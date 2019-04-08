Good for employees to have a voice
The outcome of the collective bargaining referendum not only reflected the will of the voters, it also confirmed duty to the sworn mission of public service.
Guardians of our safety and security must serve no matter how difficult the task. They are trained and continuously proficient in required skills. They assume these responsibilities willingly and under oath. They are entitled to compensation and benefits. As with all who must earn a living, the compensation might not be commensurate with the risks and effort. But, if they feel that they deserve more, they cannot shirk the responsibility to preserve life and security. Those who serve the citizens cannot strike or otherwise compromise the protection that all of us deserve.
Unionization is founded on a principle inimical to public service — that the employer provide what members demand, or else. It is in a sense “a protection racket.” Would firefighters allow people to suffer and property to be consumed if pay demands were not met?
But it is good for employees to have a voice to correct denied resources or compensation. The Association of County, State, and Municipal Employees provides such without the onus of protecting only for those who pay. Although they call themselves a “union,” they do not threaten. They represent those who subscribe; not everyone. Firefighters can individually join other public servants in organizations like AFSCME. No pressure. No requirement to join.
Unions have earned salaried workers safety, work standards, and just compensation. But they have also impaired or even killed worthy businesses. That does no one any good. Our Ludlow Massacre is an example. Workers walked out, employer used violence to diminish them, and an industry collapsed. No jobs, no coal, no profits.
Firefighter unionization is inimical of public service and assurance that we will be protected no matter how much (or how little) firefighters are paid. It is our responsibility to compensate them fairly.
Dave Finkleman
Colorado Springs
Passion stemming from grief
Given the longstanding desire of most Muslim countries to eradicate Israel, hopes for peace are raised when Jews and Muslims attend each other’s memorials to their respective murdered brethren in Pittsburgh and Christchurch (October 30 and March 22, Gazette). Yet, we’d all best be careful.
These gatherings offer political opportunities. Local Rabbi Jay Sherwood often uses sympathetic contexts to further a leftist agenda, e.g., in his sermon after the Parkland school shootings: “Gun control now.” “I know that I am right.” “Legislators who vote against gun control are accessories to murders!” Some attendees at these gatherings are helped to discharge anger associated with grieving by scapegoating a Republican president for the acts of mass murderers.
Passion stemming from grief is understandable but does not ensure one’s politics or proposed remedies are “right.” Among the grieving are also good people passionately wishing the school had armed personnel protecting students and staff.
While local Islamic leader Arshad Yousufi’s support after Pittsburgh is welcome, it coexists with anti-Israel sentiments. With angry tears some years ago, he advocated a right of return of 5 billion Palestinian Arab refugees to present-day Israel. The 1948 war led to roughly 650,000 each of Arab and Jewish refugees. A return of the more often (yet still inaccurately) cited figure of 5 million would still mean the eradication of Israel as the only Jewish majority nation (among 49 Muslim majority nations).
Rabbi Sherwood has suggested a moral equivalence between Gazans trying to breach a fence into Israel and Israelis trying to prevent that. His equating an enemy seeking to destroy Israel and an Israel seeking peace with that enemy defies reason and the natural instinct for survival (as does denying arms for self-protection in case police don’t arrive in time).
Winston Churchill’s early recognition of a lethal enemy saved the free world and its Judeo-Christian based civility. Time is similarly limited for how long we who are Jews can survive our suicidal naivete. The up to 75 percent of American Jews on the left inexplicably deny the left’s and much of the Muslim world’s antipathy toward Jews, Judaism and Israel.
Lethal movements in society often target Jews first but don’t stop there. It takes no imagination anymore to think that Christians, men, whites, capitalists, and America are next.
Deane Berson
Chipita Park
Comprehensive sexuality education
Young people are incredibly capable and have the ability to make responsible, thoughtful decisions about their futures, but too often we deny them the facts and the resources to do so. House Bill 1032 will help to address that.
This legislation, which passed the House and is being considered by the Senate, would support more schools to include truly comprehensive sexuality education into their curricula and ensure that that information provided will give young people the information and support to manage their health and create healthy relationships.
Historically, communities of color, in particular the Latino community have faced higher rates of unintended pregnancy. We also have higher rates of HIV and other STIs. This is in part due to systemic barriers that make it tough to get health care services, but for young people in our community it is also about the fact that we aren’t providing the information they need about sex and sexuality.
Research shows that health policies and programs, such as the abstinence-only programs we see in many schools in Colorado does not work. We are talking about the health and lives of our young people. This bill takes an important step forward.
Karla Gonzales Garcia
Denver
Let’s see the report
Attorney General William Barr needs to know that he works for the American people, not just Donald Trump. He therefore needs to release the Mueller report to Congress and the public immediately.
Persons on Robert Mueller’s staff have said that the report contains summaries that tend to put the president in a less favorable position than the four-page summary that Barr wrote. Probably this is why Barr doesn’t want us to see the full report.
We Americans paid for the report and are entitled to see it. We don’t need an attorney general to tell us the extent of the president’s involvement with Russia in the 2016 election. We’re capable of making judgments. If it takes a subpoena to get the report from Barr, so be it.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs