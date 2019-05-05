A life that touched many
I just wanted to thank Jason Gaulden for his piece on Sam Dunlap. I didn’t know Dunlap, but it was so inspirational to see what one person can mean to a community. Thank you, Mr. Gaulden, for sharing and thank you, Mr. Dunlap, for a life that obviously touched so many people. Your life was a beacon that we should all try to emulate.
Elton Price
Colorado Springs
Scaring the heck out of ourselves
The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office has issued their report on the death of Sol Pais. “Sol Pais was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the FBI and local authorities started a massive manhunt for her and hundreds of schools shut down along the Front Range.” Evidently, this troubled young woman was always out to get herself . . . not us.
The Denver fear-mongering apparatus was quickly on the job and the word went out: “Crazy woman with a gun — purchased here — loose on the streets of the Front Range.” We are really good at scaring the heck out of ourselves. Interesting choice of tactics by “the FBI and local authorities.” Seems a counselor rather than the shock troops might have been an option.
Rocky Hill
Denver
How America has changed
As shootings have become almost a daily occurrence in America, I’ve been thinking about how we have changed. As a nation, we have strayed so far from our Creator’s plan for us. Our Creator said we should always pray and not give up; we have restricted prayer in our schools. Our Creator said we should not lie; we have made lying a joke on sitcoms. Our Creator said we should not use his name in vain; we include it with our profanities. Our Creator said we should remember the Sabbath to keep it holy; we refer to feces as being holy, also included with our profanities. Our Creator said we should not kill; we have made killing a form of entertainment in movies and video games. Our Creator said we should not steal; we are besieged by scammers wanting to steal our money. Our Creator said we should not commit adultery; we have accepted living together without being married, and we have glorified fornication in television and movies. Our Creator said marriage is between one man and one woman; we have said it’s OK to “marry” someone of the same gender. Our Creator said we were created male and female; some believe they should be able to choose their gender regardless of how they were created. Our Creator regarded unborn children as being precious and wonderfully made, even giving names to several before they were born. We have legalized the killing of the unborn for virtually any reason.
In the Army I heard it said that, “progress means change, but change does not always mean progress.”
I believe that many of the changes our country has made have not resulted in progress, but in the deterioration of society. We have often chosen to disregard the teachings of the one who made us. I hope the people in this country I love will become willing to live as our Creator intended.
Billy Hill
Colorado Springs
Choose the culture of life
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they were endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. That among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The great debate in America has become are we going to preserve our very important first act as a nation with our Declaration of Independence. We were a nation filled with a great resolve to recognize some God-given gifts called “Rights”. What a remarkable thing and wonderful almost miraculous 36 words that formed a certain death sentence from England to those signing it, if not followed through with a War of Independence and a successful revolution. It was successful for almost 200 years with a culture of life and laws that protected our human life in all ages and in all conditions.
The Right to Life was and is a gift from our creator — God. We are the only nation that started with such a bold statement by 56 revolutionaries. We became a nation under God of Judeo-Christian origin. We became a nation of laws 13 years later (The Constitution) that gave us the most important right — the Right to Life. We protected that right for almost 200 years until 1973 when seven justices of our Supreme Court ripped that protection away from Americans in Roe vs. Wade. Over 60 million unborn children, boys and girls, have died without that protection of good American law.
We traded our culture of life for a culture of death where all ages and all conditions can be ended by death. We joined with most of the world’s nations being without the protection of human life with good laws.
As a practicing physician (family practice, Air Force Flight Surgeon Office and Eye Surgeon) I was blessed to study and learn the science necessary to diagnose and treat the wonderful and greatest creation of God — the human being. It was such a gift , as a physician, to treat and pray with the patient that God would heal.
The art of medicine is just as important as the science. Through the humanities with literature, history, music and art we can see the amazing potential for good and evil. The conditions of human existence can rise with the culture of life or fall with the culture of death (using abortion and euthanasia as treatment modalities).
We can join our Founding Fathers in their courage to protect the lives of all Americans by returning to the good laws protecting all, young and old. We can put politics aside with its quest for power and return to our sacred mission, as physicians, to love and protect human life in all ages and conditions and above all “do no harm”.
Don Chisholm, MD
Dillon