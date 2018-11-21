Enforce the city’s camping ban
A few months ago, I wrote a letter asking why the camping ban was not being enforced. Here I am again asking the same question. With below freezing temperatures and many open shelter beds, this was supposed to be the time where our city stepped up and got a grip on the illegal camping. But has there really been any progress?
As I commute to work via bike every day, I pass the same group of homeless folks under the Colorado Avenue bridge who have been there for more than two years. They have completely trashed the area, have illegal fires going at all times, and harass passersby. The police keep saying they will get around to clearing them out, but it never happens.
I fully support Springs Rescue Mission and other homeless outreach services here, but I am sick and tired of seeing our beautiful city become a sprawling landfill. There are those who genuinely need a hand up and there are those who can’t care for themselves and never plan on doing so. Don’t believe me? Go venture out on the Greenway Trail in either direction, you will see what I am talking about.
It is time to enforce the camping ban now.
James McNulty
Colorado Springs
Finally Utopia is here
Above the fold in Monday’s Gazette — good news. Our new hovernor is going to do net neutrality. At first, it seemed impossible to have any service/utility at one price regardless of usage since this is not the case with our other services/utilities like electricity and water. After all, more Internet usage means more fiber, servers, etc.
But then I thought, I bet that Jared Polis guy, with his technocrat geniuses, has figured out how to change the laws of physics and economics to make this a yesterday problem.
LETTERS: Biking thing is out of control in Colorado Springs; was this what local voters intended with tax money?
So bring on net neutrality. In fact, come to think of it, how about a utilities neutrality? Wait, why end there when we can have a food neutrality, and, and a rent neutrality. So rejoice, workers of the world, a new era is dawning. I can pay $14.95 a month for all of my utilities and use as much water and electricity as I want. Wait, that also means a pot neutrality and a gasoline neutrality. Whooop-de-do. Eat your hearts out, you greedy Republicans.
You’re my man, Jared. Finally, the Utopia that we have all been waiting for.
Val Tirman
Colorado Springs
Nothing is sinking in
In back to back editions of The Gazette we read two articles, first from a retired teacher then from two prominent university heads, bemoaning the lack of progress in reforming our education system. The two university heads refer back to studies and findings from three decades ago (for recent high school graduates a decade is equal to 10 years) and lament the fact that almost no progress has been made in improving student achievement. The second was by a dismissed teacher with 46 years of teaching bemoaning some of the numerous flaws in the system as she sees them.
If our education system was a vehicle manufacturing plant with the reject and flaw rate currently experienced by our education system it would be filing for bankruptcy. There has been little or no improvement in 30 years, contrary to thousands upon thousands of studies and tens of millions of tax dollars thrown at it, in student achievement and performance. Ask yourself why so many entering freshmen in college are required to take remedial classes in courses that they should have mastered or at the very least be proficient in upon graduating from high school. Put another way parents and/or students are paying college level costs for what should have been learned for free during high school or earlier. Evidently, nothing is sinking in. We complain about results for decades yet change nothing.
The system is controlled by the unions and their elected minions at local school boards while successful programs are ignored or relegated to obscurity. Take for example the 2,500 pages of regulations imposed the Los Angeles school system by union work rules in which it can take 10 years and cost over $400,000 to dismiss a teacher or the process under which it is virtually impossible to fire a teacher in NYC, to mention just two.
Ask yourself why does a teacher, professor or any other educator deserve “tenure”? What is the logic that they deserve or need a guaranteed lifetime employment — do you have that protection at your job? Why should they?
It is past time for reform. Why don’t we think about treating education like a business (which it is). Why don’t we attach a check to each student which is given to the school chosen by the parents? The school (business) with the best product (graduates) succeeds and the schools (business) that do not produce a quality product fail. The good teachers are retained while poor teachers are replaced with better ones.
It isn’t just the kids’ future at stake it is our future as a country.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
Reasons for gun ownership
I read with interest Kristen Kenny Schneider’s demand for stronger gun laws, (Letters, Nov. 18) I believe she is making a well-meaning plea for less gun violence in the interest of public safety. She says “…states with strong gun laws have less gun violence.” The data I have seen shows the opposite in relationship between gun crime and gun control laws. Also, if you eliminate five specific U.S. cities, all with strict gun control laws, from gun death counts, the U.S. will be among the five safest countries in the world for gun violence.
There are other ways to view private firearm ownership in this country, besides calling people who own firearms, “gun extremists.” Five clear reasons for citizen ownership of firearms come to mind: Belzec, Chemo, Sobibor, Treblinka, and Majdanek. These are names of facilities, among others, that were engineered for the sole purpose of exterminating fellow humans. The 15 men who planned and built these facilities were government bureaucrats; seven of these men held Ph.D’s and carried the title “Dr.”
I thank our founders, who feared too much government, for the insight to include the Second Amendment.
Mike Menza
Colorado Springs