cross streets wearing dark clothes are looking for trouble why penalize us?
The city is wrong again.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Fine job of repairing streets
I’m a frequent driver along Barnes Road and also North Carefree here in the Springs. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the city for the fine job repairing these major streets in the last several months. Both were in very sad and almost dangerous condition, but thanks to the efforts of the street department and their workers, these main arteries are now a pleasure to travel.
I know there are lots of improvements needed in other areas of our fine city, but these two streets are great.
Now, if we can just get people to slow down a little and obey the speed limits.
Ted Spaid
Colorado Springs
It’s called freedom of speech
Get a job? Really? Obviously, Sander Wilson (Letters, Nov. 9) is not familiar with the First Amendment or of man’s amazing ability to multitask.
One would think that the noted “sheer volume” of readers expressing their negative views on the bike lanes might lead an observant, open-minded individual to realize that it’s a valid issue for debate. As a citizen, speaking out and questioning our government’s decisions is a right belonging to all of us.
Just because that “sheer volume” of readers disagrees with another’s viewpoint, doesn’t make their concerns whining. Rather, it’s called freedom of speech and actually involves the act of participating in our democracy.
I would suggest reading Edward Snyder’s post on the same date. His points are ones that merit discussion. Baby strollers, skaters, and wheelchairs just a few feet from fast moving traffic. Seriously? Does anyone really think that’s wise or safe?
We’re all familiar with the terms, drunken driver, impaired driver, speeder or drivers distracted while texting. Trust me, they’re out there among us and all those pretty, new bike lanes don’t include protective guardrails. Kind of changes the whole equation when that’s added to the mix, doesn’t it?
Snyder’s questions are not related to sharing the road with bicyclists but rather everyone’s safety.
For those who don’t wish to engage in this issue, or worse, choose to find fault with those who do, I suggest reading something other than your fellow subscribers’ opinions. Tundra in the funnies is awesome!!
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
Ignoring one party’s diatribes
Jeff Faltz’s letter, a “Prime Example of Uncivility”, is equal to the pot calling the kettle black. To only quote statements from one political party and ignoring the many diatribes from his favored party is ludicrous.
Let me simply say that the president and leader of his party, has name-called, insulted members of his party constantly, has told many documented lies and during his stumping for the candidates of his party, the number of bald-faced lies will skyrocket.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs